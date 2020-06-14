Kofoid Charges From 22nd To Take the Win at Lake Ozark Speedway

Eldon, Mo (06/13/2020) Buddy Kofoid of Penngrove, California charges from his 22nd starting position to clinch the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League Win. Kofoid stayed consistent with the top line through the traffic to add his name to the win list at Lake Ozark Speedway.

In a wild 30 lap feature event, all eyes were glued on Kaylee Bryson #71 and Ace McCarthy #28 for the first 17 laps. On lap 18, a caution came out for the #28 of McCarthy, and Buddy Kofoid #67 had already made his way up to the sixth position. After the restart, Kofoid charged his way through the top six and found himself taking the lead on lap 25. Cannon McIntosh #71k ran the bottom of the track, trying to hunt down Kofoid and finish in the second position. Thomas Meseraull 7x made his way up to the third position after starting 17th in the main event. Trey Gropp #00 drove from the 10th position to finish fourth and rounding out the top five is the #9 Daison Pursley.

Auto Meter Heat 1 Winner: Andrew Felker

KSE Racing Products Heat 2 Winner: Kaylee Bryson

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat 3 Winner: Cannon McIntosh

PAC Schroeder Torsion Bars High Point: Daison Pursley

TRD Hard Charger: 67 Buddy Kofoid

Lucas Oil Feature Winner: 67 Buddy Kofoid

POWRi Lucas Oil National & West Midget League Feature Results (30 laps):

1. 67 Buddy Kofoid 2. 71k Cannon McIntosh 3. 7x Thomas Meseraull 4. 00 Trey Gropp 5. 9 Daison Pursley 6. 15 Emerson Axsom 7. 3N Jake Neuman 8. 71 Kaylee Bryson 9. 49 Joe B Miller 10. 5d Zach Daum 11. 44s Andrew Felker 12. 08 Noah Gass 13. 22c Chance Morton 14. 28 Ace McCarthy 15. 97k Brenham Crouch 16. 42 Hank Davis 17. 3b Shelby Bosie 18. 72 Sam Johnson 19. 19 Tanner Thorson 20. 21k Emilio Hoover 21. 56x Mark Chisholm 22. 8m Kade Morton 23. 26 Tristin Thomas 24. 00G Gavin Stout 25. 70 Cade Cowles

