    Keeter grabs Lucas Oil Speedway USRA Modifield spotlight feature with Walker, Jackson, Turner, Carroll also prevailing

    Mitch Keeter picked up his second Pitts Homes USRA Modified win of 2020 at Lucas Oil Speedway on Saturday night. (GS Stanek Racing Photography)

    WHEATLAND, Mo. (June 20, 2020) – Lucas Oil Speedway’s Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series schedule hit the midpoint on Saturday night and it was Mitch Keeter picking up win in the featured class of the evening.

    Keeter, of Webb City, took the lead before the halfway mark and went on to capture the $1,000-to-win Pitts Homes USRA Modified main event.
    Also picking up feature victories as Bolivar Herald-Free Press along with KTTS Presented the Mid-Season Championship round of the Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series were: Reggie Jackson (O’Reilly Auto Parts Street Stocks), Dustin Walker (Warsaw Auto Marine & RV ULMA Late Models) and Eric Turner (Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods).
    J.T. Carroll eared the feature win in the Pure Stocks, a special guest class on Saturday.
    In the night’s headline class, a 25-lap feature with $1,000 to the winner, Keeter slipped past Ryan Middaugh for the lead on lap nine.
    A caution flag flew one lap later, but that did not keep Keeter from extending his lead once the race resumed. He paced the field by 1.1 seconds when another caution on lap 15 bunched the field, with one midseason champ Robbie Reed making his move.
    Reed, of Mexico, Missouri, had advanced 14 spots since the start, into second, by lap 18 and was just 1.4 seconds behind Keeter with seven to go. Another caution came out with five laps remaining, but Reed was unable to pull off his third feature win. Instead, Keeter went to victory lane for the second time this season.
    Chase Domer got around Reed on the white-flag lap to earn second with Reed earning his fifth top-three finish and sixth top-five of the season.
    ULMA Late Model win for Walker: Using a last-lap pass, Dustin Walker of Polk picked up his second Warsaw Auto Marine & RV ULMA Late Model feature win of the season.
    Walker finished .677 seconds in front of Justin Russell with Kaeden Cornell going from ninth to third and Larry Ferris fourth.
    Cole Henson of Russellville, Missouri, used a sixth-place finish to move into the points lead and claim the Midseason Championship over Ferris.
    Dylan Hoover grabbed command early, passing Chad Richwine on lap two but just one lap later it, Walker took his first lead of the race. Fourth-starting Russell took his turn at the front on lap eight and had a nearly three-second lead with five laps to go.
    A caution with two laps left produced a duel between Russell and Walker and it was Walker who pulled off his second win of the season.
     
    Jackson earns Street Stocks win: Reggie Jackson of Lebanon started on the pole and led all the way to earn the O’Reilly Auto Parts Street Stocks feature win. It was Jackson’s first win of the season at Lucas Oil Speedway.
    Jackson finished 1.76 seconds in front of Stoutland’s Derek Brown, the season points leader who posted his third straight runner-up finish after winning the first three features of the season. Brown comfortably is the mid-season champ.
    Brown moved past Jeff Douty and into second on lap eight, cutting Jackson’s lead to just under one second. But Jackson quickly was able to extend the lead to near two seconds by lap 11 and held on from there.
    Douty finished a distant third, 5.4 seconds behind the winner. Toby Ott wound up fourth with Brian Brown fifth.
    Turner rolls to B-Mod feature triumph: Hermitage’s Eric Turner advanced from a ninth-starting position and went on to win the Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mod feature, though Kris Jackson was able to hold on to the midseason points title.
    Turner moved into fourth by lap 13 and, following a caution, took over the top spot one lap later. He held on from there and beat JC Morton, Mitchell Franklin and Robbe Ewing ot the finish.
    Jackson, of Lebanon, was rallied from 16th to seventh over the final six laps to protect his standing atop the points list.
    Carroll scores Pure Stock runaway: Camdenton teen J.T. Carroll started on the front row and turned the Pure Stock feature into a runaway. It was the second feature win in three attempts at Lucas Oil Speedway for Carroll.
    Carroll jumped out to two-second lead just four laps in, when the race’s first caution came out. He established a four-second command by lap 10 and continued to pull away from there, winding up nearly seven seconds in front of runner-up Jerry Wheeler of Webb City. Jack Turner finished third and Conrad Kaufman was fourth.
    The Pure Stocks are scheduled to return as a guest class on the Weekly Racing Series on Aug. 15th.
    LUCAS OIL SPEEDWAY RESULTS (June 20, 2020)
    Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series
    Pitts Homes USRA Modifieds

