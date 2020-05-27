TICKETS ON SALE, ENTRIES OPEN FOR I-55 & 34 RACEWAY JUNE 6-7

Speedway, Indiana (May 27, 2020)………Spectator tickets and competitor entries are now open for the return of USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car racing on June 6 at 34 Raceway in West Burlington, Iowa as well as the June 7 event at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 in Pevely, Mo.

Competitor entry for both the June 6-7 events, as well as additional USAC National events throughout the month of June, is now open at https://usacracing.ticketspice.com/2020-midget-week-entry-for-competitors.

Grandstand ticket sales are now live for the June 6 race at 34 Raceway at https://market.myracepass.com/store/tickets/?i=1208706&store=12037. Grandstand seating is limited to 50 percent capacity, so make sure to act fast so you don’t miss out!

Spectator tickets are also now on sale for the June 7 race at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55, exclusively at http://usactickets.com. Seating capacity is limited to 1,200 for this event.

The full points-paying championship events will feature the standard series purses and mark the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Cars’ return to racing for the time since February’s Winter Dirt Games at Bubba Raceway Park in Ocala, Fla. nearly four months ago.

The USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship has previously visited the 3/8-mile, semi-banked clay oval of 34 Raceway on two other occasions, races won by Levi Jones in 2010 and Dave Darland in 2013.

Sonny’s Super Market Night at 34 Raceway will have $15 general admission tickets (all ages) and $30 pit passes for all ages. Wing 305 Sprints, Sport Mods, Stock Cars and Sport Compacts are also on the event card.

Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 in Pevely, Mo. has been added to the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship schedule for Sunday night, June 7, making it a doubleheader weekend for the series.

The 30-lap full points, full standard purse event marks the return of the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Cars to the racy 1/3-mile high-banked dirt oval in Pevely for just the second time, and the first time since the 2018 season, a thrilling feature event won by Jason McDougal.

The grandstands for the I-55 event will be limited to 1,200 spectators. Adult general admission tickets are $30 and $10 for children age 12 and under. Pit passes are $30 for USAC/UMP members and $35 for non-members. UMP A-Mods will run as the support class. At I-55, pits open at 1pm Central and grandstands at 3pm with hot laps scheduled to begin at 5pm.

The USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car fields for both 34 Raceway as well as I-55 will be capped at 44 cars and drivers each night.

Broken Arrow, Oklahoma’s Brady Bacon leads the series standings following victories in the first two events of the 2020 USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car season in Ocala, and is followed in the points by USAC stars and feature winners Chris Windom (Canton, Ill.), Justin Grant (Ione, Calif.), C.J. Leary (Greenfield, Ind.), Logan Seavey (Sutter, Calif.), Kyle Cummins (Princeton, Ind.), Chase Stockon (Fort Branch, Ind.), Carson Short (Marion, Ill.), Dave Darland (Lincoln, Ind.) and Kevin Thomas Jr. (Cullman, Ala.).

All USAC National events will be streamed live, and available on-demand, on FloRacing.