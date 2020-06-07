Payton Looney Rocks to Rockabilly 45 Triumph at I-30 Speedway

Little Rock, Arkansas (06/06/20) – Call it number two for Payton Looney. The Missouri racer led all 45 laps of Saturday night’s 10th annual Rockabilly 45 at I-30 Speedway to pick up the second COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) Super Late Model victory of his career.

The win was worth $5,000.

“Man we struggled horribly last night (at Texarkana 67 Speedway). I’m just no good at those type of racetracks like 67 was in Texarkana, and we kinda worked on the car a little bit. Special thanks to Marshall Green at Capital Race Cars,” said Looney. “The racetrack really cleaned up through the top, middle. I knew I was alright just as long as I hit my marks. The race car was great.”

Mark Martin Automotive Fast Qualifier and Integra Shocks and Springs Heat Race No. 1 winner, Jon Mitchell started in the New Vision Graphics Pole Position for the 45-lap affair. He was joined on the front row by Looney, and it was Looney who grabbed the lead as the race went green.

Mitchell ran second during the early laps before mechanical woes forced him pit side. Looney went relatively unchallenged throughout the remainder of the event to register the win. Logan Martin finished second while Midwest Sheet Metal Rookie of the Year point leader, Spencer Hughes rounded out the podium. Kyle Beard rallied from the 10th-starting spot to finish fourth with Brian Rickman charging from 15th to the fifth position at the checkered flag.

The CCSDS contingent will now enjoy an off weekend before rolling into Magnolia Motor Speedway (Columbus, Mississippi) on June 18-20 for the annual General Tire Clash at the Mag presented by Big River Steel. The weekend will be co-sanctioned by the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, and is highlighted by $5,000-to-win programs on both Thursday and Friday night, while Saturday’s finale includes a $20,000-to-win finale.

For more information on the mega weekend, please visit www.MagnoliaDirt.com .

For the latest information on the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil, please visit www.COMPDirt.com .

COMP Cams Super Dirt Series – June 6, 2020

I-30 Speedway (Little Rock, Arkansas)

Feature Finish

1)Payton Looney 2)Logan Martin 3)Spencer Hughes 4)Kyle Beard 5)Brian Rickman 6)Joe Godsey 7)Jesse Stovall 8)Rick Rickman 9)Drew Armstrong 10)Morgan Bagley 11)Robert Baker 12)Hunter Rasdon 13)Timothy Culp 14)Neil Baggett 15)Scott Crigler 16)Chandler Petty 17)B.J. Robinson 18)Steve Stultz 19)David Payne 20)Tommy Surrett 21)Kaeden Cornell 22)Jon Mitchell

DNS: Cole Farmer, Chad Mallett, Terry Henson, Derrick Nichols, Mike Palasini Jr., Ross Farmer, Wesley Wise, Jerrell Harper, Jon Driskell, Joseph Long, Richard Sanders

Entries: 33

Group A Fast Qualifier (and Overall): Jon Mitchell (14.379 seconds)

Group B Fast Qualifier: Payton Looney (14.388 seconds)

Integra Shocks & Springs Heat Race #1 Winner: Jon Mitchell

P&W Sales Heat Race #2 Winner: Logan Martin

VP Racing Fuels Heat Race #3 Winner: Payton Looney

Midwest Sheet Metal Heat Race #4 Winner: Spencer Hughes

New Vision Graphics Pole Sitter: Jon Mitchell

Keyser Manufacturing B-Main #1 Winner: Timothy Culp

Dixon Road U-Pull-It B-Main #2 Winner: Robert Baker

COMP Cams Top Performer: Payton Looney

Lap Leaders: Payton Looney (1-45)

Contingency Awards

Mark Martin Fast Qualifier Award ($100): Jon Mitchell

Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man Award ($50): Jesse Stovall

Midwest Sheet Metal Rookie of the Race Award ($50): Spencer Hughes

VP Racing Fuels 5th-Place Award ($50): Brian Rickman

Black Diamond Chassis 6th-Place Award ($50): Joe Godsey

Bennings Heating & Air 7th-Place Award ($50): Jesse Stovall

Horns Outdoors 8th-Place Award ($50): Rick Rickman

Keyser Manufacturing 9th-Place Award ($50): Drew Armstrong

Rocket Chassis 10th-Place Award ($50): Morgan Bagley

Mid-State Golf Cars 11th-Place Award ($50): Robert Baker

ASC Warranty 12th-Place Award ($50): Hunter Rasdon

Midwest Automation 13th-Place Award ($50): Timothy Culp

P&W Sales 14th-Place Award ($50): Neil Baggett

Dixon Road U-Pull-It 15th-Place Award ($50): Scott Crigler

Delta Thunder Motorsports 16th-Place Award ($50): Chandler Petty

Integra Shocks 17th-Place Award ($50): B.J. Robinson

Elia’s Mexican Grill 18th-Place Award ($50): David Payne

