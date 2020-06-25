More
    Home Dirt Late Model News Dennis Erb, Jr. Runner-Up in Bulls Gap Opener; Sets Sights on Huge...

    Dennis Erb, Jr. Runner-Up in Bulls Gap Opener; Sets Sights on Huge Firecracker Weekend

    Dirt Late Model NewsWorld of Outlaws Late Model Series News
    Dennis Erb, Jr.

    (CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) The World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series took the Dennis Erb Racing team to the ultra-fast Volunteer Speedway in Bulls Gap, Tennessee on June 19-20 for a pair of $10,000 to win throwdowns. On Friday night following afternoon thunderstorms at “The Gap,” Dennis Erb, Jr. clicked off the fifth fastest lap in Group B during qualifying and later placed third in his loaded heat race. After starting the 50-lap headliner from the outside of the fifth row, Dennis worked the bottom groove of the hammer-down, 4/10-mile speedplant to perfection and eventually led laps 30-33. At the unfurling of the checkered flag, the Carpentersville, Illinois star found himself in the runner-up spot behind only race winner Brandon Sheppard!

    Another $10,000 winner’s check was on the line on Saturday evening at Bulls Gap and Dennis started off the night by posting the eleventh quickest time in Group B during the qualifying session. After finishing sixth in his heat race and fifth in his B-Main, Dennis rolled off from the inside of the eleventh row in the 50-lapper. He was then able to advance past nine competitors during the contest to salvage a twelfth place showing and still sits seventh in the latest version of the WOOLMS point standings. Complete results from the doubleheader weekend in the Volunteer State can be viewed by clicking on www.woolms.com.

    “It was a great run for us last Friday night in finishing second at Bulls Gap,” commented Erb, Jr. this week via telephone. “When I got out front there for those few laps, I knew the bottom of the track was giving up, but that’s the groove that got me to the front after starting tenth. I should have probably moved up on the racetrack, but (Brandon) Sheppard was pretty good and would have been awfully hard to hold off. Then on Saturday, we just didn’t qualify like we needed to and the track was slicker and harder to pass on. We will take it though and head up to Lernerville for this weekend.”

    The #28 team has traveled to the Keystone State for the three-day ‘Firecracker 100’ weekend from June 25-27 at the storied Lernerville Speedway in Sarver, Pennsylvania. The World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series will once again preside over the 14th edition of the mega-event, which will kick off later tonight and tomorrow with a pair of $6,000 to win preliminary showdowns. A whopping $30,000 top prize will then be up for grabs in Saturday’s 50-lap finale that will be broadcast LIVE on the CBS Sports Network. In his first appearance at the 4/10-mile oval last year, Dennis finished seventeenth in the 2019 edition of the ‘Firecracker 100.’ Additional information concerning the tripleheader weekend can be accessed by logging onto www.woolms.com.

    Dennis would like to thank all of his sponsors including: J.R. McBride Leasing, McBride Mack, Deegan’s Garage, Ideal Ready Mix, M&M Painting & Construction, VoMac Truck Sales, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Midwest Sheet Metal, Keyser Manufacturing, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Clements Racing Engines, Hoosier Racing Tires, Allstar Performance, Aurora Rod Ends, Beyea Custom Headers, Brinn Transmissions, Butlerbuilt Safety Systems, Collins Signs, Delph Communications, Dyer’s Top Rods, Envy Suspension & Race Consultants, Five Star Performance Bodies, Frankland Racing Supply, Hooker Harness, Hypercoils, Integra Racing Shocks, Jones Racing Products, K&L Motorsports, K-B Carburetors, Outerwears, Out-Pace Racing Products, Peterson Fluid Systems, Quarter Master, Quickcar Racing Products, Simpson Race Products, Sweet Mfg., TWM Racing Products, VP Racing Fuels, Wiles Driveshafts, and Wilwood Engineering.

    The latest dirt on the Dennis Erb Racing team can be found all year long at www.DennisErb.com. Be sure to “Like” us on Facebook by clicking on www.facebook.com/denniserbracing.

    Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

    www.DelphCommunications.com

    Print Friendly, PDF & Email

    Related posts:

    1. Dennis Erb, Jr. Back on Outlaws Tour this Weekend at Bulls Gap
    2. Dennis Erb, Jr. Collects $10,000 for Pepsi Nationals Victory; Sets Sights on Berlin!
    3. Heavy Rain On Friday Night Sets Up Huge Firecracker 100 by GottaRace.com Doubleheader On Saturday At Lernerville Speedway
    4. Young Pierce Sets Sights on Lucas Oil Visit to La Salle this Weekend
    5. Dennis Erb, Jr. Sixth in National 100; Preps for Huge Weekend in Charlotte
    6. Dennis Erb, Jr. Heads East with LOLMDS for Huge Tripleheader Weekend
    jdearing

    Latest articles

    Dennis Erb, Jr. Runner-Up in Bulls Gap Opener; Sets Sights on Huge Firecracker Weekend

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    (CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) The World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series took the Dennis Erb Racing team to the ultra-fast Volunteer Speedway in Bulls...
    Read more

    St. Francois County Raceway Results – 6/20/20

    Missouri jdearing - 0
    B-Mods Heat 1 Driver Nbr 1 Eddie Smith 20s 2 Brandon Bollinger 242 3 Dylan Driemeier 13D 4 Jeremy Welborn 27w 5 Keith Bell Jr 86 6 Josh Gibson 81 Heat 2 Driver Nbr 1...
    Read more

