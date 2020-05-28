Tri-City Speedway canceled for Friday, May 29th due to state of Illinois business reopening guidance!

PRESS RELEASE MICHELLE – RACE TRACKS CAN NOT OPEN IN PHASE 3

IMMEDIATE PRESS RELEASE

State of Illinois Racetracks Remain Closed – Test & Tune Only

For clarification for all Illinois racetracks ONLY test & tune events can occur during Phase 3. My understanding is that there was an industry call yesterday and a state employee referred to an activity that was already permitted, he said racing but he meant testing cars. We understand this is a nuisance in terms for your industry and I wanted to clarify. This email is to provide you guidance on compliance with the State’s executive order.

Phase 3 and Racing:

Racing is not permitted in Phase 3. The executive order limits gatherings to 10 people or less. Races involve large groups of people gathered together, which is not permitted under the order. We are about the enter Phase 3 tomorrow. Moving through the phases depending on the public health data, so we don’t know approximate dates for when the next phase will begin. We cannot provide a specific time frame for when these gatherings can occur. The outdoor recreation guidelines are not applicable to this type of large event which involves hundreds of people assembled. The guidelines, as detailed, are for paintball courses or outdoor ranges with no spectators, crews, or the sheer volume of people that is involved in racing for your industry.

Phase 3 – What is Permitted: Test and Tune Events only

• Test and Tune Events, no racing.

• Crew members only, no more than 3 crew members per car

• 30 cars total

• Cars can test with up to 3 cars at a time.

• 6 foot social distancing between participants. Following the test, the driver and crew need to return to a specified area that is at least 30 feet apart from others.

• Participants are limited to driver and crew, no one else.

• The testing can occur in time slots

• Please ensure that no communal gathering areas are open, including concessions stands

• Extra sanitation is followed, and no spectators

• Operator should display signage at entry with face covering guidelines, social distancing guidelines, and cleaning protocols, in multiple languages as needed

• Water fountains, except for touchless water bottle refill stations, should be made unavailable for use (e.g. turned off, covered, area blocked)

• Employees, drivers, and crew members should wear face coverings over their nose and mouth when within 6-ft. of others (cloth masks preferred). Exceptions may be made where accommodations are appropriate – see IDHR’s guidance

Please note that we are working on developing direction for racetracks for race events that could occur in Phase 4, under capacity restrictions.

