Davenport Charges to Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Win at East Bay

TAMPA, FL (May 25, 2020) – Defending Series champion Jonathan Davenport came from the fifth starting spot to win Monday Night’s Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series event at East Bay Raceway Park. Davenport took the lead on lap 31 from fellow Georgian Shane Clanton and then pulled away for his eighth career win at “The Clay by the Bay.”

Clanton led 29 laps of the 40 lap event and appeared poised to pick up his first ever win at East Bay, but Davenport slid under him with nine laps to go to grab the top spot. Clanton finished in the runner-up position, with point leader Tim McCreadie coming home in third. Jimmy Owens finished in fourth with Tyler Erb rounding out the top five drivers.

Clanton and Overton had a heated battle for the lead for several laps until Overton slowed on the track after a lap 19 restart that forced Overton from the event. Overton led one lap during the exchange with Clanton as the two fought tooth-and-nail around the 1/3 mile oval.

With Overton out of the race Clanton again showed the way with several drivers nipping at his heels including Owens who moved to second after Overton’s exit. Davenport moved to third and then eventually to second around Owens. Davenport then set his sights on Clanton as has the two crossed the stripe to complete lap 31 Davenport slid down low heading into turn one and slid up in front of Clanton to take the lead.

In Lucas Oil Victory Lane for the 49th time in his career Davenport, the 3-time and reigning series champion was relieved to be back in the winner’s circle for the first time since February. “I didn’t really know where to go in the corners of the track tonight. It was so slick in the center I had to wait a long time to take off, because I didn’t think running the ring around the cushion was the way to take off. Drivers kept piling up behind me. I was just trying to keep the car in the right position. It’s been a struggle the last few weeks.”

“We’ve changed everything on this car except for the driver. I hope everybody that watched at home enjoyed the show. I was just patient at first because the track blew off a lot faster than I thought it would. It was fast through all the heat races, then suddenly when they rolled the top in I don’t know whether the tide rolled back out, but it got drier.”

Clanton had his best finish of 2020 with his runner-up finish. “I started to lose my right front tire there in the shine. I got so tight getting into the corner I was having to dip the car hard. I was doing all I could, then I caught the lapped cars and they were in my line and I needed to turn under him, and I missed the bottom. JD got a good run on me and then Owens got a good run on me as well. I tried to get under both of them on the last restart.”

McCreadie was looking for his third series win of the season and came home third maintaining his point lead heading into Tuesday Night’s action at East Bay. “I just made a big mistake going into one. Brandon [Overton] and I were just racing so hard and that is just the way it goes. I slid him going into turn three. When I went in there I locked the rear end up and it started clunking in high gear. I thought I was going to spin out in front of the field, which made me lose 3 or 4 spots.”

The winner’s Lance Landers Motorsports Longhorn Chassis is powered by a Cornett Racing Engine and sponsored by Nutrien Ag Solutions, Spartan Mowers, Lucas Oil Products, Penske Racing Shocks, Hoosier Tires, VP Fuels, and ASC Warranty.

Completing the top ten were Brian Shirley, Kyle Bronson, Tanner English, Rick Eckert, and Mason Zeigler.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

GEICO East Bay Nationals – presented by Brandon Ford

Monday, May 25th, 2020

East Bay Raceway Park – Tampa, FL

Lucas Oil Time Trials

Fast Time Group A: Shane Clanton / 13.966 seconds

Fast Time Group B: Brandon Overton / 13.871 seconds (overall)

Penske Race Shocks Heat Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 25-Shane Clanton[1]; 2. 49-Jonathan Davenport[3]; 3. 40B-Kyle Bronson[5]; 4. 50-Shanon Buckingham[2]; 5. 33J-Jeff Mathews[7]; 6. 21-Billy Moyer Jr[6]; 7. 311-Ken Monahan[4]; 8. 91S-Blake Naylor[8]; 9. (DNS) 95-Steven Mathis Jr

FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 39-Tim McCreadie[1]; 2. 81E-Tanner English[2]; 3. 3S-Brian Shirley[3]; 4. 111-Steven Roberts[4]; 5. 89-GR Smith[5]; 6. 20B-Todd Brennan[6]; 7. KB0-Kerry King[7]; 8. (DNS) F15-Jeremy Conaway

Simpson Race Products Heat Race #3 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 76-Brandon Overton[1]; 2. 1T-Tyler Erb[3]; 3. 25Z-Mason Zeigler[2]; 4. 5W-Mark Whitener[5]; 5. 1-Earl Pearson Jr[6]; 6. 9-Devin Moran[4]; 7. 25W-Allen Weisser[8]; 8. 71-Hudson O’Neal[9]; 9. 6S-Blake Spencer[7]

Ohlins Shocks Heat Race #4 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 20-Jimmy Owens[1]; 2. 14-Josh Richards[2]; 3. 2S-Stormy Scott[3]; 4. 0E-Rick Eckert[5]; 5. 7-Ross Robinson[6]; 6. 16-Tyler Bruening[4]; 7. 1V-Vic Hill[7]; 8. 29-Larry Grube[8]

