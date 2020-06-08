Racing Action To Return To Central Illinois Tracks This Weekend



Lincoln Speedway & Macon Speedway Set For Season Openers

(Macon, IL) Racing action is set to return this coming Friday and Saturday, June 12/13 to a pair of Central Illinois tracks. Lincoln Speedway, located in Lincoln, IL will open the 2020 season on Friday night, while Macon Speedway, located in Macon, IL will open up on Saturday evening. Both tracks will use extra precautionary measures when it comes to the health and safety of its customers.

Both tracks have been shut down as far as actual racing is concerned, due to COVID-19 and the guidelines that come with it. Promoters from the two tracks have been hosting races in neighboring states, over recent weeks, utilizing social distancing guidelines and extra sanitary measures with great success. Those will be put in place for this weekend’s events.

In addition to limiting capacity with head count numbers, attendees are encouraged to wear masks, bring hand sanitizer, and utilize the six foot social distancing recommendation as much as possible. Temperature checks/health screenings will be held upon arrival for fans and competitors.

At Lincoln Speedway Friday, DIRTcar Pro Late Models, Modifieds, Nutech Seed DII Midgets, and Hornets will be in action.

Macon Speedway will play host on Saturday to the DIRTcar Pro Late Models, BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds, Neal Tire & Auto Pro Mods, Archers Alley Street Stocks, Sportsman, Hornets, and Micros By Bailey Chassis.

Pits will open both days at 3:00 PM, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps at 6:00, and racing action at 7:00. General admission tickets will be available at the gate for $15 each, with kids 11 and under free.

For more information on Lincoln Speedway, visit www.lincolnspeedwayil.com or for Macon Speedway, www.maconracing.com.