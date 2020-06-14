Martin, Poe, Royalty, Raffurty, and Poe Command Central Missouri Speedway Features!

Central Missouri Speedway

June 13, 2020

For Immediate Release

(Warrensburg, Missouri) Week number four of the 2020 race season at Central Missouri Speedway (CMS) brought 80 race teams in five divisions on Saturday night. Competitors included 13 A-Mods, 15 Street Stocks, 19 B-Mods, 17 Mod-Lites, and 16 Pure Stocks. Throughout the night the drivers competed in 10 preliminary heats and 5 main events.

Pure Stock Recap: A pair of Pure Stock heat races started the night with Jeff Hardy of Sedalia ahead of Jonathan Evans in heat one and Spencer Reiff in front of Jamees Mirts in heat two. James Mirts and Jeff Hardy began the 15-lap Pure Stock main from row one with Mirts showing the way early on over Reiff and Hardy. The race ran green in the early stages with Mirts leading through lap five. On lap six, Reiff made his move to the front and began pulling away by lap seven. On lap 10, Hardy advanced to second but not long after a series of cautions plagued the final five laps. Through it all, Reiff kept his cool and eventually claimed the victory just weeks after flipping his car the first night out. Mirts was solid throughout the night on his run to second. Hardy also ran strong in third with Brian Cox moving from sixteenth on the grid to fourth at the checkers with Jerett Evans rounding out the top five.

Mod-Lite Recap: Dillon and David Raffurty picked up where they left off the week before and crossed the line one and two in the opening Mod-Lite heat with Donnie Dannar advancing from fifth in heat two to capture the victory over Nathan Wolfe. The opening circuits of the 20-lap Mod-Lite feature was a thriller as Donnie Dannar shot out to an early race lead over Dillon and David Raffurty. The trio ran nose-to-tail through lap six but on lap seven, Dillon Raffurty nosed his way to the front on the low side and took command of the race with Dannar back to second. Dillon Raffurty kept his machine out front for the next series of yellows as Dannar stayed close. On lap nine, David Raffurty brought out the caution from his third running position as the field resumed racing. On lap 12, the 4k machine of Garrett Stonum of Lawson, Missouri flipped several times down the front stretch and thankfully walked away okay from the incident. When racing resumed on more caution slowed the field on lap 15, from there on it was Dillon Raffurty who once again commanded the field of Mod-Lites as he sailed to yet another victory, this time of Dannar in second. Tyler Furrell third, Travis Alexander in fourth and Michael Raffurty in fifth.

B-Mod Recap: Jacob Ebert took the lead from the onset in heat one for the B-Mods and went on to claim the win over Sturgis Streeter of Topeka, Kansas. In heat two, Patrick Royalty battled hard for the victory in heat two in a great battle with Larry Drake of Osceola who finished second. The B-Mods had a rough go on this night as cautions plagued the planned 20-lap race. Royalty and Ebert led the field to green with Sturgis Streeter and Jeremy Lile close behind. A restart on lap one began the series of cautions, which led to three drivers receiving black-flag warnings for aggressive driving. Through the multiple restarts, Royalty kept his machine out front of Ebert as the pair pulled away with Streeter doing everything, he could stay close. With cautions continuing, promoter Earl Walls made the call to cut the race to 15 laps but then ultimately cut to 10 laps as the laps were slow to click off. In the end, Royalty once again prevailed as he has for the past several weeks. Ebert finished a strong second with Tyler Wood of Harrisonville, Missouri in third. Chris Brockway advanced to fourth at the checkers with Derek Nevels coming away with a nice top-five finish.

