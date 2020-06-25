More
    Home Race Track News Missouri St. Francois County Raceway Results - 6/20/20

    St. Francois County Raceway Results – 6/20/20

    Race Track NewsMissouriSt. Francois County Raceway
    Jason Keith – Kirby Laws photo

    B-Mods
    Heat 1
    Driver Nbr
    1 Eddie Smith 20s
    2 Brandon Bollinger 242
    3 Dylan Driemeier 13D
    4 Jeremy Welborn 27w
    5 Keith Bell Jr 86
    6 Josh Gibson 81

    Heat 2
    Driver Nbr
    1 Josh Hauf 25j
    2 Clint Young 42
    3 Jeff Wiley 61
    4 Keith Young 572
    5 Jimmy Thurman 77t
    6 Mason Snowdell 09s

    Heat 3
    Driver Nbr
    1 Trebor Henson 5jr
    2 Cody Bell 31
    3 Aaron Canterberry 19C
    4 Johnny Crump 27J
    5 Jason Owens 7

    Feature
    Driver Nbr
    1 Josh Hauf 25j
    2 Brandon Bollinger 242
    3 Trebor Henson 5jr
    4 Jeremy Welborn 27w
    5 Cody Bell 31
    6 Jeff Wiley 61
    7 Keith Young 572
    8 Dylan Driemeier 13D
    9 Jason Owens 7
    10 Jimmy Thurman 77t
    11 Josh Gibson 81
    12 Eddie Smith 20s
    13 Keith Bell Jr 86
    14 Aaron Canterberry 19C
    15 Clint Young 42
    16 Mason Snowdell 09s
    17 Johnny Crump 27J

    A-Mods
    Heat 1
    Driver Nbr
    1 Mike Savage m1
    2 Brent Thompson 18
    3 Tim Nash 7
    4 Cole Sensel 36
    5 Randy Forster R7
    6 Mark Crady 70
    7 Mitch Parmeley 31P
    8 Gary Gross 84G
    9 Nathan Jones 8

    Feature
    Driver Nbr
    1 Brent Thompson 18
    2 Mike Savage m1
    3 Tim Nash 7
    4 Chasten Boen 21
    5 Randy Forster R7
    6 Mitch Parmeley 31P
    7 Dean Resinger 51
    8 Tyler Helm 69h
    9 Gary Gross 84G
    10 David Chilton 69x
    11 Mark Crady 70
    12 Nathan Jones 8
    13 John Rathgeber 97
    14 Jim Brayton 6
    15 Keith Kennon 8k
    16 Chris Brayton b2
    17 Cole Sensel 36

    Sprints
    Heat 1
    Driver Nbr
    1 Chuck Walker 55
    2 Kevin Petty 72
    3 Dylan Dejournett 7d
    4 Scottie Gretzmacher 16G
    5 Drew Marshall 83
    6 Carl Finder Jr 360
    7 Brad Cookson 1

    Heat 2
    Driver Nbr
    1 Joey Montgomery 35
    2 Tommy Worley 7c
    3 Danny Long 44
    4 Jeffery Masson 15*
    5 Eddie Gross 4g
    6 Jeff Asher 56

    Heat 3
    Driver Nbr
    1 Steve Short 8s
    2 Jacob Patton 79j
    3 Jason Keith 28
    4 Kasey Burch 11k
    5 Jeff Wurst 88
    6 Pete Palazzolo 70

    Feature
    Driver Nbr
    1 Jason Keith 28
    2 Joey Montgomery 35
    3 Steve Short 8s
    4 Tommy Worley 7c
    5 Jacob Patton 79j
    6 Kevin Petty 72
    7 Scottie Gretzmacher 16G
    8 Jeff Wurst 88
    9 Kasey Burch 11k
    10 Jeffery Masson 15*
    11 Dylan Dejournett 7d
    12 Chuck Walker 55
    13 Carl Finder Jr 360
    14 Eddie Gross 4g
    15 Danny Long 44
    16 Jeff Asher 56
    17 Brad Cookson 1
    18 Pete Palazzolo 70
    19 Drew Marshall 83

    600cc Micros
    Heat 1
    Driver Nbr
    1 Josh Fisher 95J
    2 Austin Nixon 21
    3 Shane Gillam 38e
    4 Hunter Barron 7b
    5 Jason Dement 78

    Heat 2
    Driver Nbr
    1 Dave Couch 12
    2 Brandon Nixon 20
    3 Dane Sensel 26
    4 Cliff Powell 6
    5 Kevin Powell 66

    Feature
    Driver Nbr
    1 Brandon Nixon 20
    2 Dane Sensel 26
    3 Shane Gillam 38e
    4 Austin Nixon 21
    5 Dave Couch 12
    6 Cliff Powell 6
    7 Josh Fisher 95J
    8 Kevin Powell 66
    9 Jason Dement 78
    10 Hunter Barron 7b

    Super Street
    Heat 1
    Driver Nbr
    1 Joe Merritt 71
    2 Jeff Parmer 5
    3 Jason Neel 94n
    4 Zach Resinger 151
    5 Darrell Dickerson 44
    6 Dave Baker 0
    7 Kevin Mosier 40
    8 Holly Stamper H14
    9 Jared Lamke 78

    Heat 2
    Driver Nbr
    1 Tyler Worley(r) 66
    2 Kasey Nations 26
    3 Collin Parmer 7c
    4 Clint Ladd 56
    5 Robert Hicks 32
    6 Josh Johnston 22
    7 John Dickerson 42
    8 Steven Stamper 14

