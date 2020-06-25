SCOTT USES LATE PASS TO OVERTAKE LOONEY, CAPTURE MLRA MID-WEEK MAYHEM FEATURE AT LUCAS OIL SPEEDWAY

WHEATLAND, Mo. (June 24, 2020) – Johnny Scott passed race-long leader Payton Looney with one lap to go and held on to capture the Lucas Oil MLRA Mid-Week Mayham feature Wednesday night at Lucas Oil Speedway.

Scott, of Las Cruces, New Mexico, picked up $5,000 for his first career MLRA victory and deny Looney his first series win. Jesse Stovall finished third in the opener of a four-night Lucas Oil MLRA Series swing.

“I just kind of had to bide my time,” said Scott, who started eighth and gradually worked his way toward the front. He moved past Stovall and into second with five laps remaining in the 40-lapper, but still nearly one second behind Looney.

“My car wasn’t very good in the middle or the top, so I just tried to stay consistent there,” Scott said. “The longer runs helped me and the shorter runs killed me.”

Looney, who led by 1.4 seconds five laps earlier, knew his tires were going away and he was going to have a desperate time hanging on. He said afterward that, “I guess karma got me” after a heat-race incident in which he fellow area driver Tony Jackson Jr. of Lebanon tangled in turn two.

“First and foremost I want to say sorry to the 56 and crew,” Looney said. “We’re all buddies. It don’t make anything better, but I don’t race like that. I never have. I just want to say sorry to him.

“Just tires,” he added of the final laps. “I was a sitting duck those last 10 laps and I knew it. I don’t know, just trying to hang on and hang on and make the car was wide as I could. I guess I’m just cursed here. We’ll keep trying, though.”

Looney set a blistering pace early, firing off from his front-row starting position. Stovall started fourth and was able to move into second on the opening lap and was challenging the leader when the race’s first caution appeared on lap 12.

Just one lap after action resumed, third-place Jake Timm spun in turn two to bring out another yellow, elevating Logan Martin into third and Justin Duty to fourth.

More attrition occurred on lap 16 with a four-car incident involving Duty, Jason Papich, Mason Oberkramer and Terry Phillips in turn one. Phillips, on his 54th birthday, had been on the rise, running in the top 10th after starting 18th.

The race remained caution-free from there with Scott using the lengthy green-flag run to his advantage. It appeared Looney might be able to use lapped cars to his benefit on the final lap and make one more run at Scott, but he finished .730 seconds behind the winner.

“The right rear was just gone. I knew once he got my me that I was pretty well done at that point,” Looney said.

Scott, well known for his success in dirt Modifieds, said he had been following the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series this season but decided to jump onto this stretch of the MLRA circuit.

“I have to thank my crew. We’ve been working our butts off to get these things up front,” Scott said. “We’ve been trying to follow that Lucas Oil tour and those guys have been beating on us hard, so we came to run this deal this week to get some more experience.

“This is my second night out in this (Rocket) XR-1. I have to thank Mark Richards for all his help and thank all the fans for coming out tonight. I hope we put on a good show.”

Garrett Albertson wound up fourth with Jeremy Grady, who started 13th, finishing fifth.

Jake Neal posted the fast qualifying lap at 15.251 seconds. Among Group B qualifiers, Looney led the way with a 15.311-second lap. Looney won his heat and earned the outside front-row starting position in the main event.

Neal spun on the opening lap of his heat race and made contact with Terry Phillips, who started alongside him on the front row. Neither driver was able to continue in the heat, though Phillips earned his way into the feature with an 11th-to-1st run in a B Main.

The MLRA Series continues its swing on Thursday night at the Outlaw Motor Speedway just outside of Muskogee, Oklahoma.

Hobbs earns Midwest Mods win: The first appearance of the Midwest Mods at Lucas Oil Speedway saw Dewayne Hobbs of Buffalo lead all 25 laps to take the $300 feature win.

Hobbs started outside of row one and he led the way in a long green-flag run until a caution for debris, on lap 14, slowed the field. Vann, who had been right behind the leader, was second and Thompson was in third.

Thompson went around Vann on the restart, but one lap later a two-car incident on the front stretch resulted in a red flag. The final 10 laps went off caution-free and Hobbs was able to hold off repeated challenges by Thompson and prevail by .345 seconds.

“I never would have thought in a million years that I’d have stayed out front for 25 laps,” Hobbs said. “I kept wishing they would put that (Jumbo-tron) camera on me so I could see how close they were.”

Vann wound up third, Brian White finished fourth and Timothy Petty was fifth.

A total of 57 Midwest Mods checked into the pits to go with 37 MLRA Late Models.