Tiger Rear Ends B-Main #1 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 21-Billy Moyer Jr[3]; 2. 33J-Jeff Mathews[1]; 3. 89-GR Smith[2]; 4. 20B-Todd Brennan[4]; 5. 311-Ken Monahan[5]; 6. KB0-Kerry King[6]; 7. 91S-Blake Naylor[7]; 8. (DNS) F15-Jeremy Conaway; 9. (DNS) 95-Steven Mathis Jr



FAST Shafts B-Main #2 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 7-Ross Robinson[2]; 2. 1-Earl Pearson Jr[1]; 3. 9-Devin Moran[3]; 4. 16-Tyler Bruening[4]; 5. 25W-Allen Weisser[5]; 6. 71-Hudson O’Neal[7]; 7. 29-Larry Grube[8]; 8. 1V-Vic Hill[6]; 9. (DNS) 6S-Blake Spencer

Lucas Oil Feature Finish (40 Laps):

Pos Start Car # Competitor Hometown Pay 1 5 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA $7,000 2 1 25 Shane Clanton Zebulon, GA $3,500 3 3 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY $2,500 4 4 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN $2,000 5 6 1T Tyler Erb New Waverly, TX $1,500 6 11 3S Brian Shirley Chatham, IL $1,400 7 9 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL $1,300 8 7 81E Tanner English Benton, KY $1,200 9 16 0E Rick Eckert York, PA $1,150 10 22 9 Devin Moran Dresden, OH $1,100 11 17 21 Billy Moyer Jr Batesville, AR $1,050 12 10 25Z Mason Zeigler Chalk Hill, PA $1,000 13 14 5W Mark Whitener Middleburg, FL $975 14 18 7 Ross Robinson Georgetown, DE $950 15 8 14 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV $925 16 20 1 Earl Pearson Jr Jacksonville, FL $900 17 24 16 Tyler Bruening Decorah, IA $875 18 19 33J Jeff Mathews Brandon, FL $850 19 21 89 G.R. Smith Statesville, NC $825 20 15 111 Steven Roberts Sylvester, GA $800 21 23 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN $800 22 13 50 Shanon Buckingham Morristown, TN $800 23 2 76 Brandon Overton Evans, GA $800 24 12 2S Stormy Scott Las Cruces, NM $800

Race Statistics

Entrants: 34

Lap Leaders: Shane Clanton (Laps 1 – 11); Brandon Overton (Lap 12); Shane Clanton (Laps 13 – 30); Jonathan Davenport (Laps 31 – 40)

Wrisco Feature Winner: Jonathan Davenport

Margin of Victory: 0.806 seconds

Cautions: Shanon Buckingham (Lap 2); Stormy Scott (Lap 8); Debris (Lap 13); Jeff Matthews, Steven Roberts (Lap 19); Shanon Buckingham (Lap 36); Josh Richards (Lap 38)

Series Provisionals: Hudson O’Neal, Tyler Bruening

Fast Time Provisional: n/a

Series Emergency Provisionals: n/a

Big River Steel Podium Top 3: Jonathan Davenport, Shane Clanton, Tim McCreadie

Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Devin Moran (Advanced 12 Positions)

Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Tim McCreadie

Allstar Performance Most Laps Led: Shane Clanton (29 Laps)

Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Jimmy Owens

Eibach Springs Rookie of the Race: n/a

Engine Builder of the Race: Cornett Racing Engines

Miller Welders Chassis Builder of the Race: Longhorn Chassis

Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Jason Durham (Jonathan Davenport)

Dirty Girl Racewear Fastest Lap of the Race: Shane Clanton (Lap #2 – 14.322 seconds)

Hot Rod Processing Tough Break of the Race: Brandon Overton

PFC Brakes Pole Award: Shane Clanton

Time of Race: 32 minutes 23 seconds



Lucas Oil Championship Point Standings:

Pos Car # Competitor Hometown Points Pay 1 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 1985 $38,950 2 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA 1905 $34,850 3 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 1875 $27,100 4 9 Devin Moran Dresden, OH 1840 $26,032 5 1T Tyler Erb New Waverly, TX 1825 $23,750 6 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL 1805 $27,475 7 25 Shane Clanton Zebulon, GA 1785 $19,200 8 14 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 1710 $23,800 9 3s Brian Shirley Chatham, IL 1615 $14,175 10 21 Billy Moyer Jr Batesville, AR 1595 $14,775 11 1s Brandon Sheppard New Berlin, IL 1585 $40,700 12 81E Tanner English Benton, KY 1420 $8,000 13 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN 1400 $9,725 14 16 Tyler Bruening Decorah, IA 1310 $6,050 15 1 Earl Pearson Jr Jacksonville, FL 1310 $9,325 16 50 Shanon Buckingham Morristown, TN 1305 $11,400 17 22* G.R. Smith Statesville, NC 1295 $7,425 18 28E Dennis Erb Jr Carpentersville, IL 1175 $6,675 19 2S Stormy Scott Las Cruces, NM 1170 $6,825 20 25z Mason Zeigler Chalk Hill, PA 1090 $23,200

*Results are unofficial until Close of Business on the Tuesday following Race Day*