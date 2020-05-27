Cory Hedgecock Dominates at 411 for $10,052 Victory

Also Claims Topless Outlaw Win and Trio of Runner-Ups



LOUDON, Tenn. (05/27/20) – Cory Hedgecock parked his E-Z-GO No. 23 Pace Performance/ Budget Transmissions/ Rocket Chassis/ Eagle Racing Engine Late Model in Victory Lane twice over the Memorial weekend.

Hedgecock earned the richest win of his career on Monday night with his $10,052 payday in the 8th Annual Scott Sexton Memorial at 411 Motor Speedway (Seymour, Tenn.). Earlier in the weekend, Cory pocketed $3,000 in Saturday’s Topless Outlaw Series event at Smoky Mountain Speedway (Maryville, Tenn.). Additionally, Hedgecock posted three runner-up finishes throughout his busy weekend.

Hedgecock was one of 40 Schaeffer’s Iron-Man Championship Series entries on hand at 411 Motor Speedway. After laying down the second fastest time in his qualifying group behind Dale McDowell, Hedgecock stormed to a 10-lap heat race victory. He later earned the second-starting position for the A-Main via the redraw.

Cruising mainly in the high groove Hedgecock led all 52 laps of the event and was unchallenged for most of the race. His only threat came when inside-running Colten Burdette closed in on the leader with a dozen laps to go. However, Burdette’s protest was unsuccessful with Hedgecock quickly pulling away to win by nearly two seconds.

“Man, I’m tickled to death,” Hedgecock said in Victory Lane. “This is the [richest] win of my career, so we can’t wait to go somewhere next week.”

Burdette settled for the runner-up spot with Jason Hiett, Scott James, and Kyle Hardy completing the Top-5 finishers.

“We were good up top and everything. Dad finally kept telling me to come down. I saw [Burdette] down there every once in a while, and knew I was in trouble for a moment,” said Hedgecock. “I’m glad he told me to go down and everything … the car was great, and I can’t thank my guys enough. An awesome race.”

Saturday saw Cory enter the Memorial Day Mayhem at Smoky Mountain Speedway. Earning the pole position for the Topless Outlaw Series A-Main via preliminary events, Cory coasted to the win by 1.159 seconds ahead of Chase King, Kyle Courtney, Jesse Lowe, and Austin Nicely.

That same night, in a stout field of 41 American Crate All-Star Series entries, Cory laid down the fastest time overall in qualifying before capturing a Dash win. Battling with Randy Weaver for the lead near the midway point of the 35-lap feature, Hedgecock was overtaken on lap 19 and was never able to close the distance, scoring him second on the final rundown behind Weaver.

Hedgecock kicked off his Memorial weekend on Friday at Volunteer Speedway (Bulls Gap, Tenn.) for the Topless Outlaw Series sanctioned program. After several rain showers delayed the program into the early morning hours, Hedgecock topped the 29-car field in time trials but dropped one spot in the feature to place second behind Kyle Courtney.

In Friday’s American Crate All-Star Series event at Volunteer Speedway, Cory followed up the second fastest lap in qualifying with a Dash victory. With $2,000 on the line in the feature, Hedgecock fell one position to register another runner-up finish behind Trevor Sise.

This Friday, May 29 the team will return to the Topless Outlaws Series with trip to Crossville (Tenn.) Speedway. For more information on this event, please visit www.CrossvilleSpeedway.com. The team’s plans for the remainder of the weekend are currently undecided.

Cory Hedgecock would like to thank all of his sponsors, which include E-Z-GO, Pace Performance, Rocket Chassis, Five Star Hyundai, Eagle Racing Engines, K&P Used Cars, Hidden View Lake, Budget Transmissions, VP Racing Fuels, VooDoo Technology, Timeless Memories Photography, Hoosier Racing Tires, CFYA, Wells Racing Photography, Strange Oval Racing, High Velocity Heads, Crowder Small Engines, Jesel Valve Train Innovation, QuickCar, Bicknell Racing Products, MSD Ignition, CV Products, CP Pistons, Boydbilt, Ohlins Shocks, Winters Performance, Integra Shocks & Springs, Brucebilt Performance, Wiles Driveshafts, Simpson Race Products, Martel Signs, and MSR Mafia Marketing Services.

Feature:

1. Cory Hedgecock

2. Colten Burdette

3. Jason Hiett

4. Scott James

5. Kyle Hardy

6. Nick Hoffman

7. Camaron Marlar

8. David Crabtree

9. Jake Knowles

10. Pearson Lee Williams

11. Bob Gardner

12. Joey Standridge

13. Booger Brooks

14. Michael Chilton

15. Donald McIntosh

16. Ryan King

17. Dale McDowell

18. Zack Dohm

19. John Ownbey

20. Jensen Ford

21. Robby Moses

22. Dustin Linville