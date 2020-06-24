Lucas Oil Travels to Tennessee and Alabama

The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series makes a second visit to the McCarter family-owned 411 Motor Speedway this Friday, June 26th. Known as Tennessee’s Action Track, 411 Motor Speedway is celebrating their 60th year of thrilling, edge of your seat racing action. In addition to the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, 411 Motor Speedway will have 604 Late Models, 602 Late Models, and Classics.
In 2019, Ross Bailes led all 50 laps en route to his first Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series win, but it was not easy sailing for the South Carolina driver. A caution plagued event saw many drivers take a stab at the top spot, especially in the closing laps. Donald McIntosh charged from the sixth starting spot to finish second, while current series point leader Jimmy Owens, finished in third.
The activities on Friday will get underway with pit gates opening at 2:00 PM, followed by general admission gates at 4:00 PM, hot laps at 7:15 PM.
The stars of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will make a return appearance to Talladega Short Track in Eastaboga, AL for the first time since 2008 (event rained out in 2009), on Saturday, June 27th. Talladega Short Track is a 1/3rd mile, high banked, red clay oval that is the home of “Dirt Trackin’ Southern Style”. The last series visit saw Chris Madden take the victory followed by Ray Cook and Shane Clanton, after a hard fought battle on a multi-grove track.
Saturday’s festivities will begin with pit and general admission gates opening at 12 PM. The on-track action will begin with hot laps at 6:30 PM. Along with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, 604 Dirt Late Models, 602 Late Models, Modifieds, and Hot Shots will be on hand.
Lucas Oil Championship Standings:
|Pos
|Car #
|Competitor
|Hometown
|Points
|Pay
|1
|20
|Jimmy Owens
|Newport, TN
|3025
|$73,500
|2
|39
|Tim McCreadie
|Watertown, NY
|2865
|$54,950
|3
|49
|Jonathan Davenport
|Blairsville, GA
|2760
|$56,800
|3
|1T
|Tyler Erb
|New Waverly, TX
|2760
|$43,450
|5
|9
|Devin Moran
|Dresden, OH
|2705
|$39,732
|6
|40B
|Kyle Bronson
|Brandon, FL
|2685
|$41,475
|7
|14
|Josh Richards
|Shinnston, WV
|2675
|$45,175
|8
|25
|Shane Clanton
|Zebulon, GA
|2640
|$40,550
|9
|21
|Billy Moyer Jr
|Batesville, AR
|2375
|$26,275
|10
|81E
|Tanner English
|Benton, KY
|2260
|$20,100
|11
|1
|Earl Pearson Jr
|Jacksonville, FL
|2175
|$20,200
|12
|71
|Hudson O’Neal
|Martinsville, IN
|2140
|$21,125
|13
|50
|Shanon Buckingham
|Morristown, TN
|2130
|$19,375
|14
|1s
|Brandon Sheppard
|New Berlin, IL
|2055
|$52,700
|15
|16
|Tyler Bruening
|Decorah, IA
|2035
|$12,775
|16
|2S
|Stormy Scott
|Las Cruces, NM
|1905
|$11,775
Track & Event Information:
411 Motor Speedway
Phone Number: 865-888-5901
Location: 632 Maryville Hwy. Seymour, TN 37865
Directions: Located just 13 miles south of Knoxville, 13 miles North of Sevierville, and just 13 miles East of Maryville. 1 mile south of U.S. Highway 441 (Chapman Highway) on Highway 411 intersection.
Website: www.411motorspeedway.net
Talladega Short Track
Phone Number: 256-831-1413
Location: 4343 Speedway Blvd Eastaboga, AL 36260
Directions: I-20 to exit 173 toward Eastaboga, turn south onto John N Wills Ave, continue 0.3 miles to the speedway.
Website: www.talladegashorttrack.com
Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Tire Rule:
Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1350
Right Rear – Hoosier (29.0) 1350 NRM, (29.0) 1350 NRMW, (92) LM40
*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Main.
*For the Feature, competitors may use 2 new rear tires of choice.
*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain the starting position.
Event Purse: 1. $12,000, 2. $5,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,750, 5. $2,250, 6. $1,800, 7. $1,500, 8. $1,300, 9. $1,200, 10. $1,100, 11. $1,075, 12. $1,050, 13. $1,025, 14. $1,000, 15. $1,000, 16. $1,000, 17. $1,000, 18. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000