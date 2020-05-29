Home --> Dirt Late Model News --> Eldora Speedway’s Dirt Late Model Stream Invitation List

Eldora Speedway’s Dirt Late Model Stream Invitation List

Eldora SpeedwayROSSBURG, Ohio (May 28, 2020) – Eldora Speedway received approval Thursday morning of its proposal detailing plans for a responsible restart to racing at the legendary high-banked half-mile oval.

The season will begin Thursday-Friday-Saturday, June 4-5-6 with a non-spectator event, the Dirt Late Model Stream Invitational, culminating in a $50,000-to-win 67-lap feature on Saturday, June 6 – officially kicking off Eldora’s 67 consecutive season of racing.

Eldora officials have posted over $202,000 in posted awards. Full programs will be held on Thursday and Friday night featuring $10,000-to-win 30-lap affairs for an invitational roster featuring the nomadic stars of DIRTcar, the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series, the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, and Eldora’s local and regional stars. Invitational Entry Forms are being formatted for distribution.

“We are excited and thankful to have the opportunity to put on what we believe will be the marquee Dirt Late Model race of the entire summer,” said Tony Stewart, who is entering his sixteenth year as owner of Eldora Speedway. “Our partnership with FloSports allows us to deliver to our loyal fans and competitors, both the lifeblood of Eldora.”

FloRacing will have all of the voices who fans are used to hearing on Eldora’s PA speakers as well as the multiple-camera angles, replays and live scoring they experience during events on Eldora’s giant turn two video board.

In accordance with restrictions with state and federal restrictions on mass gatherings, Eldora officials were forced to reschedule the 26th running of the Dirt Late Model Dream to June 2021 earlier this month. All Eldora-owned and operated parking lots and campgrounds remain closed to the public and the invitational event will be held behind closed doors with all attendees following strict local, state and federal safety measures.

Information on Eldora’s 2020 calendar and events affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, including frequently asked questions and answers, is available at www.eldoraspeedway.com and via Eldora’s official social channels.

Invitations for the Dirt Late Model Stream have been dispatched to the following drivers. Pay close attention to spots 45-48. YOU will play a direct role in who gets slotted onto those lines! Click the button below to cast your votes now!
  1. Shannon Babb
  2. Brian Birkhofer
  3. Scott Bloomquist
  4. Jerry Bowersock
  5. Kyle Bronson
  6. Steve Casebolt
  7. Shane Clanton
  8. Jonathan Davenport
  9. Zack Dohm
  10. Tyler Erb
  11. Dennis Erb Jr.
  12. Jason Feger
  13. Chris Ferguson
  14. Frank Heckenast Jr.
  15. Nick Hoffman
  16. Scott James
  17. Jason Jameson
  18. Chase Junghans
  19. Darrell Lanigan
  20. Chris Madden
  21. Mike Marlar
  22. Jimmy Mars
  23. Tim McCreadie
  24. Dale McDowell
25. Devin Moran
26. Billy Moyer
27. Billy Moyer Jr.
28. Michael Norris
29. Brandon Overton
30. Jimmy Owens
31. Michael Page
32. Earl Pearson Jr.
33. Bobby Pierce
34. Josh Richards
35. Kent Robinson
36. Gregg Satterlee
37. Brandon Sheppard
38. Brian Shirley
39. Chris Simpson
40. Ricky Thornton Jr.
41. Jeep Van Wormer
42. Ricky Weiss
43. Ashton Winger
44. Mason Ziegler
45. (Fan Vote)
46. (Fan Vote)
47. (Fan Vote)
48. (Fan Vote)
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. NASCAR Truck practice and Eldora Dirt Late Model Invitational
  2. Five Disqualified Following the Dirt Late Model Dream at Eldora Speedway for Illegal Tire Samples!
  3. Brian Shirley and Jason Riggs Set for Dirt Late Model Dream at Eldora Speedway
  4. Davenport & Erb Win During Second Preliminary Night At Eldora Speedways 21st Annual Dirt Late Model Dream Presented By Ferris Mowers
  5. Bloomquist & Davenport Open Eldora Speedways Dirt Late Model Dream XXI Presented By Ferris Mowers With 25-lap Preliminary Feature Victories
  6. World of Outlaws Late Model Series Stars Ready To Chase $100,000 Dirt Late Model Dream Prize This Weekend (June 10-11) At Eldora Speedway

Tagged with:

POST A COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE!

© Copyright 2020 STLRacing.com, All Rights Reserved.                        Privacy Policy