NO SHORTAGE OF I-55 EXPERIENCE FOR SUNDAY’S USAC SPRINT RACERS

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media

Pevely, Missouri (June 4, 2020)………In this Sunday’s 44-driver USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car field at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55, there’s no shortage of drivers with a bit of experience under their belts on the 1/3-mile, high-banked dirt oval in Pevely, Missouri.

While there’s only been one previous appearance by the USAC National Sprint Cars at I-55 in 2018, midgets have made the pilgrimage to the racy venue over the past six seasons under the POWRi banner, and a couple handfuls of the very same individuals you’ll see on Sunday in a USAC Sprint Car were on hand in a midget.

Pocahontas, Illinois driver Zach Daum is the lone I-55 midget winner from that bunch, capturing a victory there in August of 2016, while also garnering finishes of 3rd in August 2017, 4th place finishes in 2015-18-19 and a 5th in August 2015.

Daum, a three-time USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget feature winner and 16-time USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car starter who hails from the same city as Grammy award winning country singer Gretchen Wilson, will drive the Artz & Sons No. 57 in both USAC Sprint events this weekend, starting Saturday night at 34 Raceway in West Burlington, Iowa in this doubleheader weekend for the series.

Just last August, defending USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car champ C.J. Leary (Greenfield, Ind.) ventured to I-55 for a pair of midget races, finishing 3rd in the feature on both nights.

Two-time USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car champ and current point leader Brady Bacon (Broken Arrow, Okla.), who’s made a habit of charging to the front with two 9th to 1st charges in both series events at Ocala, Fla. in February, drove from 10th to 2nd in a midget at I-55 in April 2018.

Fellow USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car champion, in 1999, Dave Darland (Lincoln, Ind.) finished a solid 3rd in a midget at I-55 in August of 2016 while the 2018 series titlist and 2019 USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget king Tyler Courtney’s lone I-55 midget experience was a 16th place result in April 2018.

The 2018 USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget driving champion, Logan Seavey (Sutter, Calif.), started on the pole and finished 3rd at an I-55 midget feature in April 2018, which followed a 4th place performance in August 2017.

Arlington, Texas native Anton Hernandez may be a Rookie of the Year contender on the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car trail in 2020, but his I-55 midget resume scrolls back to 2015 where he finished 12th.

Kory Schudy of Springfield, Mo. earned a best I-55 midget finish of 9th in August 2018 while Willow Branch, Indiana’s Isaac Chapple, the 2016 USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car Rookie of the Year, was 16th in a midget there in 2015.

Spectator tickets are on sale for this Sunday’s June 7 USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car event at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 in Pevely, Missouri, exclusively at http://usactickets.com. Seating capacity is limited to 1,200 for this event. The grandstands for the I-55 event will be limited to 1,200 spectators. Adult general admission tickets are $30 and $10 for children age 12 and under. Pit passes are $30 for USAC/UMP members and $35 for non-members. UMP A-Mods will run as the support class. At I-55, pits open at 1pm Central and grandstands at 3pm with hot laps scheduled to begin at 5pm.

All USAC National events will be streamed live, and available on-demand, on FloRacing.

ENTRY LIST: USAC AMSOIL NATIONAL SPRINT CARS AT FEDERATED AUTO PARTS RACEWAY AT I-55

01 ANTHONY D’ALESSIO/Apollo Beach, FL (D’Alessio-Parallax Motorsports)

1x KURT GROSS/Washington, IN (Kurt Gross)

4 JUSTIN GRANT/Ione, CA (TOPP Motorsports)

4x BRAYDON CROMWELL/Lone Jack, MO (Braydon Cromwell)

5 ANTON HERNANDEZ/Arlington, TX (Baldwin Brothers Racing)

5v JESSE VERMILLION/Greencastle, IN (Vermillion Racing)

6 MARIO CLOUSER/Auburn, IL (Clouser Motorsports)

6p CHRIS PHILLIPS/Plainfield, IN (Chris Phillips Racing)

7BC TYLER COURTNEY/Indianapolis, IN (Clauson-Marshall Racing)

9K KEVIN THOMAS JR./Cullman, AL (KT Motorsports)

11w WYATT BURKS/Topeka, KS (Burks Racing)

12 ROBERT BALLOU/Rocklin, CA (Ballou Motorsports)

14 JADON ROGERS/Worthington, IN (Kyle Rogers)

16 ANTHONY NICHOLSON/Millington, TN (Nicholson Racing)

19 CHRIS WINDOM/Canton, IL (Hayward Motorsports)

19AZ LOGAN SEAVEY/Sutter, CA (Reinbold Underwood Motorsports)

20 TYLER KENDALL/Connersville, IN (Kendall Racing)

22 SCOTTY WEIR/Marion, IN (Goodnight Racing)

22s SLATER HELT/Harrisonville, MO (Shawn Helt)

24 LANDON SIMON/Tipp City, OH (Landon Simon Racing)

27 STEVE THOMAS/Ludlow, IL (Steve Thomas)

28 BRANDON MATTOX/Terre Haute, IN (Brandon Mattox Racing)

28K KORY SCHUDY/Springfield, MO (Jon Sawyer)

29 MITCH WISSMILLER/Saybrook, IL (RMB Motorsports)

30 C.J. LEARY/Greenfield, IN (Leary Racing)

32 CHASE STOCKON/Fort Branch, IN (32 TBI Racing)

33m MATT WESTFALL/Pleasant Hill, OH (Ray Marshall Motorsports)

34 STERLING CLING/Tempe, AZ (Sterling Cling Racing)

36D DAVE DARLAND/Lincoln, IN (Eberhardt-Zirzow Racing)

39 MATT GOODNIGHT/Winchester, IN (Goodnight Racing)

52 ISAAC CHAPPLE/Willow Branch, IN (LNR-Isaac Chapple Racing)

53 BRAYDEN FOX/Avon, IN (Fox Brothers Racing)

56 MITCHELL DAVIS/Auburn, IL (Mitchell Davis)

57 ZACH DAUM/Pocahontas, IL (Artz & Sons)

69 BRADY BACON/Broken Arrow, OK (Dynamics, Inc.)

71 ROBERT BELL/Colfax, IA (Bell Racing)

71p CARSON SHORT/Marion, IL (Daigh-Phillips Motorsports)

73 BLAKE VERMILLION/Greencastle, IN (Vermillion Racing)

75 DUSTIN CLARK/Washington, IN (Dustin Clark Racing)

77 DUSTIN SMITH/Russiaville, IN (Smith Racing)

88 TERRY BABB/Decatur, IL (Terry Babb)

90 PATRICK BUDDE/Bartelso, IL (Budde Racing)

99 KOREY WEYANT/Springfield, IL (Scott Weyant)

118 SCOTT EVANS/Rhome, TX (Scott Evans)