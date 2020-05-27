Overton Over Davenport in Tuesday Night action at East Bay

TAMPA, FL (May 26, 2020) – Brandon Overton finally fought off several tough challengers as he went to Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Victory Lane on Tuesday Night at East Bay Raceway Park. Overton held the lead for the first 12 laps of the 40-lap main event. Jonathan Davenport shot around him on a restart and led for three circuits, but Overton never gave up and recaptured the lead on lap 16 as he went on for his first Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series win of 2020.

Davenport had to fight off repeated challenges from Jimmy Owens to hold on to the second spot at the end. Owens came home third to notch his sixth consecutive top five finish. Shane Clanton stayed in the mix the entire distance taking fourth at the finish. Kyle Bronson earned the Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race coming from 18th to finish in fifth.

Overton was the Performance Friction Brakes Pole Award recipient of the main event and took the lead at the start of the race over Owens and Davenport. Overton was cruising along until a caution on lap 12 slowed the action. On the restart Davenport went to the outside lane, passing both Owens and Overton to take over the lead.

Overton came right back three laps later to regain the lead for good, as he had to battle heavy traffic in the closing laps with cars running three-wide in front of him. In the end, he was able to reach the checkers first for his fifth career Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series victory and his second-ever at East Bay.

With the win the 29-year-old Georgia native becomes the fifth different winner in five races of the series’ reopening tour. Overton had led the previous two Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series races, but a shorted-out coil wire and a broken flywheel knocked him out of contention for the win both times.

“I was definitely concerned about lapped traffic at the end. That is the problem about leading here, JD rolled me on that restart, but you just don’t know where to go. It just all worked out for me near the end and they [traffic] were where I needed to be, and I was just trying to be patient. I tried to get as close to them as I could without hitting them and I just held on. Thanks to crew for working all day on the racecar after it was torn up last night. My car owner David Wells is here. It’s always good to get a Lucas Oil win for David and Eric [Wells].”

Davenport, the three-time and reigning series champion moved closer to Tim McCreadie in the championship points race with his second-place run. “I was trying to find every inch on the racetrack, and I think I just overheated my left rear tire after the last caution. That is when the car got really loose. We got lucky when we got the lead, but I went back to the bottom and I left the door open for him [Overton] to get back around me.”

Owens maintains third in the championship points with yet another podium finish for the Tennessee racer. “We had a really good race car all night long. On that first take-off, the outside was just a little crumbly and we had to run on the bottom quite a bit. I ran a lot of laps on the bottom and then I decided to go to the top. I also made a bad lane choice on that last restart. Everybody’s crew has been working hard and everybody has had their ups and downs, that is just a part of it.”

The winner’s Wells Motorsports Longhorn Chassis is powered by a Clements Racing Engine and sponsored by Allstar Concrete, Crossfit Overton, Big Dog Stump and Tree, Penske Shocks, Dirt Mafia, Sunoco Race Fuels, Convenient Lube, and EZ Go.

Completing the top ten were Tim McCreadie, Josh Richards, Earl Pearson Jr., Devin Moran, and Tanner English.

Owens leads the Riggs Drilling Solution points heading into the final night at East Bay on Wednesday. He leads davenport by 70 points in the chase for the $5,000 first place prize.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

GEICO East Bay Nationals – presented by Brandon Ford

Tuesday, May 26th, 2020

East Bay Raceway Park – Tampa, FL

Lucas Oil Time Trials

Fast Time Group A: Brandon Overton / 14.546 seconds

Fast Time Group B: Jimmy Owens / 14.495 seconds (overall)

Penske Race Shocks Heat Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 76-Brandon Overton[1]; 2. 25-Shane Clanton[2]; 3. 50-Shanon Buckingham[3]; 4. 14-Josh Richards[5]; 5. 3S-Brian Shirley[4]; 6. 1-Earl Pearson Jr[7]; 7. 20B-Todd Brennan[6]; 8. 311-Ken Monahan[8]

FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 49-Jonathan Davenport[4]; 2. 0E-Rick Eckert[1]; 3. 1T-Tyler Erb[3]; 4. 9-Devin Moran[2]; 5. 25W-Allen Weisser[6]; 6. 7-Ross Robinson[5]; 7. 1V-Vic Hill[7]; 8. (DNS) 29-Larry Grube

Simpson Race Products Heat Race #3 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 20-Jimmy Owens[1]; 2. 16-Tyler Bruening[3]; 3. 111-Steven Roberts[5]; 4. 33J-Jeff Mathews[2]; 5. 40B-Kyle Bronson[6]; 6. 71-Hudson O’Neal[7]; 7. 91S-Blake Naylor[8]; 8. 25Z-Mason Zeigler[4]

Ohlins Shocks Heat Race #4 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 39-Tim McCreadie[1]; 2. 81E-Tanner English[2]; 3. 6S-Blake Spencer[4]; 4. 21-Billy Moyer Jr[3]; 5. 89-GR Smith[5]; 6. 2S-Stormy Scott[6]; 7. F15-Jeremy Conaway[7]

