Malvern Bank Super Late Models Headline Central Missouri Speedway Action on Saturday!

(Warrensburg, Missouri) After a highly successful open to the 2020 race season during last weekend’s two-day program, Central Missouri Speedway is ready for another big event weekend during Seeburg Muffler Race Night. This week, the Nebraska-based Malvern Bank Super Late Model Series headline the action with a 25-lap, $2,000 to win main event. The event marks the first-ever appearance of the series at CMS and serves as the series’ first event of the year after many COVID-19 and weather-related cancellations and delays.

Nebraska racer Kyle Berck is expected to be a strong contender for the victory this Saturday. Berck is the defending series champion and since 2008, the first year for the series, has racked up a total of seven championships! Past series champions include Al Humphrey (2008), Mike Wiarda (2009), Kyle Berck (2010, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019), Travis Dickes (2011-2012), and Tad Pospisil (2017). As of the latest schedule, this event marks the lone appearance at CMS for late models this season. Mention of driver name does not guarantee race appearance. For more information on the series, visit www.slmrseries.com.

In addition to the Late Models, fans will also witness a full program of action from unsanctioned A-Mods, Street Stocks, B-Mods, and Mod-Lites. Pure Stocks have this week off at CMS but will return the following week. A-Mods one again have their “24-or-more-cars” bonus on the line if 24 drivers sign in by driver pill draw close time (6:15), they will compete for either $1,200 or $1,500 to win, determined by a random draw. Normal weekly payout alone for A-Mods is $1,000 to win.

All Special Event pricing is in effect this weekend. with Adult admission $15, Active Duty Military and Senior Citizens aged 65 to 74 $12, Kids 6 to 12 years old $6, five and under free, seniors 75 and older and individuals permanently confined to a wheelchair are free in the grandstands. All pit passes are $40 regardless of age.

Upcoming Events at Central Missouri Speedway

May 30th – Seeburg Muffler Night – Malvern Bank SLMR Late Models – AM, SS, BM, ML (No Pure Stocks!)

June 6th – Race #4 – Whiteman Air Force Base Race Night! – AM, SS, BM, ML, PS

June 13th – Race #5 – AM, SS, BM, ML, PS