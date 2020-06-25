Dennis Erb, Jr. Runner-Up in Bulls Gap Opener; Sets Sights on Huge Firecracker Weekend

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) The World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series took the Dennis Erb Racing team to the ultra-fast Volunteer Speedway in Bulls Gap, Tennessee on June 19-20 for a pair of $10,000 to win throwdowns. On Friday night following afternoon thunderstorms at “The Gap,” Dennis Erb, Jr. clicked off the fifth fastest lap in Group B during qualifying and later placed third in his loaded heat race. After starting the 50-lap headliner from the outside of the fifth row, Dennis worked the bottom groove of the hammer-down, 4/10-mile speedplant to perfection and eventually led laps 30-33. At the unfurling of the checkered flag, the Carpentersville, Illinois star found himself in the runner-up spot behind only race winner Brandon Sheppard!

Another $10,000 winner’s check was on the line on Saturday evening at Bulls Gap and Dennis started off the night by posting the eleventh quickest time in Group B during the qualifying session. After finishing sixth in his heat race and fifth in his B-Main, Dennis rolled off from the inside of the eleventh row in the 50-lapper. He was then able to advance past nine competitors during the contest to salvage a twelfth place showing and still sits seventh in the latest version of the WOOLMS point standings. Complete results from the doubleheader weekend in the Volunteer State can be viewed by clicking on www.woolms.com.

“It was a great run for us last Friday night in finishing second at Bulls Gap,” commented Erb, Jr. this week via telephone. “When I got out front there for those few laps, I knew the bottom of the track was giving up, but that’s the groove that got me to the front after starting tenth. I should have probably moved up on the racetrack, but (Brandon) Sheppard was pretty good and would have been awfully hard to hold off. Then on Saturday, we just didn’t qualify like we needed to and the track was slicker and harder to pass on. We will take it though and head up to Lernerville for this weekend.”

The #28 team has traveled to the Keystone State for the three-day ‘Firecracker 100’ weekend from June 25-27 at the storied Lernerville Speedway in Sarver, Pennsylvania. The World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series will once again preside over the 14th edition of the mega-event, which will kick off later tonight and tomorrow with a pair of $6,000 to win preliminary showdowns. A whopping $30,000 top prize will then be up for grabs in Saturday’s 50-lap finale that will be broadcast LIVE on the CBS Sports Network. In his first appearance at the 4/10-mile oval last year, Dennis finished seventeenth in the 2019 edition of the ‘Firecracker 100.’ Additional information concerning the tripleheader weekend can be accessed by logging onto www.woolms.com.

Dennis would like to thank all of his sponsors including: J.R. McBride Leasing, McBride Mack, Deegan’s Garage, Ideal Ready Mix, M&M Painting & Construction, VoMac Truck Sales, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Midwest Sheet Metal, Keyser Manufacturing, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Clements Racing Engines, Hoosier Racing Tires, Allstar Performance, Aurora Rod Ends, Beyea Custom Headers, Brinn Transmissions, Butlerbuilt Safety Systems, Collins Signs, Delph Communications, Dyer’s Top Rods, Envy Suspension & Race Consultants, Five Star Performance Bodies, Frankland Racing Supply, Hooker Harness, Hypercoils, Integra Racing Shocks, Jones Racing Products, K&L Motorsports, K-B Carburetors, Outerwears, Out-Pace Racing Products, Peterson Fluid Systems, Quarter Master, Quickcar Racing Products, Simpson Race Products, Sweet Mfg., TWM Racing Products, VP Racing Fuels, Wiles Driveshafts, and Wilwood Engineering.

The latest dirt on the Dennis Erb Racing team can be found all year long at www.DennisErb.com. Be sure to “Like” us on Facebook by clicking on www.facebook.com/denniserbracing.

Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

www.DelphCommunications.com