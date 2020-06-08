Fans Return with Series Visits to Cherokee and Smoky Mountain

BATAVIA, OHIO (June 8, 2020) – The stars of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will return to action on June 12th and 13th at Cherokee Speedway and Smoky Mountain Speedway, with fans in the stands for the first time since February.

The duo of races will get underway on Friday, June 12th with a visit to Gaffney, S.C. A full program is on tap for the 22nd Annual Grassy Smith Memorial – highlighted by a 50-lap, $12,000-to-win main event.

The pit gates at Cherokee Speedway will open at 2:00pm with the general admission gates opening one hour later, at 3:00pm. The drivers meeting is set for 7:00pm, followed by hot laps at 7:30pm. In addition to the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, the Super Sportsman, Street Stock/Crate Sportsman, Stock 4, and Thunder Bomber divisions will also be in action.

The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series visits Smoky Mountain Speedway on Saturday, June 13th, for the Mountain Moonshine Classic. For the second year in a row, the winner will be leaving Maryville, Tenn. $15,000 richer.

On Saturday, the pit and general admission gates will open at 12:00pm (noon). A driver’s meeting is scheduled for 7:00pm with hot laps to follow at 7:30pm. The Sportsman Late Models and Limited Late Models will serve as support divisions at Smoky Mountain Speedway.

Thrilling news for fans unable to make it out to watch these events in person, the 22nd Annual Grassy Smith Memorial and the Mountain Moonshine Classic have both been added to the LucasOilRacing.tv schedule as LIVE events for those with a monthly or yearly subscription.

Tim McCreadie leads the Lucas Oil championship standings heading into the weekend. Jimmy Owens currently trails McCreadie by 55 points. Jonathan Davenport is third, Devin Moran fourth, while Kyle Bronson and Tyler Erb are tied for fifth in championship standings.

Track and Event Information:

Cherokee Speedway

Phone Number: 864-489-1969

Location: 153 Speedway Road, Gaffney, SC 29340

Directions: I-85 to exit 96, then 0.2 mile south on SR 18, then 0.2 mile east on SR 329, then north on Speedway Road.

Website: www.cherokeespeedwaysc.com

Cherokee Speedway Tire Rule:

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1350

Right Rear – Hoosier (29.0) 1350 NRM, (29.0) NRMW, (92) LM40

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Main.

*For the A-Main, competitors may use 3 new tires.

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

Event Purse: 1. $12,000, 2. $5,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,750, 5. $2,250, 6. $1,800, 7. $1,500, 8. $1,300, 9. $1,200, 10. $1,100, 11. $1,075, 12. $1,050, 13. $1,025, 14. $1,000, 15. $1,000, 16. $1,000, 17. $1,000, 18. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000

Smoky Mountain Speedway

Phone Number: 865-856-8989

Location: 809 Brickmill Road, Maryville, TN 37801

Directions: 4.5 miles southwest of US 129 on US411, then 1.6 miles south on Brick Mill Road.

Website: www.smokymountainspeedway.com

Smoky Mountain Speedway Tire Rule:

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1350

Right Rear – Hoosier (29.0) 1350 NRM, (29.0) NRMW, (92) LM40

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Main.

*For the A-Main, competitors may use 3 new tires.

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

Event Purse: 1. $15,000, 2. $6,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $3,000, 5. $2,500, 6. $1,900, 7. $1,700, 8. $1,600, 9. $1,550, 10. $1,500, 11. $1,450, 12. $1,400, 13. $1,350, 14. $1,300, 15. $1,200, 16. $1,100, 17. $1,000, 18. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000

Lucas Oil Championship Standings: