Lucas Oil Speedway adds weeknight special for MLRA, Midwest Mods on June 24

WHEATLAND, Missouri (May 27, 2020) – Lucas Oil Speedway has added a second weeknight event during June, this time a June 24 program for the Lucas Oil MLRA Late Models and Midwest Mods.

The MLRA Mid-Week Mayhem plus Midwest Mods will have a $3,000-to-win feature for the Lucas Oil MLRA Late Models and $300 to win the Midwest Mods, a popular class around the region that will be running at Lucas Oil Speedway for the first time.

Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager Danny Lorton said Dallas County Speedway and Springfield Raceway rules packages for the Midwest Mods will be used.

“A lot of the Midwest Mod drivers have been asking about running at Lucas Oil Speedway for a long time and we’re excited to give them this opportunity,” Lorton said. “Meanwhile, it’s a natural fit for the Lucas Oil MLRA after we lost the Spring Nationals to the COVID-19 pandemic back in April.”

For the Midwest Mods, along with the $300-to-win, payouts will be:

2nd – $250

3rd – $200

4th – $175

5th – $150

6th – $125

7th – $100

8th – $95

9th – $90

10th – $85

11th – $80

12th – $75

13th – $70

14th – $65

15th – $60

16th through 24th – $55

Non-feature qualifiers – $35

The Midwest Mods must preregister for the event at MyRacePass as registrations will not be taken at the track on the day of the event.

The Wheatland event will kick off four consecutive nights of racing for the MLRA, with a stop at Outlaw Motor Speedway in Oktaha, Oklahoma on June 25 before back-to-back nights of the Freedom Classic at Salina Highbanks Speedway in Pryor Creek, Oklahoma, June 26-27.

That stretch will follow a season-opening tripleheader for the MLRA June 12-14 at Randolph County Raceway in Moberly, Mo., Maquoketa (Iowa) Speedway and West Liberty (Iowa) Speedway.

Check out MLRARacing.com for the full series schedule, archived news and final 2019 points.

Pit and spectator gates will open at 4 p.m. on June 24 with hot laps at 7 p.m. and racing at 7:35.

Admission:

Adults (16 and up) – $20

Seniors (62 and up)/Military – $17

Youth (6-15) – $10

Kids (5 and under) – FREE

Family Pass – $50

Pit pass – $35

Camping

Reserved with electric and water- $35/night (limited availability)

Reserved dry spots – $20/night (limited availability)

Dry camping – $10/night

USMTS/USRA Stock Cars next Wednesday: The first weeknight special of June is set for next Wednesday, June 3. The Inaugural USMTS Modified/USRA Iron Man Wednesday Night Madness will find the USRA Iron Man Stock Cars at the speedway for the first time.

Payout structure for the USRA portion has been announced by series president Todd Staley. It will pay $750 to win (based on 39 or fewer entries), $1,000 to win (40-49 entries) or $2,000 to win (50 or more entries).

Drivers can call 515-832-6000 to sign up. More details on the format can be found at USRAracing.net.

For ticket questions or information for any event this season, contact Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or email her at nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com for more information.

CONTACT:

Danny Lorton

Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager

Office: (417) 282-5984

DLorton@lucasoilspeedway.com

