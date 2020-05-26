15th Annual Keyser Manufacturing Wild West Shootout Prep Underway



January 9, 10, 13, 15, 16 and 17, 2021 at FK Rod Ends Arizona Speedway



SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. (May 26, 2020) — Even though the start of the 15th annual Keyser Manufacturing Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts at FK Rod Ends Arizona Speedway is still seven months away, preparations are fully underway for the mega event.

“Thanks to the amazing support from drivers, teams, fans, and sponsors, the Keyser Manufacturing Wild West Shootout continues to grow by leaps and bounds from year to year. Because of this, myself and my staff are inspired to work harder and harder each year to find new ways to make the event more entertaining and more efficient,” event promoter Chris Kearns recently noted. “We’ve been discussing and analyzing every aspect of the 2020 edition of the event in preparation to make the 2021 running that much better.”

The dates for the upcoming, mega miniseries have been set for January 9, 10, 13, 15, 16 and 17, 2021 at the 3/8-mile oval located just outside of Phoenix.

Amongst the improvements for 2021 is the recently announced revised tire rule for the Dirt Track Bank Super Late Model division presented by Black Diamond Race Cars. The rule has been updated to implement the Hoosier 1350 on all four corners with a Hoosier LM40 or WRS-2 right rear option. The change was made in an effort to accommodate more teams with a rule that allows tires that they can run more readily throughout the remainder of the season following the Wild West Shootout.

Over $200,000 in prize money will be on the line during the 15th Annual Keyser Manufacturing Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts. The event includes six complete programs for three divisions.

Each night finds the Dirt Track Bank Super Late Models presented by Black Diamond Race Cars, Mesilla Valley Transportation/ Border Tire Modifieds presented by Arizona Differential, and RHRSwag.com X-Mods presented by Barnett Harley Davidson competing in action.

Additionally, an open practice session is slated for both January 8 and January 12.

Last but not least, each division will compete for a miniseries point’s championship and accompanying point fund.

“As I’ve previously stated, I absolutely love how our event has become an annual destination for not only race teams but also families in the stands,” Kearns continued. “Coming to the Keyser Manufacturing Wild West Shootout has morphed into a racing vacation. Not only is there great racing action, but there’s also a ton to see and do in the greater Phoenix area on your off days.”

Details, including advanced tickets and host hotels, are currently being finalized. As information becomes available it will be posted at www.WildWestShootout.net .

The Wild West Shootout is made possible by Keyser Manufacturing, O’Reilly Auto Parts, FK Rod Ends, Dirt Track Bank, Black Diamond Race Cars, Shaw Trucking, Schaeffer Oil, SportTruck RV, Mesilla Valley Transportation, Border Tire, Arizona Differential, RHR Racing Swag, Barnett Harley Davidson, Shocks by Hammer, Hoker Trucking, Premier Waste Services, Midwest Sheet Metal, Rodeo Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, VP Racing Fuel, Hoosier Racing Tires, Pro Power Engines, Penske Racing Shocks, Five Star Graphix, Beaver Stripes, Gorsuch Performance Solutions, Toste Construction, Sipes Tractor & Transport Service, Screven Motor Speedway and DirtonDirt.com .

