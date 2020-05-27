MLRA Returns to Lucas Oil Speedway- “Mid-Week Mayhem”

Wheatland, Missouri (May 27th 2020) – Schedule tweaks for the 2020 Lucas Oil Midwest Late Model Racing Association (MLRA) continue to roll in, with the highly anticipated season opener now just over two weeks away at the Randolph County Raceway in Moberly, Missouri.

The latest addition to the slate will be the inaugural “Mid-Week Mayhem” hosted at the series home track, the Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Missouri on Wednesday June 24th. This schedule addition will pay $3,000 to the winner and jump start a critical early season stretch for the series that will include four consecutive nights of much needed racing action for drivers and fans alike.

This early season stop at the “Diamond of Dirt Tracks” will utilize the MLRA’s new time trial format that is planned for all events along the 2020 tour. In addition, this will be the lone opportunity for drivers and teams to gain valuable on track experience before the series returns on July 18th for the $20,000 to win “Show Me 100” and on July 19th for the $12,000 to win “Diamond Nationals“.

Following the “Mid-Week Mayhem” event, as announced last week, the MLRA will head south to Outlaw Motor Speedway in Oktaha, Oklahoma on Thursday night June 25th. The event which is being promoted by Joe Duvall’s Club 91 Promotions is getting a lot of early interest from drivers and teams looking to return to the once idle 3/8 mile speedway in hopes of taking home the $3,000 top prize.

The four day swing will once again conclude at the Salina Highbanks Speedway in Pryor Creek, Oklahoma on Friday and Saturday June 26th – 27th with the annual running of the “Freedom Classic”. Friday night’s action will put $3,000 on the line with the winner of the weekend finale cashing in on $5,000.

This latest addition returns the 2020 MLRA slate to 16 events after losing the entire month of April and May to cancellations and postponements due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Series director Ernie Leftwich and his staff are still working diligently behind the scenes with tracks and promoters to put the finishing touches on what they anticipate will be a 20 race championship schedule.