Street Stock Recap: Jay Prevete of Windsor, Missouri prevailed with John Brooks in second up from fifth. Heat two went to Aaron Poe of Warrensburg over a hard-charging Nathan Vaughn of Sedalia who came from seventh to second. Aaron Poe was in search of keeping his win streak alive at the start of the 15-lap Street Stock main event. Nathan Vaughn looked strong as he did in his heat and quickly made his way into second, often pressuring Poe for the lead. Jay Prevete and John Brooks were also in the mix with Marc Carter inside the top five. A couple yellows slowed the field by lap 10 and Poe was strong on each restart, although Vaughn showed him a nose a time or two. By the lap 12 marker, Poe found his groove and began pulling away, on his way to a comfortable victory with Vaughn settling for second. Brooks had a rough restart late but came away a solid third with Clayton Campbell making headway to fourth by race end as Prevete completed the top five.

A-Mod Recap: Gunner Martin led the way for the opening heat race that saw an unfortunate turn two incident dwindle the field. When racing resumed Matt Johnson of Archie, Missouri rebounded for a second-place finish. In the final heat race of the night, Warrensburg’s Dean Wille led the way with Tim Karrick of Basehor, Kansas in second. Martin and Wille began the night’s final event from the front row but Martin went out front to lead Wille, Matt Johnson, and Tim Karrick gave chase. By lap three, Johnson found his way to second. The drivers set a blistering pace up front with Martin continuing to lead as Johnson and Karrick worked to draw closer by lap 15. Over the next eight laps Johnson began inching closer to Martin and by lap 23 had drawn to the bumper of Martin to make it a two-man race. On lap 23 the pair touched in turns one and tow and when they came off turn four Johnson took to the low side while Martin slid high as his spoiler caught the wall. Debris caused the final caution of the night and it was then a three-car shootout for the victory as Karrick was right in the mix. For the final lap it was anyone’s guess for the win as the trio entered turn three, Johnson, who had slipped to third for a moment came blasting back on the low side into three and off of four and came up just short of the win as Martin garnered his second-consecutive win of the season. Johnson was second with Karrick third. Dustin Hodges had a rough go in the heat race but rallied from twelfth to fourth in the main event with Wille completing the top five.

Next up, CMS regular weekly racing continues Saturday, June 20, 2020 with unsanctioned A-Mods, Street Stocks, B-Mods, Mod-Lites, and Pure Stocks. Pit gates open at 4:30, followed by grandstand admission at 5, driver pill draw cutoff at 6:15 (no passing points if driver is a late check-in), pit meeting at 6:30, hot laps at 7, and racing at 7:30. Adult admission is $12, Active Duty Military and Senior Citizens aged 65 to 72 $10, Kids 6 to 12 years old $6, five and under free, 75 and older and individuals permanently confined to a wheelchair are free in the grandstands. All pit passes are $35.

Central Missouri Speedway Business Partners Include: Cliff Harris Warrensburg Ford, Midwest Coatings, Classic Hits Power 97.7 FM, Budweiser, Pepsi, Comfort Inn Warrensburg Station, KMMO FM 102.9, Seeburg Mufflers, World Finance, Heartland Waste, RacinDirt.com, DQ Grill & Chill of Warrensburg, Kleinschmidt’s Western Store, OK Tire Stores, Zaxby’s Absolutely Craveable Chicken, OK Wheel Alignment, Eickleberry Concrete & Construction, JA Performance and Outdoor Services, Alternative Wire and Cable, MFA Oil, Gator Graphics, Mid-America Packaged Ice, Blue Springs Truck Line, and RockAuto.com.

Upcoming Events at Central Missouri Speedway

June 20th – Race #6 – Pepsi Race Night! – AM, SS, BM, ML, PS

June 27th – Race #7 – Midwest Coating Race Night! – AM, SS, BM, ML, PS

July 4th – Race #8 – 20th Annual Tom Wilson Memorial – $3,000-to-Win A-Mods. Plus, Street Stocks, B-Mods, Mod-Lites, Pure Stocks, and Fireworks Show! Special Event pricing in effect.

July 11th – Weekend Off, No Racing

July 18th – Race #9 – Heartland Waste Race Night! – AM, SS, BM, ML, PS

A-Main Results from 6-13-20. Full results at www.centralmissourispeedway.myracepass.com.

