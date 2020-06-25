305 Sprint Cars Again To Join Lincoln Speedway Regulars Friday

(Lincoln, IL) Lincoln Speedway, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL, is set to go green for the third straight week, this Friday, June 26. Typically an every other week track, speedway officials are running a good number of events in-a-row to make up for lost time in April and May.

The first two events of the season have been highly successful with great racing in front of good crowds. Last weekend’s 305 Sprint Car turnout and racing encouraged officials to put them back on schedule for the upcoming week. Many drivers in the class are from Central Illinois, which makes Lincoln Speedway a great site for events.

The DIRTcar Modified class has also seen two winners over the first two weeks. Donovan Lodge, of Andover, IL, won on opening night, while Kewanee, IL’s Ray Bollinger was hooked up and claimed the impressive win last Friday. Lodge finished third in the race which gives him the point lead entering week #3, while Austin Lynn, of Mason City, IL, is only six points back in second. The Modifieds have had full fields both nights, boasting 33 different drivers already this season.

The DIRTcar Pro Late Models have had two different winners over the first two nights of action. Jose Parga, of New Berlin, IL, won on opening night, while Brandon Eskew, of Ashland, IL put on a clinic last weekend. Leading the standings is Springfield, IL driver, Jake Little, who has a pair of second place finishes.

The battle in the Nutech Seed DII Midget division standings is extremely tight at the top, as Joliet, IL driver, Scott Koerner leads the standings by two over not one, not two, but three drivers tied for second place. Daltyn England and Tyler Roth, both of Springfield, IL and Mark McMahill of Peoria, IL are right behind the point lead. Last week’s first time winner, Will Armitage, rounds out the top five in points. This week’s Nutech Seed Front Row Challenge is up to $500 if a driver in the top four spots elects to start at the tail and win.

The Hornet turnout was outstanding a week ago, with over 20 cars on hand. That turnout, one of the best for a regular show in years, saw East Peoria, IL’s Dallas Strauch take the victory. David Lauritson won on opening night but had a DNF last week. Strauch leads the points, while Erik Vanapeldoorn, Brady Reed, Jay Mariuzza, and James Womeldorff complete the top five.

$150 in bonus money will be on the line this week, courtesy of R33D Racecars for the Hornet driver who finishes the same feature position that was the dice roll number. Last week, Jeremy Reed, who put up the original $100 bonus, claimed his own money so he re-donated it and added to it for this weekend.

It was also announced this week that the track will be back on Friday, July 3 for a holiday special featuring Midgets, Pro Late Models, Modifieds, and Hornets. A fireworks show will end the night of action.

This Friday’s event will see pits opening at 3:00, grandstands at 5:00, pill draw ends at 5:50, hotlaps begin at 6:00, and racing takes the green at 7:00. Grandstand admission is $15, while children 11 and under are free.

About Lincoln Speedway:

For more information on the track, follow Lincoln Speedway online at www.lincolnspeedwayil.com, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/LincolnILSpeedway), and Twitter (@LincolnILSpdwy). Updates are also available by calling the Track

Enterprises office at 217-764-3200.

Lincoln Speedway is located at the Logan County Fairgrounds, in Lincoln, IL. The physical address is 1408 Short 11th St., Lincoln, IL 62656. Lincoln Speedway races a number of UMP classes as well as specials on a near bi-weekly schedule of Friday and Sunday evenings. Lincoln Speedway is a proud member of the Contingency Connection’s $150,000 Racer Rewards Program.

CURRENT STANDINGS (Top 10’s)

DIRTcar Modifieds

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 32 Donovan Lodge Andover IL 116 0 2 72A Austin Lynn Mason City IL 110 6 3 77 Ray Bollinger Kewanee IL 106 10 4 35 Brandon Roberts Ashland IL 98 18 5 37 Derrick Carlson Murrayville IL 82 34 6 14 Brian Lynn Mason City IL 80 36 7 83 Austin Charron Peoria IL 78 38 8 48 Casey Lappin Bartonville IL 72 44 9 19C Carter Sinkhorn Taylorville IL 64 52 10 18S Fred Stotler O’fallon MO 60 56



DIRTcar Pro Late Models

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 38J Jake Little Springfield IL 116 0 2 11E Brandon Eskew Ashland IL 112 4 3 25 Tucker Finch Jacksonvile IL 96 20 4 27 Colby Sheppard Williamsville IL 92 24 5 33H Roben Huffman Midland City IL 86 30 6 25 Brendan Patterson Springbay IL 80 36 7 97 Michael Marden Monee IL 76 40 8 17B Braden Bilger Jacksonville IL 74 42 9 01 Billy Knippenberg Plainfield IL 66 50 10 6 Jose Parga New Berlin IL 60 56



Nutech Seed DII Midgets

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 24 Scott Koerner Joliet IL 106 0 2 19E Daltyn England Springfield IL 104 2 3 18 Tyler Roth Springfield IL 104 2 4 57 Mark McMahill Peoria IL 104 2 5 51R Will Armitage Athens IL 102 4 6 7B Dave Baugh Bloomington IL 96 10 7 3A Christopher Adrien Joliet IL 90 16 8 22K Kelli Harter Dawson IL 76 30 9 37 Andy Baugh Mason City IL 60 46 10 23 Patrick Ryan Springfield IL 56 50



DIRTcar Hornets