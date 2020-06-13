Austin Alumbaugh Captures ASCS Warrior Glory At Lake Ozark Speedway

Bryan Hulbert – ELDON, Mo. (June 12, 2020) Leading start to finish Friday night with the Racinboys.com ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps, the long-awaited return to Victory Lane was finally realized by Higginsville, Missouri’s Austin Alumbaugh.

Almost five years to the day, Alumbaugh’s last triumph with the Missouri based series came on June 21, 2015, at Double X Speedway.

Having to survive a single caution on Lap 7, Alumbaugh extended his advantage to 1.728 seconds at the conclusion of Lap 25. Moving up from ninth, Austin O’Neal placed second with Missouri racing legend, Randy Martin, grabbing third. Evan Martin in fourth was followed by Waco’s Chase Randall to complete the top five.

Garet Williamson crossed sixth with Ayrton Gennetten storming from 18th to seventh. Oklahoma’s Brandon Anderson crossed eighth with Miles Paulus coming from 17th to ninth. Knoxville, Iowa’s Riley Goodno, completed the top ten.

The next outing for the Racinboys.com ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps is Saturday, June 13, at Legit Speedway Park with the ASCS Mid-South Region and is presented by Rockstar Energy Drink. Gates open at 5:00 P.M. with the green flag flying at 7:00 P.M. (CT). The lineup of classes includes Super Late Models, IMCA Modifieds, and Hobby Stocks. Admission is $20. Senior and Military are $15, and Youth 6-12 is $5.

Legit Speedway Park is located at 10603 US Hwy. 63 in West Plains, Mo. More information can be found at http://www.legitspeedway.com or by calling (417) 469-4749.

Race Results

ASCS Warrior Region

Lake Ozark Speedway (Eldon, Mo.)

Friday, June 12, 2020

Car Count: 29

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 22-Dustin Barks[1]; 2. 88-Kyle Offill[6]; 3. 75-Tyler Blank[4]; 4. 1X-Brad Ryun[7]; 5. 11C-Mason Campbell[2]; 6. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[5]; 7. 97-Scotty Milan[3]; 8. 24H-Aidan Homan[8]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 9-Chase Randall[5]; 2. 55B-Brandon Anderson[2]; 3. 14-Randy Martin[7]; 4. 99-Mike Trent[4]; 5. 21-Miles Paulus[6]; 6. 86-Timothy Smith[1]; 7. 28-Luke Verardi[3]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 4-Evan Martin[1]; 2. 24-Garet Williamson[3]; 3. 11-Austin O’Neal [5]; 4. 22G-Riley Goodno[7]; 5. 21R-Gunner Ramey[6]; 6. 00-Broc Elliott[4]; 7. 31-Joe B Miller[2]

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 33-Austin Alumbaugh[3]; 2. 7B-Ben Brown[1]; 3. 95-Matt Covington[7]; 4. 10-Dustin Homan[6]; 5. 0-Jake Griffin[5]; 6. 5-Kory Bales[4]; 7. 93-Taylor Walton[2]

B Feature (12 Laps): 1. 21-Miles Paulus[1]; 2. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[5]; 3. 0-Jake Griffin[3]; 4. 21R-Gunner Ramey[2]; 5. 86-Timothy Smith[8]; 6. 97-Scotty Milan[9]; 7. 00-Broc Elliott[6]; 8. 11C-Mason Campbell[4]; 9. 24H-Aidan Homan[11]; 10. 5-Kory Bales[7]

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 33-Austin Alumbaugh[1]; 2. 11-Austin O’Neal[9]; 3. 14-Randy Martin[2]; 4. 4-Evan Martin[6]; 5. 9-Chase Randall[3]; 6. 24-Garet Williamson[8]; 7. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[18]; 8. 55B-Brandon Anderson[12]; 9. 21-Miles Paulus[17]; 10. 22G-Riley Goodno[11]; 11. 0-Jake Griffin[19]; 12. 7B-Ben Brown[13]; 13. 88-Kyle Offill[4]; 14. 21R-Gunner Ramey[20]; 15. 99-Mike Trent[16]; 16. 22-Dustin Barks[5]; 17. 1X-Brad Ryun[10]; 18. 95-Matt Covington[7]; 19. 10-Dustin Homan[15]; 20. (DNS) 75-Tyler Blank