Overton Cruises to Gene Maine Memorial Victory at Needmore



Lucas Oil Reopening Tour Continues at East Bay

EVANS, Ga. (05/26/20) – Brandon Overton made a stop at Needmore Speedway (Norman Park, Ga.) on Saturday to enter his Wells Motorsports No. 76 Crossfit Overton/ Allstar Concrete/ Longhorn Chassis by Wells/ Clements Racing Engine-powered Super Late Model in the inaugural Gene Maine Memorial.

It was a decision which ultimately led to his fifth win of the 2020 season. Overton dominated the first Super Late Model event at Needmore Speedway in five seasons for a $6,000 payday. The race honored late racer Gene Maine of Valdosta, Ga., who died in a December automobile accident at the age of 55.

“It’s just great to see all the fans back [here], and it’s just a special race to win. I wanted this one really bad,” Overton said. “Last week I was talking to one of my old racing buddies and he was telling more stories about Gene Maine, so for his family to be here, obviously he’s got a lot of history around these parts.”

After coming in third fastest overall in time trials against the 23-car field, Brandon outran Kyle Bronson in his heat race to lock into the pole position for the 40-lap A-Main.

Overton blasted into the lead at the drop of the green flag and survived to a trio of restarts for the win. He took the checkered flag 1.384 seconds ahead of Bronson, Jonathan Davenport, Billy Moyer Jr., and Brian Shirley.

“The car was a handful after that last restart. I don’t know if I sealed my right-front [tire] up or what … but we held on,” Overton added. “I have to thank Wells Motorsports for this opportunity and all of our great sponsors. I couldn’t do this without their support.”

For full results from this event, please visit www.RaceNeedmoreSpeedway.com.

Earlier in the week, Brandon kicked off the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Reopening Tour at Golden Isles (Brunswick, Ga.). On Tuesday, Overton set the overall fastest time in qualifying and charged to a heat race victory to lock into the second-starting position for the feature.

After jumping out to an early lead, polesitter Josh Richards snuck by on the high side but a timely caution allowed Overton to regain the top spot. Holding off the field until lap 32, Brandon went on to place third behind race winner Jimmy Owens, and Mason Zeigler. Richards and Devin Moran rounded out the Top-5.

On Wednesday night, Brandon edged his way into the feature with the fourth and final transfer spot in his heat race. After advancing forward from his 13th-starting position, Overton hit a bump on the track that slammed him into the wall and collided with another competitor, ending his night.

For the final round of the Golden Isles Nationals on Thursday, Overton set a blistering lap of 15.220 seconds in qualifying that earned him the overall fast time. Picking up an 8-lap heat race victory, Brandon locked into the pole position for the finale. After jumping out to an early race lead for the first seven circuits, Overton ran into ignition issues on his No. 76 that sidelined him for the remainder of the race.

This week – May 25-27 – Overton continues the Lucas Oil Reopening Tour at East Bay Raceway Park in Tampa, Fla. The action will broadcast LIVE on LucasOilRacing.TV or on the LOLMDS Facebook page (@lucasdirt) at 7:30 p.m. ET each night.

To learn more about these events, please visit www.LucasDirt.com.

