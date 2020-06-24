More
    Lucas Oil Travels to Tennessee and Alabama

    Dirt Late Model News
    BATAVIA, OH (June 26, 2020) – A doubleheader of racing action in Tennessee and Alabama is on tap with Friday’s event at 411 Motor Speedway, followed by an event on Saturday at Talladega Short Track. Both events will feature a complete program of: Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and a 50-lap, $12,000-to-win main event.

    The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series makes a second visit to the McCarter family-owned 411 Motor Speedway this Friday, June 26th. Known as Tennessee’s Action Track, 411 Motor Speedway is celebrating their 60th year of thrilling, edge of your seat racing action. In addition to the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, 411 Motor Speedway will have 604 Late Models, 602 Late Models, and Classics.

    In 2019, Ross Bailes led all 50 laps en route to his first Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series win, but it was not easy sailing for the South Carolina driver. A caution plagued event saw many drivers take a stab at the top spot, especially in the closing laps. Donald McIntosh charged from the sixth starting spot to finish second, while current series point leader Jimmy Owens, finished in third.

    The activities on Friday will get underway with pit gates opening at 2:00 PM, followed by general admission gates at 4:00 PM, hot laps at 7:15 PM.

    The stars of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will make a return appearance to Talladega Short Track in Eastaboga, AL for the first time since 2008 (event rained out in 2009), on Saturday, June 27th. Talladega Short Track is a 1/3rd mile, high banked, red clay oval that is the home of “Dirt Trackin’ Southern Style”. The last series visit saw Chris Madden take the victory followed by Ray Cook and Shane Clanton, after a hard fought battle on a multi-grove track.

    Saturday’s festivities will begin with pit and general admission gates opening at 12 PM. The on-track action will begin with hot laps at 6:30 PM. Along with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, 604 Dirt Late Models, 602 Late Models, Modifieds, and Hot Shots will be on hand.

    Lucas Oil Championship Standings:

    Pos Car # Competitor Hometown Points Pay
    1 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 3025 $73,500
    2 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 2865 $54,950
    3 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA 2760 $56,800
    3 1T Tyler Erb New Waverly, TX 2760 $43,450
    5 9 Devin Moran Dresden, OH 2705 $39,732
    6 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL 2685 $41,475
    7 14 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 2675 $45,175
    8 25 Shane Clanton Zebulon, GA 2640 $40,550
    9 21 Billy Moyer Jr Batesville, AR 2375 $26,275
    10 81E Tanner English Benton, KY 2260 $20,100
    11 1 Earl Pearson Jr Jacksonville, FL 2175 $20,200
    12 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN 2140 $21,125
    13 50 Shanon Buckingham Morristown, TN 2130 $19,375
    14 1s Brandon Sheppard New Berlin, IL 2055 $52,700
    15 16 Tyler Bruening Decorah, IA 2035 $12,775
    16 2S Stormy Scott Las Cruces, NM 1905 $11,775

    Track & Event Information:

    411 Motor Speedway

    Phone Number: 865-888-5901

    Location: 632 Maryville Hwy. Seymour, TN 37865

    Directions: Located just 13 miles south of Knoxville, 13 miles North of Sevierville, and just 13 miles East of Maryville. 1 mile south of U.S. Highway 441 (Chapman Highway) on Highway 411 intersection.

    Website: www.411motorspeedway.net

     

    Talladega Short Track

    Phone Number: 256-831-1413

    Location: 4343 Speedway Blvd Eastaboga, AL 36260

    Directions: I-20 to exit 173 toward Eastaboga, turn south onto John N Wills Ave, continue 0.3 miles to the speedway.

    Website: www.talladegashorttrack.com

     

    Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Tire Rule:

    Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1350

    Right Rear – Hoosier (29.0) 1350 NRM, (29.0) 1350 NRMW, (92) LM40

     

    *Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Main.

    *For the Feature, competitors may use 2 new rear tires of choice.

    *Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain the starting position.

    Event Purse: 1. $12,000, 2. $5,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,750, 5. $2,250, 6. $1,800, 7. $1,500, 8. $1,300, 9. $1,200, 10. $1,100, 11. $1,075, 12. $1,050, 13. $1,025, 14. $1,000, 15. $1,000, 16. $1,000, 17. $1,000, 18. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000