A-Mods, A Feature, 25 Laps

1. 75-Gunner Martin[1]; 2. 1X-Matt Johnson[3]; 3. 1K-Tim Karrick[4]; 4. 22H-Dustin Hodges[12]; 5. 68-Dean Wille[2]; 6. 14-Kameron Grindstaff[6]; 7. 17-Rod Cordon[8]; 8. 74-Rodney Schweizer[7]; 9. 311-John Baker[9]; 10. 7-Anthony Tanner[10]; 11. (DNF) 90-Terry Schultz[5]; 12. (DNF) 88-Jimmy Dowell[11]; 13. (DNS) 24JR-James Eaton

Street Stocks, A Feature, 15 Laps

1. 45-Aaron Poe[2]; 2. 12V-Nathan Vaughn[1]; 3. 27-John Brooks[3]; 4. 30C-Clayton Campbell[8]; 5. 25XXX-Jay Prevete[4]; 6. 10-Marc Carter[6]; 7. 254-Dallas White[9]; 8. M20-Michael Mullins[5]; 9. 29-Bronson Wicker[10]; 10. 4B-Marshall Berry[14]; 11. 11-Kevin Perkins[12]; 12. 54-Brandon Hays[7]; 13. 9-Martin Mitchell[13]; 14. (DNF) 04K-Junior Woods[11]; 15. (DNF) 83K-Denny Fitzpatrick[15]

B Mods, A Feature, 20 Laps

1. 49-Patrick Royalty[1]; 2. 94-Jacob Ebert[2]; 3. 7TW-Tyler Wood[7]; 4. 03-Chris Brockway[8]; 5. 88-Derek Nevels[9]; 6. 05-Jeremy Lile[4]; 7. 27D-Larry Drake[5]; 8. 77-Jeff Douty[11]; 9. 3W-Derek Williams[17]; 10. 12JR-Olen Stephens[6]; 11. 6S-Wayne Stevens[13]; 12. (DNF) 61-Sturgis Steeter[3]; 13. (DNF) 2-Rick Anderson[15]; 14. (DNF) 99-Jeff Lockard[14]; 15. (DNF) 99M-Skyler Nolker[18]; 16. (DNF) 26-Steve Gearhart[10]; 17. (DNF) 27-Jacob Callahan[12]; 18. (DNF) 14-Sebastian Wolfenbarger[19]; 19. (DNS) 31J-Jacob Morehead

Mod-Lites, A Feature, 20 Laps

1. 46-Dillon Raffurty[3]; 2. 171-Donnie Dannar[1]; 3. 34-Tyler Furrell[6]; 4. 36-Travis Alexander[11]; 5. 41-Michael Raffurty[2]; 6. 98-Jeff Raffurty[9]; 7. 64-David Raffurty[4]; 8. 111-Charlie Laizure[7]; 9. 3-Nathan Wolfe[5]; 10. 33-Kevin White[15]; 11. 73-Tony Kerr[10]; 12. 18-Josh Guy[13]; 13. 03-James Beebe[12]; 14. 17-Kyle Guy[8]; 15. 15R-Jason Isabell[16]; 16. (DNF) 92-Michael Everhart[14]; 17. (DNF) 4K-Garrett Stonum[17]

Pure Stocks, A Feature, 15 Laps

1. 7-Spencer Reiff[3]; 2. 39-James Mirts[1]; 3. 427-Jeff Hardy[2]; 4. 2B-Brian Cox[16]; 5. 2E-Jerett Evans[6]; 6. M87-Mallory Stiffler[10]; 7. 4D-David Doelz[7]; 8. 14-Sandy Tanner[14]; 9. 28JR-Gale Harper[11]; 10. 12-Scott Martin[9]; 11. (DNF) 30K-Cameron Kelly[12]; 12. (DNF) 22-Dustin Dillon[8]; 13. (DNF) 89-Jonathan Evans[5]; 14. (DNF) 78-Chris Akers[4]; 15. (DNF) 24-Jimmie Workman[13]; 16. (DNS) 3B-Darrin Christy