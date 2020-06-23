More
    Calypso Named Title Sponsor of ARCA Menards Series Event in Indy

    Lucas Oil Raceway

    Milwaukee, Wis. (June 23, 2020) – On the heels of a record year for the brand, Calypso, originator of the flavored lemonade category, today announced its partnership with the Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA) and Track Enterprises to become the official title sponsor for the 2020 ARCA Menards Series national event at Lucas Oil Raceway in Indianapolis, Indiana. This year’s race will be known as the “Calypso Lemonade 200” and is scheduled for Friday, July 3, 2020.

    Calypso’s mission to make authentic, delicious lemonades that focus on quality and enable everyone to enjoy the taste of the islands with its beverages aligns perfectly with ARCA’s goal of providing fans with affordable and enjoyable entertainment. ARCA was founded as a Midwest-based stock car racing series and is recognized as one of the leading sanctioning bodies in the country.

    The Calypso Lemonade 200 will be nationally televised live in conjunction with the NASCAR Brickyard 400 weekend over the Independence Day Holiday. Leading up to the event, race fans and consumers will be able to visit Menards stores throughout the greater Indianapolis area for a chance at free tickets to the race. The Calypso Lemonade 200 Pace Car will also be on site to promote the event. Please visit www.arcaracing.com the weekend before the race (June 26-28) for full details, including store locations and times.

    “Calypso is proud to sponsor the 2020 ARCA Menards Series,” said David Klavsons, chief executive officer of King Juice Company, Inc. “It’s the perfect way to kick off the July 4 weekend; our quintessential summer drinks will perfectly quench fans’ thirst and refresh the drivers while on and off the track. Our robust portfolio of over a dozen mouthwatering flavors is made for summer events like the ARCA Menards Series, and with the addition of our new zero sugar, five calorie line of light lemonades, Calypso Light, there is a tidal wave of incredible flavor for everyone to enjoy.”

    “Our team is thrilled about renewing our partnership with one of the most popular lemonades in the space,” said Ron Drager, president of the Automobile Racing Club of America. “Given that the Calypso Lemonade 200 falls in the middle of summer, it’s the perfect time to partner with Calypso and bring awareness to its tropical drinks.”

    Calypso offers more than a dozen lemonade, limeade, and tea and lemonade combinations – all based on the Original Lemonade recipe. Each Calypso flavor is made in-house with a focus on taste and quality, using real lemon or lime bits, real sugar, and natural flavors. Calypso Light is its newest line and consists of four fan-favorite flavors: Original Lemonade, Ocean Blue Lemonade, Strawberry Lemonade, and Southern Peach Lemonade. Calypso Light is a perfect choice for consumers interested in a zero sugar, low calorie lemonade that tastes great. For more information on Calypso, visit www.drinkcalypso.com, or visit the brand on Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter.

    About Calypso

    Calypso Lemonade is the authentic flavored lemonade. The original, and now famous, Calypso Lemonade recipe was created in 1985. Calypso now offers more than a dozen lemonade, limeade, and tea and lemonade combinations – all based on the Original Lemonade recipe. The amazing taste and refreshment profile of Calypso Lemonades is resonating with consumers, resulting in rapid growth and category leading sales velocity across retail channels. Each Calypso flavor is made in-house with a focus on taste and quality, using real lemon or lime bits, real sugar, and natural flavors. All Calypso Light offerings contain zero grams of sugar and only five calories per bottle. To learn more about Calypso’s full portfolio of lemonades, limeades and tea and lemonades, please visit www.drinkcalypso.com, or follow Calypso on Instagram (@DrinkCalypso), Facebook (@CalypsoLemonades) and Twitter (@DrinkCalypso).

    About ARCA

    The Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA), founded in 1953 by John and Mildred Marcum in Toledo, Ohio and acquired by NASCAR in April 2018, is the leading grassroots stock car sanctioning body in the United States. Bridging the gap between NASCAR’s top three national touring series and weekly racing all across the country, the organization is scheduled to administer more than 100 events in multiple racing series in 2020, including the ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East, ARCA Menards Series West, the ARCA/CRA Super Series, and the ARCA Midwest Tour, plus weekly racing at Toledo and Flat Rock Speedways. For more information about ARCA visit www.arcaracing.com, or follow ARCA on Facebook (@ARCARacing) and Twitter (@ARCA_Racing).

    jdearing

