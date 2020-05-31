Marrant, Sanders, Wood, Royalty, and Raffurty Capture Central Missouri Speedway Victories!

Central Missouri Speedway

(Warrensburg, Missouri) The second week of racing at Central Missouri Speedway (CMS) saw ___ race teams sign in for competition during the first-ever appearance of the Nebraska-based Malvern Bank Super Late Model Series presented by Seeburg Muffler. In addition to the late models, A-Mods, Street Stocks, B-Mods, and Mod-Lites were on hand to entertain those in attendance.

In attendance were 27 B-Mods, 20 Mod-Lites, 26 SLMR Late Models, 16 Street Stocks, and 13 A-Mods for a total of 101 cars. It was the first-ever appearance of a Super Late Model sanctioning body at CMS in its storied history. Pure Stocks had the night off and will return next week.

B-Mods were first to hit the track, last week’s feature winner Patrick Royalty picked up a heat victory as did Kaleb Bray, and Tim Galvan. Sturgis Streeter captured the B-Mod, B-Main win. Royalty and Bray started the night’s 20-lap main from row one with Royalty gaining the early advantage. Unfortunately, Bray experienced trouble early and restarted near the tail of the field. Cautions flew on lap three and again lap four as Royalty continued to hold court. Caution flew again on lap nine, but it was all smooth sailing from that point on as Royalty collected his second-consecutive victory at CMS by holding off a strong charge by Steve Clancy, who was second. Jacob Ebert came away third with Earl Roark fourth, and Sturgis Streeter fifth.

Mod-Lites contested three heat races with defending champion and last week’s feature winner Dillon Raffurty collecting victory. Justin Raffurty and Ed Griggs also collected heat wins. The Mod-Lite main was setting up to be a good one but unfortunate contact early on between the leaders sent Ed Griggs to the tail after leading the opening laps. From that point on, a series of cautions plagued the race early and the race was cut to 15 laps. Dillon Raffurty ultimately collected his third-consecutive victory in as many outings ahead of David Raffurty, Michael Raffurty, Garrett Stonum, and Justin Raffurty.

The Malvern Bank Super Late Models were up next in the lineup with a trio of heat races won by Jake Neal of Omaha, Nebraska; Jason O’Brien of Atlantic, Iowa; Bill Leighton of LaVista, Nebraska; and Tad Pospisil of Norfolk, Nebraska. The B-Main went to Zach Zeitner of Bellevue, Nebraska. Bill Leighton and Tad Pospisil claimed the front-row starting positions as the field began their 30-lap main event. A series of caution flew before lap five as the drivers worked to settle into a race rhythm. A long green flag period then went by as Leighton held on to the lead as former CMS Modified champion Aaron Marrant closed in on the leader. Through heavy lapped traffic and with 10 laps remaining, Marrant grabbed the lead for the first time over Leighton with Tad Pospisil, Kyle Berck, and Jake Neal inside the top five. Marrant held the lead until a late-race caution with two laps remaining bunched the field for a green, white, and checkered flag finish. In the end, Marrant pulled into victory lane for his first-ever SLMR victory. Leighton was second followed by Wyman, Berck, and Neal.

Street Stocks ran a pair of heat races with Windsor’s Jay Prevete taking heat one while defending champion Brett Wood was a substitute driver for Marc Carter with the heat two win. In the 15-lap main event, Brett Wood and Jay Prevete led the field to green with Prevete leading the opening laps. The race was tight inside the top five through a series of early cautions as Prevete, Wood, Devin Irvin, and Aaron Poe ran strong. Midway through the race, Poe’s strong finish was squashed by a flat tire, but he was able to make a change and rallied to finish tenth in the rundown. With four laps remaining and just before a late-race caution, Wood captured the lead over Prevete and pulled away for his first victory of the season. Prevete ran a strong second with Irvin in third while veteran Chad Eickleberry had a strong run in fourth while Nathan Vaughn advanced to fifth in the final rundown.

A-Mod competitors raced in a pair of heats with Gunner Martin of Independence and visiting Happy, Texas driver Rodney Sanders going to victory. Martin and Sanders garnered the most heat race passing points and set sail from the front row of the 25-lap main event. The track was super slicked off from the late model event and the drivers settled into an early race groove with Sanders leading Schultz and Gunner Martin. By lap eight, Schultz appeared to be closing in, but Sanders then pulled away by lap 10 and kept pulling away. Behind him, Schultz held second in front of a furious battle for third with Martin, Tim Karrick, and Dustin Hodges. This trio battled it out late into the race until a lap 20 caution slowed the field just as Gunner Martin experienced a flat tire after hooking a rut in turn three and four area, bringing his night to a heartbreaking end. Sanders held strong for the final five circuits for the victory as the furious battle for second continued behind him. Schultz then experienced problems in turn four as his car became unsettled and Tim Karrick blasted into second. Not long after, Schultz lost another position to a hard-charging Dean Wille who started eleventh. In the end, Sanders won over Karrick, Wille, Schultz, and Hodges to close out the night by 10:45 after 21 events were completed.

Next up, CMS returns to regular weekly racing on Saturday, June 6, 2020 with unsanctioned A-Mods, Street Stocks, B-Mods, Mod-Lites, and Pure Stocks. Pit gates open at 4:30, followed by grandstand admission at 5, driver pill draw cutoff at 6:15 (no passing points if driver is a late check-in), pit meeting at 6:30, hot laps at 7, and racing at 7:30. Adult admission is $12, Active Duty Military and Senior Citizens aged 65 to 72 $10, Kids 6 to 12 years old $6, five and under free, 75 and older and individuals permanently confined to a wheelchair are free in the grandstands. All pit passes are $35.