      A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 52-Mitch Keeter[5]; 2. 227-Chase Domer[4]; 3. 5-Robbie Reed[16]; 4. 03-Chase Jones[11]; 5. 292-Kyle Thompson[10]; 6. 3B-Nic Bidinger[14]; 7. 38C-Jason Pursley[17]; 8. 73-Mickey Burrell[21]; 9. 18-Curt Drake[24]; 10. 21-Ryan Middaugh[3]; 11. 155-Terry Kirk[12]; 12. 21W-Tracy Wolf[7]; 13. 24D-Donnie Fellers[9]; 14. 2+1/2-Khaled Graham[25]; 15. 19-Jared Klick[26]; 16. (DNF) 91-Joe Duvall[19]; 17. (DNF) 23-Lucas Dobbs[15]; 18. (DNF) 12M-JC Morton[2]; 19. (DNF) 134-Robert Heydenreich[8]; 20. (DNF) 55-Colson Kirk[6]; 21. (DNF) 98D-Paden Phillips[1]; 22. (DNF) 112-Justin Moon[22]; 23. (DNF) 51G-Lucas Gibbs[13]; 24. (DNF) 21R-Rusty Skaggs[23]; 25. (DNF) 30-Dalton Kirk[20]; 26. (DNF) 18BJR-Chase Sigg[18]; 27. (DNS) 21J-David Gemes

      Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 12M-JC Morton[1]; 2. 227-Chase Domer[3]; 3. 24D-Donnie Fellers[2]; 4. 155-Terry Kirk[4]; 5. 3B-Nic Bidinger[5]; 6. 38C-Jason Pursley[6]; 7. 30-Dalton Kirk[7]; 8. 21R-Rusty Skaggs[8]; 9. 19-Jared Klick[9]
      Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 98D-Paden Phillips[2]; 2. 55-Colson Kirk[1]; 3. 21W-Tracy Wolf[4]; 4. 134-Robert Heydenreich[7]; 5. 23-Lucas Dobbs[5]; 6. 5-Robbie Reed[8]; 7. 91-Joe Duvall[6]; 8. 18-Curt Drake[9]; 9. (DNS) 21J-David Gemes
      Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 21-Ryan Middaugh[1]; 2. 52-Mitch Keeter[3]; 3. 292-Kyle Thompson[2]; 4. 03-Chase Jones[5]; 5. 51G-Lucas Gibbs[4]; 6. 18BJR-Chase Sigg[9]; 7. 73-Mickey Burrell[7]; 8. 112-Justin Moon[6]; 9. 2+1/2-Khaled Graham[8]
    O’Reilly Auto Parts Street Stocks
      A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 356-Reggie Jackson[1]; 2. 11-Derek Brown[3]; 3. 777-Jeff Douty[2]; 4. 27OTT-Toby Ott[4]; 5. 69-Brian Brown[8]; 6. 96-Dalton Imhoff[6]; 7. 7X-John Scott[5]; 8. (DNF) 35-Johnny Coats[7]; 9. (DNF) 2-Colton Bourland[9]; 10. (DNF) 19-Derek Long[10]
      Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 356-Reggie Jackson[2]; 2. 777-Jeff Douty[5]; 3. 27OTT-Toby Ott[1]; 4. 11-Derek Brown[10]; 5. 7X-John Scott[6]; 6. 96-Dalton Imhoff[3]; 7. 35-Johnny Coats[7]; 8. 69-Brian Brown[8]; 9. 2-Colton Bourland[4]; 10. (DNF) 19-Derek Long[9]
    Warsaw Auto Marine & RV ULMA Late Models

