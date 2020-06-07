Long Remains Hot at the Pepsi Lee County Speedway

by Brian Neal

Donnellson, IA (Friday, June 5, 2020) – At the end of May the Iowa Governor announced that race tracks in the state of Iowa could welcome fans back into the grandstands starting on June 1st. Even though it was only at 50% capacity, it was nice to see the fans come out to enjoy a night of racing. The fans were welcomed back by the POWRi Lucas Oil WARS and Iowa Sprint League Non Wing Sprint Cars, along with the Budweiser IMCA Modifieds, and Roberts Tire Center IMCA SportMods.

The 20 lap Budweiser IMCA Modified feature was the first to take to the track, with Michael Long and Jardin Fuller leading the field to the green flag. Long would take advantage of his starting spot by jumping out into the lead on lap 1 over Fuller and Mark Burgtorf. Burgtorf and Denny Eckrich both got by Fuller for second and third on lap 2, and then went to work on chasing down Long. But Long would start to pull away, until the first caution appeared on lap 13. Jeff Waterman and Dennis LaVeine would spin in turn 2 to bring out the yellow. On the restart Long jumped back out front, with Burgtorf and Eckrich taking chase. The action was slowed for the second and final time on lap 17, when Bill Roberts Jr. came to a stop in turn 3 to bring out the yellow. Long once again grabbed the lead on the restart, and then held off Burgtorf to pick up his fourth win in five races at the track. Austin Howes was 3rd, LaVeine came from 11th to finish in 4th, with Fuller coming home in 5th. Tanner Klingele and Logan Cumby led the field to green in the 18 lap Roberts Tire Center IMCA SportMod feature, with Klingele grabbing the lead on lap 1 over Jim Gillenwater and Cumby. Just after the lap was scored complete Jim Powell would spin in turn 4 to bring out the yellow. On the restart Klingele jumped back out front, with Gillenwater and Adam Birck close behind. Klingele then tried to hold back Gillenwater over the next three laps, when the second caution of the race appeared on lap 5. This time Tyler Burton spun in turn 3 to bring out the yellow. On the restart Jadin Fuller spun in turn 1 to bring the yellow light back on. The following restart saw Austen Becerra, Gillenwater, and Klingele race three wide off turn 2 for the top spot, with Becerra emerging with the lead. Becerra then started to pull away from the battle behind him, when another caution appeared on lap 8. Derek Goble would spin in turn 3 to bring out the yellow. On the restart Becerra moved back out front, with Birck over taking Gillenwater for the runner up spot. Birck tried to keep pace with Becerra, when the final caution of the race came out on lap 13. This time Kaleb Nevers spun in turn 2 to bring out the yellow. Becerra once again grabbed the lead on the restart, with Gillenwater and Birck battling for second. Becerra would go on to lead the final laps to claim the win. Gillenwater was 2nd, Birck was 3rd, Joe Docekal drover Ron Kibbe’s #89 to a 4th place finish, with Klingele holding on for 5th. The final feature of the night was the 25 lap POWRi Lucas Oil WAR and Iowa Sprint League Non Wing Sprint Cars, with Anthong Nicholson and Chris Windom making up the front row. Windom used his starting spot to his advantage by jumping out front to lead lap 1. The only thing to slow Windom down on the night were three cautions in the first five laps, and then late in the race lapped traffic. The lapped traffic allowed second place runner Dave Darland to close within five car lengths. But once Windom cleared those lap cars he would pull away for the win. Wyatt Burks cleared Darland on the final lap to claim the runner up spot, Matt Westfall was 4th, with Mario Clouser rounding out the top 5. Coming up next Friday, June 12th will be the first of five “Drive For 5” qualifying nights for the Shottenkirk Parts Express IMCA Late Models. The IMCA Late Models will be racing for a top prize of $1,000 as part of the Shottenkirk Parts Express “Drive For 5”, which is also being presented by Ideal Ready Mix, Floyd’s Waste Systems, J.J. Nichting Company Case HI, Triple Seven Trucking, and Triple R Performance Engines. Also in action will be the Budweiser IMCA Modifieds, Donnellson Tire & Service IMCA Stock Cars, Roberts Tire Center SportMods, and Discount Tire & Service IMCA Sport Compacts. A regular points invert will be used for all classes, with the exception of the Late Models which will be draw / redraw.

Gates open at 5:30 PM, Hot Laps at 7 PM, and Racing to follow. Grandstand admission will be Adults $10, Seniors (60+) $9, Students (11-17) and Veterans $5, and Kids 10 & under FREE! Pit passes will be $30, ages (7-13) $20, ages (4-6) $10, and ages (3 & under) $5.

