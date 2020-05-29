Eldora Speedway’s Dirt Late Model Stream Invitation List

ROSSBURG, Ohio (May 28, 2020) – Eldora Speedway received approval Thursday morning of its proposal detailing plans for a responsible restart to racing at the legendary high-banked half-mile oval.

The season will begin Thursday-Friday-Saturday, June 4-5-6 with a non-spectator event, the Dirt Late Model Stream Invitational, culminating in a $50,000-to-win 67-lap feature on Saturday, June 6 – officially kicking off Eldora’s 67 consecutive season of racing.

Eldora officials have posted over $202,000 in posted awards. Full programs will be held on Thursday and Friday night featuring $10,000-to-win 30-lap affairs for an invitational roster featuring the nomadic stars of DIRTcar, the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series, the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, and Eldora’s local and regional stars. Invitational Entry Forms are being formatted for distribution.

“We are excited and thankful to have the opportunity to put on what we believe will be the marquee Dirt Late Model race of the entire summer,” said Tony Stewart, who is entering his sixteenth year as owner of Eldora Speedway. “Our partnership with FloSports allows us to deliver to our loyal fans and competitors, both the lifeblood of Eldora.”

FloRacing will have all of the voices who fans are used to hearing on Eldora’s PA speakers as well as the multiple-camera angles, replays and live scoring they experience during events on Eldora’s giant turn two video board.

In accordance with restrictions with state and federal restrictions on mass gatherings, Eldora officials were forced to reschedule the 26th running of the Dirt Late Model Dream to June 2021 earlier this month. All Eldora-owned and operated parking lots and campgrounds remain closed to the public and the invitational event will be held behind closed doors with all attendees following strict local, state and federal safety measures.

Information on Eldora’s 2020 calendar and events affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, including frequently asked questions and answers, is available at www.eldoraspeedway.com and via Eldora’s official social channels.

Invitations for the Dirt Late Model Stream have been dispatched to the following drivers. Pay close attention to spots 45-48. YOU will play a direct role in who gets slotted onto those lines! Click the button below to cast your votes now!