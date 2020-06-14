Maggard wins headliner while Heydenreich captures thriller at Lucas Oil Speedway

WHEATLAND, Mo. (June 13, 2020) – Erik Maggard started up front and never relinquished the lead in capturing the O’Reilly Auto Parts Street Stocks feature on Saturday night, the headliner on Lucas Oil Speedway’s Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series program.

Maggard, of Brighton, held off three-time feature winner Derek Brown by half a second to record his first feature win. He took home $750 in the program Presented by iHeartMedia.

Meanwhile, in the finish of the year so far, Robert Heydenreich rode the front stretch wall coming out of turn four to nip Robert Reed in a thrilling Pitts Homes USRA Modified feature conclusion that brought the crowd to its feet.

Also earning feature wins were JC Morton (Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods) and Todd Shute (Warsaw Auto Marine & RV ULMA Late Models).

Maggard got the jump at the start on outside front-row starter Reggie Jackson and was in command, leading by 1.5 seconds, when a yellow flag flew with three laps remaining. The took away his cushion and put Tim Brown and Derek Brown right behind him to create a three-lap shootout.

Maggard was up to the challenge, holding off Derek Brown who now has two runner-up finishes to go with three wins in 2020. Maggard led flag-to-flag, but it wasn’t without some adversity to overcome.

“It was pretty good tonight,” Maggard said, before adding that his steering box went out before the race.

“I was going to pull out and just get my start money,” Maggard said, “but my Dad talked me into going ahead and driving it and seeing what I could get done.

“I’m pretty proud to out-run all those (Tony) Jackson cars. This here is one I built in my own shop. That’s pretty good to run with those guys.”

Tim Brown came home in third, less than a second behind the winner. Brian Brown finished fourth and Johnny Coats fifth.

Heydenreich wins a Modified thriller: Robert Heydenreich made a thrilling outside pass of track champion Robert Reed coming to the finish line to win the Pitts Homes USRA Modified feature by .060 seconds.

Heydenreich, of Bolivar, received a thunderous ovation from the fans as he emerged from his car in victory lane. It was his first feature win in just his second season in the USRA Modified division.

“I don’t know what to think,” an excited Heydenreich said. “I’m kind of speechless because I didn’t think I’d be here.”

Heydenreich started outside of the front row, but fell back to sixth in the first couple of laps. He rallied late and pulled off the win – leading only the last few feet – after it appeared Reed had his third feature win of the season in the bag.

“I have to thank everybody,” Heydenreich said. “We have a good car out here. I was just trying to ride. When the bottom started going away, I seen some guys going around the top and I tried going up top to just give it a shot.”

Lucas Gibbs started on the pole and jumped to the lead, with Reed right behind through two laps. Reed, the points leader, faded by fifth by lap six as Ryan Middaugh advanced into second and Colson Kirk third.

The race complexion changed on lap nine as Gibbs spun in turn four, in front of the field. That sent Middaugh to the top spot with Heydenreich second and Reed back up into third.

Middaugh had opened a 1.1-second lead over those two by lap 15, but that margin was wiped out by the fifth caution of the race.

Reed took advantage of the restart by using the high side to get side by side with Middaugh the next time around, then made an outside pass for the lead to complete lap 17.

Following a caution for debris on the track, with two laps to go, Heydenreich was able to mount his charge by riding the cushion around the top side of the track. But even he thought chances of winning were slim entering the final turn.

“I didn’t think I had a shot, but drove it off in there as hard as I could,” he said. “It stuck and luckily, Robbie didn’t know I was there and he left a lane. We were able to squeeze through to get the win.”

Middaugh finished third with Chad Jones fourth and Chase Domer fifth.

Morton earns B-Mod victory: JC Morton held off Kris Jackson lap after lap to prevail in the Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mod feature by three-quarters of a second.

Morton, of Springfield, led all 20 laps for a hard-earned win over the reigning track and USRA B-Mod National Champion.

“Kris raced me with a lot of respect,” Morton said. “He left me a lane there early and let me get out there on the high side. We raced door-to-door there, it seemed like every lap.”

Jackson started on the inside of row one and Morton to the outside. That’s how they ran, with Morton using the high line to lead and Jackson working the short way around to battle 1-2 through the first half of the race with sixth-starting Andy Bryant right behind in third.

Action slowed on lap 11 when Brayton Skaggs hit the wall in turn one to bring out a caution. After action resumed, the top two continued to battle it out in similar fashion until another caution waved on lap 15, leaving five laps to settle it.

Morton was up to the challenge and held on for his second feature win of the season.

“We had a pretty bad run-in with him last night,” Morton said of a racing incident with Jackson on Friday as the two were battling for the lead at Dallas County Speedway, taking both out of contention. “It was a hard racing deal. I apologized on Facebook about it. It was just hard racing. He raced me with a lot of respect tonight and I gained a lot with him.”

Bryant wound up third with Eric Turner fourth and Clint Johnson fifth.

Shute takes ULMA Late Model win: Todd Shute held off Johnny Fennewald in a two-car breakaway for the Warsaw Auto Marine & RV ULMA Late Model feature triumph.