      A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 14W-Dustin Walker[4]; 2. 12J-Justin Russell[3]; 3. 50-Kaeden Cornell[9]; 4. 51-Larry Ferris[8]; 5. 5-Todd Shute[7]; 6. 31C-Cole Henson[6]; 7. 14-Shawn Strong[11]; 8. 42H-Chad Richwine[1]; 9. 66T-Matt Becker[10]; 10. 1T-Tucker Cox[5]; 11. 99-Dylan Hoover[2]; 12. (DNS) 21-Johnny Fennewald; 13. (DNS) 69-Walt Imhoff; 14. (DNS) 0X-Jason Sivils

      Cedar Creek Beef Jerky Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 42H-Chad Richwine[2]; 2. 14W-Dustin Walker[1]; 3. 31C-Cole Henson[3]; 4. 5-Todd Shute[6]; 5. 50-Kaeden Cornell[7]; 6. 14-Shawn Strong[4]; 7. (DNF) 0X-Jason Sivils[5]
      Cedar Creek Beef Jerky Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 99-Dylan Hoover[1]; 2. 12J-Justin Russell[4]; 3. 1T-Tucker Cox[2]; 4. 51-Larry Ferris[3]; 5. 66T-Matt Becker[7]; 6. 21-Johnny Fennewald[5]; 7. (DNF) 69-Walt Imhoff[6]
    Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods
      A-Feature (20 Laps): 1. 99T-Eric Turner[9]; 2. 18-JC Morton[2]; 3. 1F-Mitchell Franklin[8]; 4. 32-Robbe Ewing[7]; 5. 84-Dayton Newell[11]; 6. 181-Luke Nieman[16]; 7. 65-Kris Jackson[1]; 8. 2X-Brian Bolin[15]; 9. 83N-JC Newell[14]; 10. 10P-Dayton Pursley[12]; 11. 83-Kyle Fritter[24]; 12. 11-Jimmy Willis[18]; 13. 28-Andy Bryant[4]; 14. 21F-Hannah Frazee[17]; 15. 56H-Scott Hall[5]; 16. 929-Garrett Thompson[23]; 17. 8R-Darren Roberts[6]; 18. 46-Brice Gotschall[21]; 19. 77-Koby Chadd[13]; 20. 28A-Justin Amick[10]; 21. 37-Clint Johnson[3]; 22. 28L-Brandon Lyons[20]; 23. 58M-Jamie Mauk[22]; 24. 31-Luke Phillips[19]

      B-Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 21F-Hannah Frazee[4]; 2. 11-Jimmy Willis[1]; 3. 31-Luke Phillips[11]; 4. 28L-Brandon Lyons[2]; 5. 46-Brice Gotschall[9]; 6. 58M-Jamie Mauk[12]; 7. 929-Garrett Thompson[5]; 8. 83-Kyle Fritter[10]; 9. 15R-Ryan Smith[8]; 10. (DNF) 25-Matthew Clark[3]; 11. (DNF) 34-Donnie Aust[7]; 12. (DNF) 28B-Wesley Briggs[15]; 13. (DNF) 13R-Tyler Roberts[6]; 14. (DNS) 76JR-Derrek Bennett; 15. (DNS) 25G-James Gish

      Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 65-Kris Jackson[8]; 2. 99T-Eric Turner[2]; 3. 10P-Dayton Pursley[3]; 4. 32-Robbe Ewing[9]; 5. 83N-JC Newell[6]; 6. 11-Jimmy Willis[7]; 7. 25-Matthew Clark[4]; 8. 15R-Ryan Smith[11]; 9. (DNF) 31-Luke Phillips[10]; 10. (DNS) 28B-Wesley Briggs; 11. (DNS) 25G-James Gish
      Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 18-JC Morton[6]; 2. 56H-Scott Hall[5]; 3. 28A-Justin Amick[4]; 4. 8R-Darren Roberts[10]; 5. 77-Koby Chadd[9]; 6. 28L-Brandon Lyons[3]; 7. 929-Garrett Thompson[7]; 8. 13R-Tyler Roberts[1]; 9. 83-Kyle Fritter[8]; 10. (DNF) 58M-Jamie Mauk[2]
      Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 37-Clint Johnson[4]; 2. 28-Andy Bryant[6]; 3. 84-Dayton Newell[2]; 4. 1F-Mitchell Franklin[9]; 5. 2X-Brian Bolin[10]; 6. 181-Luke Nieman[8]; 7. 21F-Hannah Frazee[5]; 8. 34-Donnie Aust[1]; 9. 46-Brice Gotschall[7]; 10. (DNF) 76JR-Derrek Bennett[3]
    Pure Stocks
      A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 94-JT Carroll[1]; 2. 3-Jerry Wheeler[3]; 3. 91-Jack Turner[2]; 4. 49K-Conrad Kaufman[5]; 5. 8-Ethan Lamons[20]; 6. 5D-DJ Barnes[4]; 7. 123-Bobby Ohrenberg[12]; 8. 57-Justin Roberts[11]; 9. 12S-Christopher Sawyer[6]; 10. 14-Cody Ohrenberg[8]; 11. 57D-Dalton Roberts[10]; 12. 74-Scott Lampe[18]; 13. 540-Shawn Huston[14]; 14. 89-Zack Williams[15]; 15. (DNF) 21-Joey Chadwick[17]; 16. (DNF) 99B-Corey Cagle[7]; 17. (DNF) 50-Leroy Morrison[13]; 18. (DNF) 60-Bobby Keith[22]; 19. (DNF) 130-Cole Cihy[21]; 20. (DNF) 5-Mason Beck[9]; 21. (DNS) 25X-Rodger Detherage; 22. (DNS) 22-Dustin Dillon

      Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 8-Ethan Lamons[10]; 2. 5D-DJ Barnes[3]; 3. 3-Jerry Wheeler[7]; 4. 12S-Christopher Sawyer[8]; 5. 99B-Corey Cagle[9]; 6. 57-Justin Roberts[6]; 7. 123-Bobby Ohrenberg[4]; 8. 540-Shawn Huston[1]; 9. 22-Dustin Dillon[5]; 10. 25X-Rodger Detherage[11]; 11. (DNF) 130-Cole Cihy[2]

      Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 94-JT Carroll[7]; 2. 91-Jack Turner[4]; 3. 49K-Conrad Kaufman[5]; 4. 5-Mason Beck[1]; 5. 14-Cody Ohrenberg[9]; 6. 57D-Dalton Roberts[3]; 7. 50-Leroy Morrison[11]; 8. 89-Zack Williams[6]; 9. 21-Joey Chadwick[8]; 10. 74-Scott Lampe[2]; 11. (DNF) 60-Bobby Keith[10]

    Next up: A special Wednesday program is next with the Lucas Oil MLRA Mid-Week Mayhem Plus Midwest Mods coming to Lucas Oil Speedway next Wednesday, June 24th. It will be the first appearance of the season for the MLRA Late Models in Wheatland and the first-ever Midwest Mods appearance at the speedway.

    Midwest Mods drivers must preregister on MyRacePass as no entries will be taken at the track the day of the event. The Lucas Oil MLRA Late Models will run for $3,000 to win the feature while the Midwest Mods will go after a $300-to-win top prize.

    Check out MLRAracing.com for more information on the Lucas Oil MLRA Series.

    Tickets for Mid-Week Mayhem:
    Adults (16 and over) $20
    Seniors (62 and over)/Military $17
    Youth (ages 6-15) $10
    Kids (5 and under) FREE
    Family pass $50
    Pit pass $35
    For ticket questions or information for next weekend or any event this season, contact Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or email her at nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com for more information.

    CONTACT:

    Danny Lorton
    Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager
    Office: (417) 282-5984
