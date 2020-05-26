IMPROVEMENTS CONTINUE AS GATEWAY DIRT TAKES ON YEAR FIVE

Super Late Models To Be Split Into Two Preliminary Nights for 5th Annual Dirt In December

ST. LOUIS, MO. – It has now been over 5 years since the Arizona Sport Shirts Gateway Dirt Nationals presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts founder/promoter, Cody Sommer, made the announcement that full sized stock cars would be racing inside of The Dome at America’s Center in Downtown St. Louis, MO. Since then, the event has grown to be a must attend spectacle within the industry of Dirt Track Racing. This year’s running has been slated for December 17-19th, 2020.

Each year, the Gateway Dirt Nationals continues to grow in many ways. Whether it be by advancing current or developing new partnerships, increasing competitor payout, adding divisions or major format changes such as we are seeing this year in 2020.

This December, unlike previous years, Super Late Models will be split into two preliminary nights. Registrations will remain open to any Super Late Model driver at a maximum of 150 accepted entries. The field will then be split in half identical to what fans have seen the past two years with the Midgets and Open Wheel Modifieds. Super Late Model driver registration is set to open this Thursday, May 28th.

“Before, during and after the event each year, I do my best to make notes and analyze the weekend from everyone’s standpoint and point of view” said Cody Sommer. “An event of this magnitude should and can be enjoyed equally by fans, drivers, teams and essentially the entire industry as a whole. Splitting the Super Late Models into two nights is something that I have thought about doing in previous years – as I feel it can speed up the show, better distribute the racing throughout the three days, make it easier on teams, and even allow drivers to enjoy themselves and be race fans on either Thursday or Friday night depending on their prelim” added Sommer.

The 5th Annual Arizona Sport Shirts Gateway Dirt Nationals presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts will take place on December 17th-19th, 2020. Tickets will go On-Sale Today, May 26th at 10am CST.

For more information regarding the Arizona Sport Shirts Gateway Dirt Nationals, please visit the event website at GatewayDirt.com. Feel free to email us at info@GatewayDirt.com or call 314-786-2636. Follow along on social media for the latest details and announcements regarding the event via Twitter @GatewayDirt or Facebook.com/GatewayDirt