Schedule Adjustment Announced For “Drive For 5” For IMCA Late Models at the Pepsi Lee County Speedway

by Brian Neal

Donnellson, IA (Monday, June 1, 2020) – Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that took all of April’s and most of May’s scheduled race events at the Pepsi Lee County Speedway in Donnellson, Iowa. Promoter’s Brian and Marcie Gaylord have announced a few schedule changes to the “Drive For 5” program for the IMCA Sunoco Late Models.

There will still be five $1,000 to win feature qualifying nights to help set the stage for a potential $5,000 IMCA Sunoco Late Model “Drive For 5” payday in mid September at the track.

Four of the qualifying nights will take place on weekly Friday night events. And those will take place on June 12th, June 26th, July 17th, and August 21st, with one qualifying night happening on Saturday, August 1st. Again each of those nights will pay $1,000 to win. Drivers who compete in at least four of those events will be eligible to run for a top prize of $5,000 on the Saturday, September 12th finale.

Shottenkirk Parts Express, local sponsor of the division, is the title sponsor of the “Drive For 5” as well. Other sponsors include Ideal Ready Mix, J.J. Nichting Company Case IH, Floyd’s Waste Systems, Triple Seven Trucking, and Triple R Performance Engines.

IMCA Speedway Motors Weekly Racing National, E3 Spark Plugs Iowa State and track points will be awarded at the June 12th, June 26th, July 17th, and August 21st qualifying night shows.

National and state points are at stake on Saturday, August 1st’s qualifying night and the finale on Saturday, September 12th. The finale race pays $2,000 if the winner competed at three or fewer qualifying night events.

Pits at Donnellson are open all day on Fridays. The grandstand opens at 5:30 p.m. and racing follows 7 p.m. hot laps.

The track website is www.leecountyspeedway.com.