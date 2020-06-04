Home --> Dirt Late Model News --> World of Outlaws Fills the Gap at Volunteer Speedway

World of Outlaws Fills the Gap at Volunteer Speedway

 

Races at Cochran, Stateline, Genesee, Selinsgrove postponed

With the ever-changing state-by-state COVID-19 regulations in mind, the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series have announced wholesale changes to the June calendar.

Races scheduled for Cochran Motor Speedway (June 12-13), Stateline Speedway (June 18), Genesee Speedway (June 19), and Selinsgrove Speedway (June 20) are now POSTPONED with hopes of a return later in the year.

In their place, a weekend doubleheader at Volunteer Speedway in Bulls Gap, Tenn. has been added to the slate on Friday ($6,000 to win) and Saturday ($10,000 to win), June 19-20. The trip will mark the seventh and eighth all-time appearances by the World of Outlaws at the 4/10-mile oval.