Shute, of Norwalk, Iowa, finished about three car lengths in front of Fennewald and deny the Appleton City driver his third feature win of the season.

“It won’t take off my itself,” Shute said of his car, which had a broken lower gear and needed a push to get started. “But once I get going and into high gear, it’s fine.

“I know old Fennewald was back there. I felt like my tires were going away at the end. I’m just glad to be here.”

Last week’s feature winner, Dustin Walker, spun on lap four to bring out the race’s first caution. Shute and Fennewald started up front and were running 1-2 at the time with Shute in front by one second. Those two wasted little time in pulling away form the field for the duration of the 20-lapper.

Larry Ferris finished third, nearly four seconds behind Shute. Cole Henson was fourth and Tucker Cox finished fifth.

LUCAS OIL SPEEDWAY RESULTS (June 13, 2020)

Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series

O’Reilly Auto Parts Street Stocks

A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 31R-Erik Maggard[1]; 2. 11-Derek Brown[5]; 3. 111-Tim Brown[4]; 4. 69-Brian Brown[7]; 5. 35-Johnny Coats[3]; 6. 356-Reggie Jackson[2]; 7. 04-Cody Frazon[11]; 8. 14-Larry Ferris[15]; 9. 27OTT-Toby Ott[16]; 10. 7M-Scott Johnson[6]; 11. 73-Francisco Escamila[13]; 12. 2-Colton Bourland[14]; 13. 19S-Kenny Shelton[10]; 14. (DNF) 44S-Steve Scott[9]; 15. (DNF) 19-Derek Long[12]; 16. (DNF) 7X-John Scott[8]; 17. (DNS) 54-David Hendrix

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 356-Reggie Jackson[1]; 2. 31R-Erik Maggard[5]; 3. 7X-John Scott[2]; 4. 7M-Scott Johnson[9]; 5. 44S-Steve Scott[7]; 6. 19-Derek Long[6]; 7. 2-Colton Bourland[3]; 8. (DNF) 27OTT-Toby Ott[4]; 9. (DNF) 54-David Hendrix[8]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 35-Johnny Coats[1]; 2. 111-Tim Brown[3]; 3. 11-Derek Brown[6]; 4. 69-Brian Brown[8]; 5. 19S-Kenny Shelton[7]; 6. 04-Cody Frazon[5]; 7. 73-Francisco Escamila[2]; 8. 14-Larry Ferris[4]

Pitts Homes USRA Modifieds

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 134-Robert Heydenreich[2]; 2. 5-Robbie Reed[3]; 3. 21-Ryan Middaugh[5]; 4. 03-Chase Jones[6]; 5. 227-Chase Domer[10]; 6. 3B-Nic Bidinger[7]; 7. 38C-Jason Pursley[11]; 8. 21R-Rusty Skaggs[9]; 9. 95JR-Johnny Wyman[15]; 10. 0-Brody Robe[12]; 11. 24D-Donnie Fellers[17]; 12. 73-Mickey Burrell[20]; 13. 93D-Josh Dugan[18]; 14. (DNF) 21P-Darren Phillips[24]; 15. (DNF) 19L-Shane Dotson[19]; 16. (DNF) 21W-Tracy Wolf[14]; 17. (DNF) 17K-Kyle Westerhold[13]; 18. (DNF) 51G-Lucas Gibbs[1]; 19. (DNF) 55-Colson Kirk[4]; 20. (DNF) 11N-Gene Nicholas[16]; 21. (DNF) 1-Kirby Robe[8]; 22. (DNF) 2+1/2-Khaled Graham[21]; 23. (DNS) 98D-Paden Phillips; 24. (DNS) 21J-David Gemes

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 51G-Lucas Gibbs[4]; 2. 03-Chase Jones[1]; 3. 21R-Rusty Skaggs[3]; 4. 38C-Jason Pursley[2]; 5. 95JR-Johnny Wyman[8]; 6. 24D-Donnie Fellers[5]; 7. 73-Mickey Burrell[6]; 8. (DNS) 98D-Paden Phillips

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 5-Robbie Reed[1]; 2. 3B-Nic Bidinger[2]; 3. 21-Ryan Middaugh[6]; 4. 0-Brody Robe[4]; 5. 21W-Tracy Wolf[5]; 6. 11N-Gene Nicholas[3]; 7. 2+1/2-Khaled Graham[8]; 8. (DNS) 21P-Darren Phillips

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 134-Robert Heydenreich[4]; 2. 1-Kirby Robe[2]; 3. 55-Colson Kirk[7]; 4. 227-Chase Domer[5]; 5. 17K-Kyle Westerhold[1]; 6. 93D-Josh Dugan[6]; 7. 19L-Shane Dotson[3]; 8. (DNS) 21J-David Gemes

Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods

A-Feature (20 Laps): 1. 18-JC Morton[2]; 2. 65-Kris Jackson[1]; 3. 28-Andy Bryant[5]; 4. 99T-Eric Turner[6]; 5. 37-Clint Johnson[7]; 6. 8S-Jon Sheets[10]; 7. 1F-Mitchell Franklin[4]; 8. 82J-Treb Jacoby[11]; 9. 83N-JC Newell[13]; 10. 31-Luke Phillips[15]; 11. 37L-Wesley Long[18]; 12. 28B-Wesley Briggs[8]; 13. 8R-Darren Roberts[12]; 14. 58M-Jamie Mauk[19]; 15. 83-Kyle Fritter[17]; 16. 05N-Jimmy Nicholas[14]; 17. 57J-John Fellers[22]; 18. 13R-Tyler Roberts[21]; 19. 15H-Jeremy Hazel[24]; 20. (DNF) 69ER-Tyler Cadwallader[3]; 21. (DNF) 4B-Brayton Skaggs[9]; 22. (DNF) 46-Brice Gotschall[20]; 23. (DNF) 42C-Casey Thomas[16]; 24. (DNF) 10P-Dayton Pursley[23]

B-Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 83-Kyle Fritter[11]; 2. 37L-Wesley Long[6]; 3. 58M-Jamie Mauk[1]; 4. 46-Brice Gotschall[14]; 5. 13R-Tyler Roberts[2]; 6. 57J-John Fellers[5]; 7. 10P-Dayton Pursley[15]; 8. 15H-Jeremy Hazel[8]; 9. 7C-Derek Cook[10]; 10. 77-Koby Chadd[7]; 11. (DNF) 1DER-Christopher Wunder[13]; 12. (DNF) 38-Ian Morisset[9]; 13. (DNF) 121-Tim Phillips[12]; 14. (DNF) 25G-James Gish[4]; 15. (DQ) 80-TJ Yount[3]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 28-Andy Bryant[1]; 2. 37-Clint Johnson[4]; 3. 8S-Jon Sheets[5]; 4. 28B-Wesley Briggs[9]; 5. 31-Luke Phillips[2]; 6. 13R-Tyler Roberts[3]; 7. 57J-John Fellers[8]; 8. 15H-Jeremy Hazel[11]; 9. 38-Ian Morisset[10]; 10. (DNF) 46-Brice Gotschall[7]; 11. (DNF) 10P-Dayton Pursley[6]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 65-Kris Jackson[6]; 2. 4B-Brayton Skaggs[2]; 3. 69ER-Tyler Cadwallader[8]; 4. 82J-Treb Jacoby[7]; 5. 05N-Jimmy Nicholas[1]; 6. 80-TJ Yount[5]; 7. 25G-James Gish[9]; 8. 77-Koby Chadd[4]; 9. 7C-Derek Cook[10]; 10. (DNF) 1DER-Christopher Wunder[3]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 99T-Eric Turner[1]; 2. 18-JC Morton[5]; 3. 1F-Mitchell Franklin[8]; 4. 8R-Darren Roberts[3]; 5. 83N-JC Newell[6]; 6. 42C-Casey Thomas[7]; 7. 58M-Jamie Mauk[10]; 8. 37L-Wesley Long[2]; 9. 83-Kyle Fritter[4]; 10. 121-Tim Phillips[9]

Warsaw Auto Marine & RV ULMA Late Models

A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 5-Todd Shute[2]; 2. 21-Johnny Fennewald[1]; 3. 51-Larry Ferris[6]; 4. 31C-Cole Henson[8]; 5. 1T-Tucker Cox[9]; 6. 50-Kaeden Cornell[3]; 7. 42H-Chad Richwine[7]; 8. 14W-Dustin Walker[4]; 9. 0X-Jason Sivils[11]; 10. 14-Shawn Strong[5]; 11. 16-Ashlee Lancaster[10]

Cedar Creek Beef Jerky Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 21-Johnny Fennewald[2]; 2. 5-Todd Shute[5]; 3. 14-Shawn Strong[1]; 4. 42H-Chad Richwine[3]; 5. 1T-Tucker Cox[4]; 6. 0X-Jason Sivils[6]

Cedar Creek Beef Jerky Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 50-Kaeden Cornell[1]; 2. 14W-Dustin Walker[3]; 3. 51-Larry Ferris[2]; 4. 31C-Cole Henson[4]; 5. 16-Ashlee Lancaster[5]

Drag Boats conclude Sunday: The Inaugural Drag Boat Summer Thunder on Lake Lucas concludes on Sunday with gates opening at 8 a.m. and eliminations tentatively scheduled to start at 9 a.m.

Inaugural Summer Thunder on Lake Lucas tickets:

Adults General Admission/Pit Pass Combo (16 and up) $25

Seniors (62 and up)/Military General Admission/Pit Pass Combo (62 and up) $22

Youth General Admission/Pit Pass Combo (age 6 to 15) $10

Kids General Admission/Pit Pass Combo (age 5 and under) FREE

Family Pass General Admission/Pit Pass Comb – Includes admission for 2 Adults and Up to 3 Kids Ages (6-15) $60

Up next on the dirt track: The Bolivar Herald-Free Press along with KTTS Presents the Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series Midseason Championships next Saturday night. The Pitts Homes USRA Modifieds will be running a special 25-lap, $1,000 to win feature and Pure Stocks Class have been added as the guest class.

For ticket questions or information for next weekend or any event this season, contact Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or email her at nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com for more information.

