Lucas Oil Speedway kicks off busy week with Wednesday Night Madness

WHEATLAND, Missouri (June 1, 2020) – Lucas Oil Speedway fires up a busy week of racing with its first Wednesday Night Madness featuring the USMTS Modifieds and USRA Iron Man Stock Cars.

“We know our fans always look forward to seeing the USMTS Modifieds and we’re excited to bring them in for this special, along with the USRA Iron Man Stock Cars appearing here for the first time,” Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager Danny Lorton said. “It’s going to be a fun night of racing before we turn our attention back to the Weekly Racing Series on Saturday.”

The USMTS annually appears at Lucas Oil Speedway each August with the 11th annual USMTS Slick Mist Show-Me Shootout Presented by Foley Equipment set for Aug. 8. In an effort to make up for lost races this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this extra appearance at Wheatland came about.

Through six USMTS events in 2020, Rodney Sanders of Happy, Texas, leads the championship standings. The 30-year-old Sanders has 99 career USMTS feature wins and three series championships. Sanders leads Derek Ramirez of Woodward, Oklahoma, by 14 points with multi-time series champ Jason Hughes of Westville, Oklahoma, 39 behind.

Among those to watch on Wednesday will be Terry Phillips of Springfield. Phillips dropped into Lucas Oil Speedway last Saturday to prepare and scored a comfortable victory in the Pitts Homes USRA Modified main event. Also expected to be on hand is former NASCAR driver and long-time dirt-track competitor Ken Schrader of St. Louis.

The Wheatland event will kick off a four-race swing for the USMTS drivers, with stops June 4 at 81 Speedway (Park City, Kansas), June 5 at Humboldt Speedway (Humboldt, Kansas) and June 6 at Tri-State Speedway (Pocola, Oklahoma).

Additional details about series, including schedules, point standings and archived news, can be found at USMTS.com and USRAracing.com.

Gates on June 3 are scheduled to open at 4 p.m. with hot laps at 7 p.m. and racing at 7:35 p.m.

Ticket prices:

Adults (16 and over): $20

Seniors (62 and over)/Military: $17

Youth (ages 6-15): $10

Kids (5 and under): FREE

Family Pass: $50

Pit Pass: $40

Camping:

Reserved with Electric and Water – $35 per night (Limited Availability)

Reserved Dry Spots – $20 per night (Limited Availability)

Dry Camping – $10 per night

Weekly Racing Series resumes Saturday: TA/Petro along with ThunderBurst Media presents Round 4 of the Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series on Saturday. The Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods will headline the action with a 25-lap, $750-to-win feature.

The points race in the B-Mod division is a tight one as 16-year-old Dillon McCowan of Urbana is two points in front of defending champion Kris Jackson and 15 ahead of last week’s feature winner JC Morton.

Things also are close in the Warsaw Auto Marine & RV ULMA Late Models as Willard’s Kaeden Cornell holds a five-point lead over Cole Henson. Johnny Fennewald, who has won the last two features, sits 12 points behind Cornell.

Defending Pitts Homes USRA Modified champion Robbie Reed is off to a strong start with a feature win and two top-five finishes and holds a 42-point lead over Ryan Middaugh.

The most-dominant performer so far in 2020 has been Derek Brown of Stoutland, who has captured all three O’Reilly Auto Parts Street Stocks features. Brown has a 31-point lead over Toby Ott and is 46 in front of Cody Frazon.

Gates are scheduled to open at 4 p.m. Saturday with hot laps at 6:30 and opening ceremonies at 7.

Ticket prices:

Adults (16 and over): $12

Seniors (62 and over)/Military: $9

Youth (ages 6-15): $5

Kids (5 and under): FREE

Family Pass: $30

Pit Pass: $30

For ticket questions or information for any event this season, contact Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or email her at nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com for more information.