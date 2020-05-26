Home --> Race Track News --> Missouri --> Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 --> Local Racing Returns To Federated Auto Parts Raceway Saturday Night

Local Racing Returns To Federated Auto Parts Raceway Saturday Night


Tickets To Be Available At The Gate On Raceday

(Pevely, MO) Local racing returns to Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55, in Pevely, MO, this coming Saturday night, May 30. DIRTcar Super Late Models, Modifieds, Pro Mods, Sportsman, and Pro 4 Stocks will be in action.

The track opened up on May 9 with a three division show that brought out nearly 150 cars. After a weekend of rain, the track was back in action this past weekend with a NOS Energy Drink World of Outlaw Sprint Car doubleheader that saw Brad Sweet win on Friday night and Kyle Larson take the victory Saturday.

Tickets for this Saturday’s event will be available at the gate on raceday, as will pit passes. Fans are encouraged to wear masks, utilize the 6 foot social distancing rules, bring along hand sanitizer, and not attend if they are feeling any symptoms of illness.

Pit gates will open at 4:00 PM, grandstands at 5:00 PM, hotlaps will begin at 6:30, racing at 7:00 PM.

For more information, visit www.federatedautopartsraceway.com.

