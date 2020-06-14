Spoon River Speedway Results – 6/13/20

Modifieds
Feature:
1. Josh Harris
2. Allen Weisser
3. Dave Wietholder
4. Josh Allen
5. Michael Long
6. Will Krup
7. Evan Fink
8. Ray Bollinger
9. Jeff Leka
10. Mark Anderson
11. Steven Brooks
12. Darren Wireman
13. AJ May
14. Dave Crawley, Jr.
15. Brian Diveley
16. Dawson Cook
17. Ryan Cripe
18. Dustin Branch
19. Trent Ross
20. Josh Sissom
21. Luke Hubbell
22. Kelly Kovski
23. Derrick Carlson
24. Brandon Roberts
Pro Late Models
Feature:
1. Aaron Heck
2. Brandon Eskew
3. Torin Metille
4. Bill Knippenberg
5. Tucker Finch
6. Kyle Cooper
7. Logan Moody
8. Matt Hammond
9. Braden Bilger
10. Michael Marden
11. Colton Billington
12. Mitch Hahn
13. Ben Kirchner
14. Brendan Patterson
15. Eric Rutherford
16. Kasey Helm
17. Tommy Duncan
18. Mike Brooks
EMODS
Feature:
1. Jim Hibser
2. Jake Montgomery
3. Brody Mosher
4. Todd Bates
5. Kevin Anderson
6. Cole Queathem
7. Darren Nash
8. Joshua McKerrick
9. Josh Smith
10. Tim Carpenter
11. Jacob Smith
12. Jeremy Pierson
13. Aaron Pritchard
14. John Nash
15. Kyle Grand
16. Steve David
17. Matt Dobey
18. Ryan Wilson
19. Brandon David
Hornets
1. David Laurison
2. Dallas Strauch
3. Erik VanApeldoom
4. Nick Johnson
5. Jake Momper
6. Mike Foster
7. Floyd Jordan, Jr.
8. Blake Dotson
9. Tracy VanApeldoom
10. Travis Smith
11. Tucker Clark
12. Nicolas Burtsfield
13. Josh Nimrick