Tiger Rear Ends B-Main #1 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 3S-Brian Shirley[1]; 2. 1-Earl Pearson Jr[3]; 3. 7-Ross Robinson[4]; 4. 25W-Allen Weisser[2]; 5. 1V-Vic Hill[6]; 6. 20B-Todd Brennan[5]; 7. (DNS) 311-Ken Monahan; 8. (DNS) 29-Larry Grube



FAST Shafts B-Main #2 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 40B-Kyle Bronson[1]; 2. 2S-Stormy Scott[4]; 3. 89-GR Smith[2]; 4. 91S-Blake Naylor[5]; 5. 71-Hudson O’Neal[3]; 6. F15-Jeremy Conaway[6]; 7. (DNS) 25Z-Mason Zeigler

Lucas Oil Feature Finish (40 Laps):

Pos Start Car # Competitor Hometown Pay 1 1 76 Brandon Overton Evans, GA $7,000 2 3 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA $3,500 3 2 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN $2,500 4 5 25 Shane Clanton Zebulon, GA $2,000 5 18 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL $1,500 6 4 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY $1,400 7 13 14 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV $1,300 8 19 1 Earl Pearson Jr Jacksonville, FL $1,200 9 15 9 Devin Moran Dresden, OH $1,150 10 8 81E Tanner English Benton, KY $1,100 11 9 50 Shanon Buckingham Morristown, TN $1,050 12 20 2S Stormy Scott Las Cruces, NM $1,000 13 14 33J Jeff Mathews Brandon, FL $975 14 16 21 Billy Moyer Jr Batesville, AR $950 15 10 111 Steven Roberts Sylvester, GA $925 16 22 89 G.R. Smith Statesville, NC $900 17 6 16 Tyler Bruening Decorah, IA $875 18 23 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN $850 19 21 7 Ross Robinson Georgetown, DE $825 20 7 0E Rick Eckert York, PA $800 21 12 6S Blake Spencer St Augustine, FL $800 22 24 20B Todd Brennan Zanesville, OH $800 23 11 1T Tyler Erb New Waverly, TX $800 24 17 3S Brian Shirley Chatham, IL $800



Race Statistics

Entrants: 31

Lap Leaders: Brandon Overton (Laps 1 – 12); Jonathan Davenport (Laps 13 – 15); Brandon Overton (Laps 16 – 40)

Wrisco Feature Winner: Brandon Overton

Margin of Victory: 2.449 seconds

Cautions: Tyler Bruening (Lap 12); Stormy Scott (Lap 13); Tyler Erb (Lap 22); Brian Shirley, Rick Eckert (Lap 26)

Series Provisionals: Hudson O’Neal

Fast Time Provisional: Todd Brennan

Series Emergency Provisionals: n/a

Big River Steel Podium Top 3: Brandon Overton, Jonathan Davenport, Jimmy Owens

Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Kyle Bronson (Advanced 13 Positions)

Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Tim McCreadie

Allstar Performance Most Laps Led: Brandon Overton (37 Laps)

Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Brandon Overton

Eibach Springs Rookie of the Race: n/a

ARP Engine Builder of the Race: Clements Racing Engines

Miller Welders Chassis Builder of the Race: Longhorn Chassis

Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Kent Fegter (Brandon Overton)

Dirty Girl Racewear Fastest Lap of the Race: Jonathan Davenport (Lap #13 – 14.996 seconds)

STEEL-IT Tough Break of the Race: Tyler Erb

PFC Brakes Pole Award: Brandon Overton

Time of Race: 24 minutes 22 seconds



Lucas Oil Championship Point Standings:

Pos Car # Competitor Hometown Points Pay 1 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 2185 $42,850 2 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA 2135 $45,350 3 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 2105 $31,600 4 9 Devin Moran Dresden, OH 2025 $28,282 5 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL 2010 $30,275 6 25 Shane Clanton Zebulon, GA 1995 $24,700 7 1T Tyler Erb New Waverly, TX 1950 $26,050 8 14 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 1905 $26,025 9 21 Billy Moyer Jr Batesville, AR 1755 $16,775 10 3s Brian Shirley Chatham, IL 1740 $16,375 11 81E Tanner English Benton, KY 1600 $10,300 12 1s Brandon Sheppard New Berlin, IL 1585 $40,700 13 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN 1540 $11,375 14 1 Earl Pearson Jr Jacksonville, FL 1500 $11,425 15 50 Shanon Buckingham Morristown, TN 1480 $13,250 16 16 Tyler Bruening Decorah, IA 1455 $7,800 17 22* G.R. Smith Statesville, NC 1445 $9,150 18 2S Stormy Scott Las Cruces, NM 1340 $8,625 19 28E Dennis Erb Jr Carpentersville, IL 1175 $6,675 20 25z Mason Zeigler Chalk Hill, PA 1140 $24,200



Riggs Drilling Service Reopening Tour Points:

Pos Car # Competitor Hometown Points 1 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 1130 2 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA 1060 3 25 Shane Clanton Zebulon, GA 1045 4 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 1035 5 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL 1030 6 14 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 970 7 9 Devin Moran Dresden, OH 910 8 1T Tyler Erb New Waverly, TX 900 9 76 Brandon Overton Evans, GA 885 10 81E Tanner English Benton, KY 875



*Results are unofficial until Close of Business on the Tuesday following Race Day*