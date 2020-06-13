TERRE HAUTE & PUTNAMVILLE ADDED TO INDEPENDENCE WEEK USAC AMSOIL NATIONAL SPRINT SCHEDULE

Speedway, Indiana (June 12, 2020)………Bonus nights of USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car racing have been added to the 2020 schedule to make for a can’t miss Independence Day week to kick off the month of July.

On Wednesday, July 1, the 50th annual Tony Hulman Classic comes to the Terre Haute (Ind.) Action Track, continuing a tradition that began in 1971 on the famed half-mile dirt oval at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds.

Furthermore, a date for the series has been added to the Bill Gardner Sprintacular to make for back-to-back nights of full racing programs for the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Cars co-sanctioned by the Midwest Sprint Car Series at the 5/16-mile Lincoln Park Speedway dirt oval in Putnamville, Ind. on Friday, July 3 and Saturday, July 4.

The Friday, July 3 event will be a full-points event for MSCS and will award 50 appearance points to all competing licensed USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car drivers and teams toward the series championship standings. The MSCS format will be utilized with group qualifying and a drawing to be held after the heats to determine the exact number of cars to be inverted at the front of the feature event.

The Saturday, July 4 event at Lincoln Park will be a full-points race for both the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Cars and the MSCS Sprints. USAC’s format of single car qualifying, with the top-four transferring from each heat race and top-six from the semi-feature to seed the feature starting lineup, will be used.

Meanwhile, the series has announced the postponement of a pair of USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car events, the June 27 race at I-96 Speedway in Lake Odessa, Mich. as well as the July 9 event at I-80 Speedway in Greenwood, Nebraska.

Additionally, earlier this afternoon, both the Illinois State Fairgrounds and the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds announced the cancellation of their annual state fairs. However, Track Enterprises, the promoter of both the Bettenhausen 100 and Ted Horn 100 USAC Silver Crown events at each of the one-mile dirt ovals, is working with each fair manager regarding the possibility of still holding both events this season.

UPCOMING USAC NATIONAL SCHEDULE:

June 14: Tri-State Speedway/Haubstadt, IN – AMSOIL National Sprint

June 16: Paragon Speedway/Paragon, IN – NOS Energy Drink National Midget

June 17: Gas City I-69 Speedway/Gas City, IN – NOS Energy Drink National Midget

June 18: Lincoln Park Speedway/Putnamville, IN – NOS Energy Drink National Midget

June 19: Lincoln Park Speedway/Putnamville, IN – NOS Energy Drink National Midget

June 20: Lawrenceburg Speedway/Lawrenceburg, IN – NOS Energy Drink National Midget

June 21: Kokomo Speedway/Kokomo, IN – NOS Energy Drink National Midget

June 26: Plymouth Speedway/Plymouth, IN – AMSOIL National Sprint

July 1: Terre Haute Action Track/Terre Haute, IN – AMSOIL National Sprint

July 3: Lincoln Park Speedway/Putnamville, IN – AMSOIL National Sprint

July 4: Lincoln Park Speedway/Putnamville, IN – AMSOIL National Sprint

July 10: Knoxville Raceway/Knoxville, IA – AMSOIL National Sprint

July 11: Knoxville Raceway/Knoxville, IA – AMSOIL National Sprint