Lucas Oil Speedway Weekly Racing Series resumes with Street Stocks featured

WHEATLAND, Mo. (June 9, 2020) – Lucas Oil Speedway’s Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series resumes on Saturday night with the O’Reilly Auto Parts Street Stocks as the featured division, running a 25-lap, $750-to-win main event.

Presented by iHeartMedia, the next-to-last program prior to the Midwest Championships also will find the Warsaw Auto Marine & RV ULMA Late Models, Pitts Homes USRA Modifieds and Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods in action.

The full day of activities at Lucas Oil Speedway includes the Inaugural Drag Boat Summer Thunder on Lake Lucas, beginning with qualifying runs at 9 a.m. Saturday morning. Fans purchasing tickets to the Kentucky Drag Boat Association-sanctioned event will have free admission to the dirt-track action that evening.

The drag boat weekend will kick off Friday with a “Show & Shine” from 5-7 p.m. on the Wheatland town square. Music, food vendors and drag boats will be on display. Activities will move a few blocks back to the speedway’s drag boat midway area after 7 p.m. and, from 8 p.m. until midnight, the band “Gotcha Covered” will play at the beer tent on the midway.

The event, both at the town square and on the drag boat midway, will be free to fans and the public is invited to join the festivities.

On the dirt track Saturday night, points battles are taking shape just one week before midseason champions are determined. Things especially tight in the ULMA Late Model class as Cole Henson of Russellville has used three top-five finishes in four events to earn a one-point lead over three-time reigning champion Johnny Fennewald of Appleton City. Larry Ferris of Nevada trails Henson by 15 points.

The leaders have a bit more cushion in the other divisions. Robbie Reed of Mexico, Mo., after his second feature victory of the season, has a 58-point command over Ryan Middaugh in the USRA Modifieds. Another defending champ, Lebanon’s Kris Jackson in the B-Mods, is 32 points in front of Andy Bryant of Fort Scott, Kansas.

The B-Mods saw a big shakeup this week after Dillon McCowan, two points in front of Jackson a week ago, fell 41 points behind after failing to finish last Saturday’s feature and finishing 22nd.

In the Street Stocks, Derek Brown of Stoutland has used three wins and a second-place to open a 42-point lead over defending champion Toby Ott of Wheatland with Cody Frazon 60 behind.

Gates to the dirt track open at 4 p.m. with hot laps at 6:30 and racing at 7:05 p.m.

Dirt-Track Tickets:

Adults (16 and over): $12

Seniors (62 and over)/Military: $9

Youth (ages 6-15): $5

Kids (5 and under): FREE

Family Pass: $30

Pit Pass: $30

Drag Boats on Lake Lucas: For the first time since 2018, drag boat racing returns with the Inaugural Drag Boat Summer Thunder on Lake Lucas with competition Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets for both days are available through Lucas Oil Speedway’s office (417) 282-5984 or online. Admission on Saturday or a two-day ticket includes free admission to Saturday night’s Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series action on the dirt track.

Inaugural Summer Thunder on Lake Lucas tickets:

Adults General Admission/Pit Pass Combo (16 and up) $25

Seniors (62 and up)/Military General Admission/Pit Pass Combo (62 and up) $22

Youth General Admission/Pit Pass Combo (age 6 to 15) $10

Kids General Admission/Pit Pass Combo (age 5 and under) FREE

Family Pass General Admission/Pit Pass Comb – Includes admission for 2 Adults and Up to 3 Kids Ages (6-15) $60

Adult 2-Day General Admission/Pit Pass Combo $35

Seniors (62 and up)/Military 2-Day GA/Pit Pass Combo $32

Youth Ages (6-15) 2-Day GA/Pit Pass Combo $20

Lakeside RV Packages also are available (Must Be Reserved in Advance) for $400. That includes a 20 x 45-foot space, four two-day race passes, one vehicle pass and one golf cart.

Spots in the Lucas Oil Speedway campground are: Reserved with electric and water ($35 per night), reserved dry (limited availability) $20 per night and dry camping (limited availability) $10 per night.

Tentative drag boat event schedule for the Inaugural Drag Boat Summer Thunder (subject to change without notice):

Saturday, June 13:

7 a.m. – Registration opens

8 a.m. – Spectator gates open

9 a.m. – Round 1 Qualifying Sportsman Session

10:30 a.m. – Round 1 Qualifying Pro Session

12:30 p.m. – Round 2 Qualifying Sportsman Session

2 p.m. – Round 2 Qualifying Pro Session

Sunday, June 14:

8 a.m. – Spectator gates open

9 a.m. – Eliminations

For more information about the Kentucky Drag Boat Association visit KBDA.net.

For ticket questions or information for next weekend or any event this season, contact Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or email her at nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com for more information.

CONTACT:

Danny Lorton

Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager

Office: (417) 282-5984

DLorton@lucasoilspeedway.com

