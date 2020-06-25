Macon Speedway Drivers Ready To Race For Second Time In 2020

(Macon, IL) While Mother Nature washed Macon Speedway out last weekend, drivers are ready to take back to the track this Saturday night, June 27 for a full seven division show. Last weekend would’ve been a treat had rain not arrived with strong fields of cars pitside.

A field of 20 BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds were on hand last weekend before the rains came. That matched the full field the track saw on opening night as well, when Jacob Steinkoenig, of Highland, IL took the victory. The class looks like it will provide some great entertainment all season long.

The DIRTcar Pro Late Model class has handful of drivers that will compete hard for victories every week. Springfield, IL’s Jake Little won on opening night but the battle with Dakota Ewing, Chris Dick, Jose Parga, and Colby Sheppard was fun to watch. More of that is expected this week with maybe a couple more to throw in as well. A $100 bonus will be on the line for the overall top qualifier, courtesy of R33D Racecars.

Opening night was a tough one for the DIRTcar Pro Mod drivers as numerous cautions led to shortening the feature laps. That said, those who finished in the top half of the field are highly talented drivers who will keep things interesting all year long. Billy Knebel leads the standings heading into Saturday, after winning on opening night. It should also be noted he finished second in the A-Mod race with the same car.

2019 was a story of Dennis Vander Meersh and Scott Landers in the DIRTcar Sportsman class. Opening night was no different. Both had good numbers at pill draw which put them up front in their heat. Vander Meersh won with Landers taking second. The same happened in the feature, which reminded many of last year. The two will be the ones to shoot for this Saturday.

Bobby Beiler leads the field of Archers Alley Street Stocks into Saturday’s action after his win on opening night. Beiler did it in convincing style after starting at the tail of the field. Veteran Guy Taylor finished second that night in the Bub Russell car. Russell, unfortunately, passed away in the offseason and Taylor was tabbed to carry on his dream with the new ride. The Street Stocks arguably put on some of the most exciting action week after week.

Last year’s DIRTcar Hornet champion, Brady Reed, of Decatur, IL, looks like the one to beat again, as he leads the points going into Saturday. Reed won on opening night, with a pretty solid 15 car field on hand.

The Micros By Bailey Chassis are led by Micro veteran Jeremy Camp of Sullivan, IL. Anytime you see the #23 show up at Macon, you know he is one to beat. Tyler Robbins, Paul Day, Larry Drake, and Molly Day are top five in the standings heading into the event.

It was announced this week that Macon Speedway will also be back in action on Saturday, July 4, celebrating the holiday with racing and fireworks. Midgets will be in action for the first time this year, a tuneup for the POWRi shows coming up in August. The DIRTcar Pro Late Models and BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds will be running in the 95Q/Dynagraphics Firecracker 40’s, while the Archers Alley Street Stocks and Hornets will also be on the card.

This Saturday’s event is sponsored by Air King and will have pits opening at 3:00, grandstands at 5:00, pill draw ends at 5:50, hotlaps begin at 6:00, and racing will take the green at 7:00. Grandstand admission will be $15 with kids 11 and under free.

About Macon Speedway:

For more information, follow Macon Speedway online at www.maconracing.com, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/maconracing) and Twitter (@maconspeedway). It’s easy to join the Macon Speedway text service. Fans can text MSFANS to 74574 to receive fan information. Drivers text MSDRIVERS to 74574 to receive driver information. Message and data rates apply. Updates are also available by calling Macon Speedway at 217-764-3000.

Macon Speedway is located nine miles south of Decatur on U.S. 51, then 0.6 miles west on Andrews Street and south to 205 N. Wiles. Macon Speedway hosts racing every Saturday night, plus many weeknight specials. Macon Speedway is a proud member of the Contingency Connection’s $150,000 Racer Rewards Program.

CURRENT STANDINGS (Top 10’s)

BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds

Pos

# First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 24S Jacob Steinkoenig Highland IL 60 0 2 52 Billy Knebel Pocahontas IL 58 2 3 77 Guy Taylor Springfield IL 56 4 4 33 Jeremy Nichols Lovington IL 54 6 5 21M Willy Myers Collinsville IL 52 8 6 27X Kyle Helmick Smithton IL 50 10 7 T6 Tommy Sheppard New Berlin IL 48 12 8 18 Jarrett Stryker Millstadt IL 46 14 9 7 Blake Thompson Troy IL 44 16 10 28S Joe Strawkas Buffalo IL 42 18



DIRTcar Pro Late Models

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 38J Jake Little Springfield IL 60 0 2 25 Dakota Ewing Warrensburg IL 58 2 3 22 Chris Dick Deland IL 56 4 4 6P Jose Parga New Berlin IL 54 6 5 27 Colby Sheppard Williamsville IL 52 8 6 7W Dustin Wiltermood Windsor IL 50 10 7 93J JR Wiltermood Windsor IL 48 12 8 33B Storm Beiler Decatur IL 46 14 9 14B Brady Lynch Hillsboro IL 44 16 10 10 Blake Damery Blue Mound IL 0 60



DIRTcar Pro Modifieds

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 52 Billy Knebel Pocahontas IL 60 0 2 85 Nick Justice Decatur IL 58 2 3 27X Kyle Helmick Smithton IL 56 4 4 15C Kevin Crowder Argenta IL 54 6 5 27 Dalton Ewing Decatur IL 52 8 6 43 Billy Justice Cerro Gordo IL 50 10 7 55 Tim Riech Petersburg IL 48 12 8 78 Maxx Emerson Taylorville IL 46 14 9 7B Brian Burns Bethany IL 44 16 10 14E Evan Lynch Hillsboro IL 42 18



DIRTcar Sportsman

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 25 Dennis Vander Meersch Springfield IL 60 0 2 41 Scott Landers Taylorville IL 58 2 3 20R Tyler Roth Fairbury IL 56 4 4 11 Rick Roedel Shelbyville IL 54 6 5 4 Matt Reed Decatur IL 52 8 6 44 John Lewis Cerro Gordo IL 50 10 7 84L Jim Farley III Springfield IL 48 12 8 07 Phil Moreland Assumption IL 46 14



Archers Alley Street Stocks

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 B26 Bobby Beiler Blue Mound IL 60 0 2 28 Guy Taylor Springfield IL 58 2 3 16 Nick Macklin Argenta IL 56 4 4 21 Jaret Duff Maroa IL 54 6 5 67 Rudy Zaragoza Jacksonville IL 52 8 6 08 Brian Dasenbrock Decatur IL 50 10 7 31H Jake Hearty Belleville IL 48 12 8 21R Dustin Reed Decatur IL 46 14 9 22X Darrell Dick Monticello IL 44 16 10 3J Jonathon Hall Harristown IL 42 18



DIRTcar Hornets

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 32B Brady Reed Decatur IL 60 0 2 357 Billy Mason Brownstown IL 58 2 3 26A Michael McKay Springfield IL 56 4 4 31 Jacob Shanks Decatur IL 54 6 5 44 Bill Basso Athens IL 52 8 6 64CK Cook Crawford Lincoln IL 50 10 7 98 Ken Reed Decatur IL 48 12 8 35 Alex Higgs Moweaqua IL 46 14 9 63 Paul Peters Pana IL 44 16 10 3H Allan Harris Chatham IL 42 18



Micros By Bailey Chassis