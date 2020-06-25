Shane Clanton Runner-Up in Clash at the Mag Finale



Lucas Oil Doubleheader Up Next



ZEBULON, Ga. (06/24/20) – Shane Clanton recorded a runner-up finish on Saturday night in the annual General Tire Clash at the Mag – Presented by Big River Steel at Magnolia Motor Speedway (Columbus, Miss.).

Clanton drove his Skyline Motorsports No. 25 Bennett Explosives/ Super K Express/ Capital Race Cars/ Clements Racing Engine Super Late Model in the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (LOLMDS) event.

“We had a good weekend. We have worked awful hard the last two weeks on the car, and it shows. We’re getting better. To come here and run good feels good. Every time you run good like this; it helps the morale of the team. We are not giving up. If it weren’t for Greg and Tyler Bruening, I probably couldn’t be here.”

Kicking off the three-day event on Thursday, in a stout field of 55 cars, Clanton recorded the sixth fastest time in his qualifying group before streaking to a 10-lap heat race victory. Advancing forward one spot in the 25-lap preliminary feature, Shane notched a fourth-place finish behind Bobby Pierce, Jimmy Owens, and Ross Bailes with Tyler Erb coming in fifth.



On Friday afternoon for another $5,000-to-win preliminary feature, Clanton followed up the 10th fastest lap in his time trial group with a second-place finish in his heat behind Tyler Erb. Coming one spot shy of a Top-5 finish in the feature, Shane passed two cars to register a sixth-place finish.

With preliminary results from Thursday and Friday setting the grid for the $15,000-to-win Clash at the Mag finale on Saturday, Clanton locked into the fifth-starting position. After taking the lead early in the 100-lapper for a handful of laps, Shane challenged Jimmy Owens for the top spot in the closing laps but came up short, scoring him second on the rundown behind Owens with Josh Richards, Bobby Pierce, and Tyler Erb rounding out the Top-5.

Clanton continues his quest with the LOLMDS this weekend, June 26-27, for a pair for $12,000-to-win events. The tour visits 411 Motor Speedway in Seymour, Tenn. on Friday before shifting to Talladega Short Track in Eastaboga, Ala. on Saturday.

Shane sits in eighth in the latest LOLMDS point standings. Full results from these events, the latest Series standings, and more on upcoming events, please visit: www.LucasDirt.com.

Shane Clanton would like to thank all of his sponsors including Skyline Motorsports, Bennett Explosives, Bruening Rock, Products, Capital Race Cars, Super K Express, Truck Country, Olson Explosives, Clements Racing Engines, VP Racing Fuels, Freeman Plumbing, Hoosier Tire South, Gorsuch Performance Solutions, Carolina Concrete Finishers, QA1, Quarter Master, Hovden Oil, Bert Transmission, Five Star Stock Car Bodies, Bulldog Rear Ends, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Simpson Race Products, Penske Shocks, Beyea Custom Headers, Sweet Manufacturing, Peterson Fluid Systems, Modern Images, Stop Tech Brakes, Allstar Performance, Advanced Transportation, Lucas Oil Products, DirtOnDirt.com, and MSRMafia.com Marketing Services.

For more information on Shane Clanton, please visit www.ShaneClanton25.com and for more information on Skyline Motorsports, please visit www.Tyler16.com