For more information about the Pepsi Lee County Speedway you can visit their website at www.leecountyspeedway.com, like them on Facebook, or call Brian Gaylord at 319-371-6744. OFFICIAL RESULTS

Pepsi Lee County Speedway, Donnellson, Iowa Friday, June 5, 2020 – Midwest Performance & Power POWRi WARS and Iowa Sprint League POWRi Lucas Oil WARS and Iowa Sprint League Non Wing Sprints

A-Feature: 1. Chris Windom, Canton, IL; 2. Wyatt Burks, Topeka, KS; 3. Dave Darland, Lincoln, IN; 4. Matt Westfall, Pleasant Hill, OH; 5. Mario Clouser, Auburn, IL; 6. Riley Kreisel, Warsaw, MO; 7. Shane Cottle, Kokomo, IN; 8. Kory Schudy, Springfield, MO; 9. Jack Wagner, Lone Jack, MO; 10. Korey Weyant, Springfield, IL; 11. Cole Bodine, Rossville, IN; 12. Nic Harris, Atlanta, IL; 13. Terry Babb, Decatur, IL; 14. Terry Richards, Denton, NE; 15. Zach Daum, Pocahontas, IL; 16. Anthony Nicholson, Bartlett, TN; 17. Samuel Wagner, Lone Jack, MO; 18. Steve Thomas, Rantoul, IL; 19. Blaine Jamison, Mediapolis, IA; 20. Slater Helt, Harrisonville, MO; 21. Scott Evans, Rhome, TX; 22. Landon Simon, Indianapolis, IN B-Feature: (Top 6 to A) 1. Korey Weyant; 2. Cole Bodine; 3. Terry Babb; 4. Terry Richards; 5. Samuel Wagner; 6. Blaine Jamison; 7. Braydon Cromwell, Lone Jack, MO; 8. Justin Standridge, Springfield, IL; 9. A.J. Johnson, Oskaloosa, IA; 10. Colton Fisher, Mediapolis, IA (DNS); 11. Glen Saville, Razorback, NSW (DNS); 12. C.J. Leary, Greenfield, IN (DNS); 13. Kent Schmidt, Owensville, IN; 14. Chuck Alexander, Chariton, IA (DNS) Heat 1: 1. Mario Clouser; 2. Chris Windom; 3. Slater Helt; 4. Zach Daum; 5. Korey Weyant; 6. Cole Bodine; 7. A.J. Johnson; 8. Braydon Cromwell (DNS)

Heat 2: 1. Wyatt Burks; 2. Jack Wagner; 3. Dave Darland; 4. Shane Cottle; 5. Landon Simon; 6. Terry Richards; 7. Chuck Alexander; 8. C.J. Leary Heat 3: 1. Kory Schudy; 2. Scott Evans; 3. Anthony Nicholson; 4. Terry Babb; 5. Justin Standridge; 6. Blaine Jamison; 7. Glen Saville Heat 4: 1. Riley Kreisel; 2. Matt Westfall; 3. Nic Harris; 4. Steve Thomas; 5. Samuel Wagner; 6. Colton Fisher; 7. Kent Schmidt (DNS) Budweiser IMCA Modifieds A-Feature: 1. Michael Long, Fowler, IL; 2. Mark Burgtorf, Quincy, IL; 3. Austin Howes, Memphis, MO; 4. Dennis LaVeine, West Burlington, IA; 5. Jardin Fuller, Memphis, MO; 6. Levi Smith, Donnellson, IA; 7. Bill Roberts Jr., Burlington, IA; 8. Denny Eckrich, Tiffin, IA; 9. Mitch Boles, New London, IA; 10. Jeff Waterman, Quincy, IL; 11. Blake Woodruff, Galesburg, IL; 12. Todd Bates, Canton, IL; 13. Paul Nelson, Colchester, IL (DNS) Heat 1: 1. Denny Eckrich; 2. Mark Burgtorf; 3. Jeff Waterman; 4. Jardin Fuller; 5. Todd Bates; 6. Dennis LaVeine; 7. Paul Nelson (DNS) Heat 2: 1. Michael Long; 2. Austin Howes; 3. Mitch Boles; 4. Bill Roberts Jr.; 5. Levi Smith; 6. Blake Woodruff Roberts Tire Center IMCA SportMods

A-Feature: 1. Austen Becerra, Bowen, IL; 2. Jim Gillenwater, Keokuk, IA; 3. Adam Birck, Canton, MO; 4. Joe Docekal, Dysart, IA; 5. Tanner Klingele, Quincy, IL; 6. Blaine Webster, Ottumwa, IA; 7. Barry Taft, Argyle, IA; 8. Steven Berry, Ottumwa, IA; 9. AJ Tournear, Quincy, IL; 10. Jim Powell, Hannibal, MO; 11. Bob Cowman, Quincy, IL; 12. Logan Cumby, Quincy, IL; 13. Michael Benjamin, Montrose, IA; 14. Dakota Anderson, Quincy, IL; 15. Nicholas Profeta, Keokuk, IA; 16. Derek Goble, Burlington, IA; 17. Tom Ruble, Ft. Madison, IA; 18. Thomas Bridgeman, Moberly, MO; 19. Josh Holtman, Quincy, IL; 20. Kaleb Nevers, Burlington, IA; 21. Tyler Burton, Quincy, IL; 22. Jadin Fuller, Memphis, MO; 23. Bobby Six, Warsaw, IA; 24. Reed Wolfmeyer, Quincy, IL (DNS) Heat 1: 1. Tanner Klingele; 2. Tyler Burton; 3. Tom Ruble; 4. Michael Benjamin; 5. Jim Powell; 6. Reed Wolfmeyer; 7. Kaleb Nevers; 8. Bobby Six Heat 2: 1. Jim Gillenwater; 2. Adam Birck; 3. Blaine Webster; 4. Joe Docekal; 5. Josh Holtman; 6. Bob Cowman; 7. Nicholas Profeta; 8. Jadin Fuller Heat 3: 1. Austen Becerra; 2. Logan Cumby; 3. Barry Taft; 4. Steven Berry; 5. AJ Tournear; 6. Derek Goble; 7. Thomas Bridgeman; 8. Dakota Anderson