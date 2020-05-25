Shane Cottle Victorious in POWRi WAR with Last Lap Pass

Belleville, IL (05/24/2020) The final night of the Mid-State Open Wheel Nationals presented by POWRi at Valley Speedway for the POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprint League would not disappoint in quality, with fast and furious action all over the ultra-smooth and racy speedway. After twenty-five adrenaline-filled laps of side by side action, the deciding factor of the feature would be a dramatic last-lap pass for the lead with Shane Cottle #74x earning the victory.

Night #1 winner #6 Mario Clouser would seem to be in fine form, from gaining the high point qualifier award and earning a pole starting position to gaining the early lead. Clouser would be challenged early and often as both Brandon Mattox #28m and Jadon Rogers #14 would both take their respective shots at the top spot only to see Clouser seem to gain speed. As the laps were winding down Clouser would see the hard charge of #74x Shane Cottle come from a fifteenth starting position to battle for the lead. Once Cottle was able to get around the very fast Clouser. Brandon Mattox would also gain spots, grabbing the lead with two laps remaining. With the white flag waving, Cottle would use an excellent high side run to gain the feature win. Brandon Mattox would place in the second position as Mario Clouser placed third. Chad Goff #9 would use his heat race-winning momentum to place fourth with Jadon Rogers rounding out the feature’s top five.

POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprint League Results:

1. 74X-Shane Cottle[15]; 2. 28M-Brandon Mattox[3]; 3. 6-Mario Clouser[1]; 4. 9-Chad Goff[8]; 5. 14-Jadon Rogers[2]; 6. 5C-Colten Cottle[4]; 7. 28-Kory Schudy[13]; 8. 77-Jack Wagner[9]; 9. 16-Anthony Nicholson[23]; 10. 11W-Wyatt Burks[17]; 11. 98-Brandon Morin[7]; 12. 34-Sterling Cling[19]; 13. 9X-Casey Baker[5]; 14. 24-Nate McMillin[12]; 15. (DNF) 91-Riley Kreisel[10]; 16. (DNF) 12-Wesley Smith[14]; 17. (DNF) 54-Trey Gropp[11]; 18. (DNF) 2Z-Zach Clark[6]; 19. (DNF) 2K-Kyle Lewis[16]; 20. (DNF) ST1-Lane Stone[21]; 21. (DNF) 88-Chad Tye[22]; 22. (DNS) 37-Brian Beebe; 23. (DNS) 41-Brad Wyatt

Hinchman Racewear Heat #1: Mario Clouser #6

Bell Helmets Heat #2: Brandon Mattox #28M

Wilwood Brake Heat #3: Chad Goff #9

Super Clean Heat #4: Jadon Rogers #14

Hoosier Tire B-Feature: Wyatt Burks #11w

POWRi TV Hard Charger: Shane Cottle #74x (+14)

