POWRi Lucas Oil WAR and Iowa Sprint Leagues Combine to Replace Racing Weekends

Belleville, IL. (05/27/2020) Originally slated as a stand-alone weekend as the start of the season for the POWRi Lucas Oil Iowa Sprint League, Friday, June 5th and Saturday, June 6th is now a joint event for both the POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprint League and the POWRi Lucas Oil Iowa Sprint League. Combining League forces for Friday’s event with extra money on the line at a new location.

Initially scheduled to race at US-36 Raceway and Bethany Speedway for the weekend, the POWRi Lucas Oil WAR and Iowa Sprint Leagues together will now venture to the “Hawkeye State” for a visit to the 3/8th mile oval of Lee County Speedway on Friday, June 5th with $3000 to WIN and $300 to start. Located on the north edge of Donnellson, Iowa on the Lee County Fairgrounds, pits will open at 4:00 pm with racing shifting into high-gear at 7:00 pm.

Then on Saturday, 6th June the weekend of non-wing action continues in the “Show-Me-State” as the POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprint League will visit Valley Speedway in Grain Valley, Missouri for more epic racing endeavors. Pit-Gates will open at 2:00 pm with Hot-Laps at 6:30, racing action to follow.

Race-fans unable to make it to the tracks June 5th and June 6th can catch all the action streaming live on POWRi.TV for subscribers.

Currently, POWRi officials are working on revising the June schedule to comply with state and local regulations. POWRi officials encourage drivers and teams to ease the strain of pre-entry by utilizing the online features for the POWRi Membership forms available at www.powri.com, under the membership tab. POWRi rules, contingencies, forms, and event-payouts can be found under the info tab at the top of the POWRi website.

POWRi is currently working on revising June events with updates upcoming. Follow along for more information such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, or on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing or on Facebook at POWRi.