Upcoming Events at Central Missouri Speedway

June 6th – Race #4 – AM, SS, BM, ML, PS

June 13th – Race #5 – AM, SS, BM, ML, PS

June 20th – Race #6 – Pepsi Race Night! – AM, SS, BM, ML, PS

June 27th – Race #7 – Midwest Coating Race Night! – AM, SS, BM, ML, PS

July 4th – Race #8 – 20th Annual Tom Wilson Memorial – $3,000-to-Win A-Mods. Plus, Street Stocks, B-Mods, Mod-Lites, Pure Stocks, and a full Fireworks Show!

A-Main Results from 5-30-20. Full results at www.centralmissourispeedway.myracepass.com.

A-Mods 13 Entries, A Feature 25 Laps

1. 20-Rodney Sanders[2]; 2. 1K-Tim Karrick[5]; 3. 68-Dean Wille[11]; 4. 90-Terry Schultz[4]; 5. 22H-Dustin Hodges[3]; 6. 30-Dalton Kirk[9]; 7. 14-Kameron Grindstaff[13]; 8. 17-Rod Cordon[8]; 9. 7-Anthony Tanner[12]; 10. 00-Justin Plumb[10]; 11. (DNF) 75-Gunner Martin[1]; 12. (DNF) 88-Jimmy Dowell[6]; 13. (DNF) 21C-Chad Clancy[7].

B Mods 27 Entries, A Feature 20 Laps

1. 49-Patrick Royalty[1]; 2. 12C-Steven Clancy[5]; 3. 94-Jacob Ebert[6]; 4. 17-Earl Roark[7]; 5. 61-Steeter Sturgis[17]; 6. 05-Jeremy Lile[10]; 7. 10W-Doug Wetzel[4]; 8. 88-Derek Nevels[19]; 9. 03-Chris Brockway[12]; 10. 11-Jeremy Polston[23]; 11. 15S-Kody Bray[14]; 12. 19B-Kaleb Bray[2]; 13. 7TW-Tyler Wood[15]; 14. 14-Kamerson Grindstaff[11]; 15. 9-Don Marrs[8]; 16. 27-Jacob Callahan[20]; 17. 26-Steve Gearhart[13]; 18. 2-Rickie Alexander[24]; 19. (DNF) 12JR-Olen Stephens[21]; 20. (DNF) 99-Jeff Lockard[22]; 21. (DNF) 77-Jeff Douty[16]; 22. (DNF) 27D-Larry Drake[9]; 23. (DNF) 28S-Bill Small[18]; 24. (DNS) 117-Tim Galva.

Mod-Lites 20 Entries, A Feature 20 Laps

1. 46-Dillon Raffurty[1]; 2. 64-David Raffurty[6]; 3. 41-Michael Raffurty[5]; 4. 4K-Garrett Stonum[7]; 5. 75-Justin Raffurty[3]; 6. 171-Donnie Danner[14]; 7. 47-Ed Griggs[2]; 8. 36-Travis Alexander[10]; 9. 8V-Cody Vail[11]; 10. 3-Nathan Wolf[15]; 11. 33-Kevin White[12]; 12. 18-Josh Guy[8]; 13. 73-Tony Kerr[9]; 14. 34-Tyler Furrell[13]; 15. 17-Kyle Guy[17]; 16. 03-James Beebe[18]; 17. 3X-Mark Downey[16]; 18. 15R-Jason Isabell[19]; 19. (DNF) 98-Jeff Raffurty[4]; 20. (DNF) 92-Michael Everhart[20].

Street Stocks 16 Entries, A Feature 15 Laps

1. 10-Brett Wood[1]; 2. 25XXX-Jay Prevete[2]; 3. 67-Devin Irvin[4]; 4. 68M-Chad Eickelberry[3]; 5. 12V-Nathan Vaughn[5]; 6. 27-John Brooks[11]; 7. 6-Cliff Champney[12]; 8. 28K-Chris Kircher[8]; 9. 254-Dallas White[13]; 10. 45-Aaron Poe[6]; 11. 11-Kevin Perkins[7]; 12. 29-Bronson Wicker[9]; 13. 8-Chris Dodson[10]; 14. (DNF) 08-Arley Orcutt[14]; 15. (DNF) 51-Randy Jester[15]; 16. (DNS) 83K-Denny Fitzpatrick.

Malvern Banked Super Late Model Series, 26 Entries, A Feature 30 Laps

1. 1X-Aaron Marrant[3]; 2. 24-Bill Leighton[1]; 3. 04-Tad Pospisil[2]; 4. 14-Kyle Berck[10]; 5. 8-Jake Neal[6]; 6. 6-Cory Dumpert[18]; 7. 22C-Charlie McKenna[22]; 8. 25-Brad Perdue[5]; 9. 01-Jacob Hobscheidt[16]; 10. 85-Josh Leonard[23]; 11. 52-Brian Kosiski[8]; 12. 4K-Josh Krug[13]; 13. 15C-Curt Schroeder[11]; 14. 80-Allan Hopp[20]; 15. 1-Dylan Schmer[21]; 16. 76-Zach Zeitner[17]; 17. 56-Chris Spieker[25]; 18. 62-Justin Zeitner[14]; 19. 15-Jason O’Brien[4]; 20. 112-Tyler Smith[19]; 21. 21H-Brett Hopp[24]; 22. 20V-Rece Vaught[15]; 23. 99D-Darrel DeFrance[12]; 24. 98-Ben Schaller[9]; 25. 26JR-Corey Zeitner[7]; 26. 4-JC Wyman[26].