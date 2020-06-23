$1,000 to win UMP Modifieds headline this week’s action at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 during Ray Marler’s 82nd Birthday Bash!

Pevely, MO (June 23rd, 2020) Come join us this weekend at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 as we celebrate track promoter Ray Marler’s 82nd Birthday! There will be 1500 cupcakes given away to fans, crews and drivers so everyone can enjoy a piece of cake in honor of Ray’s birthday!

The Gateway Vintage Racers will be competing with race cars from as far back and the 1940s.

The DIRTcar UMP Modifieds will headline this weekend’s action at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 paying $1,000 to the winner. DIRTcar UMP Pro Mods will be racing for $400 to win as will the AARA Sportsman. AARA Pro 4 Stocks will be racing for $125 to win!

The DIRTcar UMP Late Models will be off this week to give many of the drivers an opportunity to travel within a couple of hours to run one of the many special events going on this week.

Federated Auto Parts Raceway is located in Pevely, MO about 20 minutes south of the Gateway Arch on Interstate 55 at exits 180 or 178. For more information, call 636-479-3219 or visit the track’s website at www.federatedautopartsraceway.com.