McIntosh Sweeps Night 1 at Lake Ozark Speedway

Eldon, MO (06/12/2020) After clinching the win on the final night of the Turnpike Challenge at Port City Raceway, Cannon McIntosh picks up where he left off by dominating Night #1 at Lake Ozark Speedway. This is McIntosh’s second career POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget victory.

Starting inside row three for the 30 lap main event, McIntosh found the bottom early and soon found himself in a battle for the lead with Jake Neuman, and teammate Buddy Kofoid. Jake Neuman and Buddy Kofoid, both starting on the front row, would battle for the lead in the beginning laps while McIntosh made his way through the field. Finding himself taking over the lead and clinching victory, McIntosh would claim his second career POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget victory. Teammate Buddy Kofoid would find himself clinching onto the second position and Jake Neuman rounding out your podium with a third pace finish.

Auto Meter Heat 1 Winner: 67 – BUDDY KOFOID

KSE Racing Products Heat 2 Winner: 28 – ACE MCCARTHY

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat 3 Winner: 71K – CANNON MCINTOSH

PAC Schroeder Torsion Bars High Point: 3N – JAKE NEUMAN

TRD Hard Charger: 5D – ZACH DAUM

Lucas Oil Feature Winner: 71K – CANNON MCINTOSH

POWRi Lucas Oil National & West Midget League Feature Results (30 laps):

1. 71K – CANNON MCINTOSH 2. 67 – BUDDY KOFOID 3. 3N – JAKE NEUMAN 4. 19 – TANNER THORSON 5. 5D – ZACH DAUM 6. 28 – ACE MCCARTHY 7. 71 – KAYLEE BRYSON 8. 9 – DAISON PURSLEY 9. 44S – ANDREW FELKER 10. 42 – HANK DAVIS 11. 49 – JOE B MILLER 12. 22C – CHANCE MORTON 13. 21K – EMILIO HOOVER 14. 00 – TREY GROPP 15. 08 – NOAH GASS 16. 97K – BRENHAM CROUCH 17. 00A – AUBREY SMITH 18. 72 – SAM JOHNSON 19. 3B – SHELBY BOSIE 20. 60E – MARK BILLINGS 21. 26 – TRISTIN THOMAS 22. 8M – KADE MORTON 23. 56X – MARK CHISHOLM 24. 15 – EMERSON AXSOM

Racing action resumes Saturday Night from Lake Ozark Speedway with the POWRi Lucas Oil National and West Midget Leagues.