    Rocky Ragusa’s photos from Fairbury Speedway’s FALS Cup Summer Showcase – 6/24/20

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    Photos by Rocky Ragusa
    Read more

    Lloyd Collins photos from Lucas Oil Speedway’s MLRA event – 6/24/20

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    Photos by Lloyd Collins
    Read more
    Previous articleSt. Francois County Raceway Results – 6/20/20

    Related articles

    Rocky Ragusa’s photos from Fairbury Speedway’s FALS Cup Summer Showcase – 6/24/20

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    Photos by Rocky Ragusa
    Read more

    Lloyd Collins photos from Lucas Oil Speedway’s MLRA event – 6/24/20

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    Photos by Lloyd Collins
    Read more

    Shannon Babb takes Fairbury Speedway’s FALS Cup Summer Showcase win!

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    UMP Late Models A Feature 1 00:13:52.233 Pos Start Driver Hometown Car 1 3 Shannon Babb Moweaqua, IL 18B 2 12 Bobby Pierce Oakwood, IL 32 3 9 Mike Spatola Manhattan, IL 89 4 16 Kent Robinson Bloomington, IN 7R 5 2 Jason Feger Bloomington, IL 25 6 8 Ryan Unzicker El Paso, IL 24 7 13 Gordy Gundaker St. Charles, MO 11G 8 4 Kevin Weaver Gibson City, IL B12 9 10 Derek...
    Read more

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    Print Friendly, PDF & Email

    Related posts:

    1. Dennis Erb, Jr. Back on Outlaws Tour this Weekend at Bulls Gap
    2. Dennis Erb, Jr. Collects $10,000 for Pepsi Nationals Victory; Sets Sights on Berlin!
    3. Heavy Rain On Friday Night Sets Up Huge Firecracker 100 by GottaRace.com Doubleheader On Saturday At Lernerville Speedway
    4. Young Pierce Sets Sights on Lucas Oil Visit to La Salle this Weekend
    5. Dennis Erb, Jr. Sixth in National 100; Preps for Huge Weekend in Charlotte
    6. Dennis Erb, Jr. Heads East with LOLMDS for Huge Tripleheader Weekend

    Popular articles

    Fayette County Speedway Results – 6/12/20

    Fayette County Speedway jdearing - 0
    A MODIFIED DIVISION (American Modified Series event) HEAT #1 1. 22 JOSH HARRIS 2. 99 HUNT GOSSUM 3. 14 RICK CONOYER 4. 28 MICHAEL BOLYARD 5. 176 TRENT YOUNG 6. 1S...
    Read more

    Ayrton Gennetten Wins First Ever Sprint Invaders Feature in Moberly Barn Burner!

    Missouri jdearing - 0
    (Bill W) Moberly, MO, June 14, 2020 – Ayrton Gennetten took advantage of a restart to nip Austin McCarl in a 25-lap, high speed...
    Read more

    Tri-City Speedway & Highland Speedway become first Illinois tracks in St. Louis region to open this weekend!

    Highland Speedway jdearing - 0
      St. Louis, MO (June 18th, 2020) Tri-City Speedway in Pontoon Beach, IL and Highland Speedway in Highland, IL are set once again to wave...
    Read more

    305 Sprint Cars To Headline Friday Night Action At Lincoln Speedway

    Illinois jdearing - 0
    (Lincoln, IL) Lincoln Speedway, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL, will continue its 2020 season on Friday night, June 19, with...
    Read more

    Featured

    Rocky Ragusa’s photos from Fairbury Speedway’s FALS Cup Summer Showcase – 6/24/20

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    Photos by Rocky Ragusa
    Read more

    Shannon Babb takes Fairbury Speedway’s FALS Cup Summer Showcase win!

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    UMP Late Models A Feature 1 00:13:52.233 Pos Start Driver Hometown Car 1 3 Shannon Babb Moweaqua, IL 18B 2 12 Bobby Pierce Oakwood, IL 32 3 9 Mike Spatola Manhattan, IL 89 4 16 Kent Robinson Bloomington, IN 7R 5 2 Jason Feger Bloomington, IL 25 6 8 Ryan Unzicker El Paso, IL 24 7 13 Gordy Gundaker St. Charles, MO 11G 8 4 Kevin Weaver Gibson City, IL B12 9 10 Derek...
    Read more

    Hunt Gossum & Tyler Roth take Fairbury wins!

    Fairbury American Legion Speedway jdearing - 0
    UMP Modifieds A Feature 1 00:15:36.293 Pos Start Driver Hometown Car 1 2 Hunt Gossum Mayfield, KY 99 2 11 Michael Ledford Pontiac, IL 37 3 3 Allen Weisser Peoria, IL 25W 4 6 Rich Dawson Schererville, IN 80 5 9 Brad Deyoung Wheatfield, IN 7 6 10 Steven Brooks New Lenox, IL 5B 7 18 Austin Lynn Mason City, IL 72A 8 5 Tyler Weiss Allendale, IL 50 9 7 Dylan Woodling Warsaw, IN 3W 10 19 Tommy...
    Read more

    SCOTT USES LATE PASS TO OVERTAKE LOONEY, CAPTURE MLRA MID-WEEK MAYHEM FEATURE AT LUCAS OIL SPEEDWAY

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    WHEATLAND, Mo. (June 24, 2020) - Johnny Scott passed race-long leader Payton Looney with one lap to go and held on to capture the Lucas...
    Read more

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - STLRacing.com