ARCA Set To Race With Fans At Lucas Oil Raceway July 3rd

TOLEDO, Ohio — Officials from the Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA), Track Enterprises, and Lucas Oil Raceway confirmed today that the ARCA Menards Series event scheduled will conduct its Friday, July 3, event at Lucas Oil Raceway as originally scheduled.

Notably, per the guidance of the Indiana Governor’s Office, race fans will be allowed to attend the race under the healthcare and safety protocol established for the event. Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced Wednesday that most of the state is moving to Stage 4 beginning Friday June 13, two days ahead of schedule. Under Stage 4, state guidelines allow raceways to operate at 50% capacity. Moving to Stage 5 – which would allow spectators at full capacity – is still tentatively projected for July 4.

“ARCA, Menards, Track Enterprises and Lucas Oil Raceway place a priority on the health and safety of race fans, and will follow the Indiana Governor’s Office guidance in practicing all recommended healthcare safety protocols,” said Bob Sargent of Track Enterprises, the event promoter “Each individual entering the grounds will get a no-contact temperature check, social distancing including seating groups 6 feet apart will be implemented, and attendance will be limited to 50% of Lucas Oil Raceway seating capacity. Those attending are encouraged to wear face covering to the event, and complimentary masks will be available at the spectator entrance gate at no cost. Any updated Governor’s Office guidance issued in the interim will also be implemented.”

The race will also serve as the second round of the Sioux Chief Showdown. Chandler Smith won the opener at Phoenix Raceway in March.

The Friday racing program will feature ARCA Menards Series practice, General Tire Pole Qualifying and the 200-lap race at 8 p.m., along with practice, qualifying and racing for the non-wing sprint cars. The holiday weekend kickoff event will conclude with a huge fireworks show. The ARCA Menards Series race is scheduled for live broadcast on MavTV.

Tickets are now on sale for the July 3 event. For more information, visit trackenterprises.com

The ARCA Menards Series first raced at Lucas Oil Raceway in 1985, and past winners include Davey Allison, Ty Dillon, Frank Kimmel, Brandon Jones, Chase Briscoe, Christian Eckes and Smith. Among the drivers expected to race July 3 are Ty Gibbs, Hailie Deegan, Michael Self, Sam Mayer, Tanner Gray, Drew Dollar, Thad Moffitt, Bret Holmes and Tim Richmond among others.