    Feature
    Driver Nbr
    1 Tyler Worley(r) 66
    2 Joe Merritt 71
    3 Jeff Parmer 5
    4 Kevin Mosier 40
    5 Dave Baker 0
    6 Robert Hicks 32
    7 Josh Johnston 22
    8 John Dickerson 42
    9 Darrell Dickerson 44
    10 Clint Ladd 56
    11 Jason Neel 94n
    12 Kasey Nations 26
    13 Holly Stamper H14
    14 Steven Stamper 14
    15 Collin Parmer 7c
    16 Zach Resinger 151
    17 Jared Lamke 78

    Print Friendly, PDF & Email

    Related posts:

    1. St. Francois County Raceway Results 9/17/16
    2. St. Francois County Raceway Results 9/24/16
    3. St. Francois County Raceway Results – 10/1/16
    4. St. Francois County Raceway Results – 6/3/17
    5. St. Francois County Raceway Results – 8/19/17
    6. St. Francois County Raceway Results – 8/10/19
    jdearing

    Latest articles

    Dennis Erb, Jr. Runner-Up in Bulls Gap Opener; Sets Sights on Huge Firecracker Weekend

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    (CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) The World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series took the Dennis Erb Racing team to the ultra-fast Volunteer Speedway in Bulls...
    Read more

    St. Francois County Raceway Results – 6/20/20

    Missouri jdearing - 0
    B-Mods Heat 1 Driver Nbr 1 Eddie Smith 20s 2 Brandon Bollinger 242 3 Dylan Driemeier 13D 4 Jeremy Welborn 27w 5 Keith Bell Jr 86 6 Josh Gibson 81 Heat 2 Driver Nbr 1...
    Read more

    Rocky Ragusa’s photos from Fairbury Speedway’s FALS Cup Summer Showcase – 6/24/20

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    Photos by Rocky Ragusa
    Read more

    Lloyd Collins photos from Lucas Oil Speedway’s MLRA event – 6/24/20

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    Photos by Lloyd Collins
    Read more
    Previous articleRocky Ragusa’s photos from Fairbury Speedway’s FALS Cup Summer Showcase – 6/24/20
    Next articleDennis Erb, Jr. Runner-Up in Bulls Gap Opener; Sets Sights on Huge Firecracker Weekend

    Related articles

    Lloyd Collins photos from Lucas Oil Speedway’s MLRA event – 6/24/20

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    Photos by Lloyd Collins
    Read more

    SCOTT USES LATE PASS TO OVERTAKE LOONEY, CAPTURE MLRA MID-WEEK MAYHEM FEATURE AT LUCAS OIL SPEEDWAY

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    WHEATLAND, Mo. (June 24, 2020) - Johnny Scott passed race-long leader Payton Looney with one lap to go and held on to capture the Lucas...
    Read more

    DIRTcar Summer Nationals to Launch July 8 with 26 Races

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 1
    DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals celebrates 10 years CONCORD, NC – June 24, 2020 – For the first time in tour history, the DIRTcar Summer...
    Read more

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    Print Friendly, PDF & Email

    Related posts:

    1. St. Francois County Raceway Results 9/17/16
    2. St. Francois County Raceway Results 9/24/16
    3. St. Francois County Raceway Results – 10/1/16
    4. St. Francois County Raceway Results – 6/3/17
    5. St. Francois County Raceway Results – 8/19/17
    6. St. Francois County Raceway Results – 8/10/19

    Popular articles

    Fayette County Speedway Results – 6/12/20

    Fayette County Speedway jdearing - 0
    A MODIFIED DIVISION (American Modified Series event) HEAT #1 1. 22 JOSH HARRIS 2. 99 HUNT GOSSUM 3. 14 RICK CONOYER 4. 28 MICHAEL BOLYARD 5. 176 TRENT YOUNG 6. 1S...
    Read more

    Ayrton Gennetten Wins First Ever Sprint Invaders Feature in Moberly Barn Burner!

    Missouri jdearing - 0
    (Bill W) Moberly, MO, June 14, 2020 – Ayrton Gennetten took advantage of a restart to nip Austin McCarl in a 25-lap, high speed...
    Read more

    Tri-City Speedway & Highland Speedway become first Illinois tracks in St. Louis region to open this weekend!

    Highland Speedway jdearing - 0
      St. Louis, MO (June 18th, 2020) Tri-City Speedway in Pontoon Beach, IL and Highland Speedway in Highland, IL are set once again to wave...
    Read more

    305 Sprint Cars To Headline Friday Night Action At Lincoln Speedway

    Illinois jdearing - 0
    (Lincoln, IL) Lincoln Speedway, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL, will continue its 2020 season on Friday night, June 19, with...
    Read more

    Featured

    Rocky Ragusa’s photos from Fairbury Speedway’s FALS Cup Summer Showcase – 6/24/20

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    Photos by Rocky Ragusa
    Read more

    Shannon Babb takes Fairbury Speedway’s FALS Cup Summer Showcase win!

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    UMP Late Models A Feature 1 00:13:52.233 Pos Start Driver Hometown Car 1 3 Shannon Babb Moweaqua, IL 18B 2 12 Bobby Pierce Oakwood, IL 32 3 9 Mike Spatola Manhattan, IL 89 4 16 Kent Robinson Bloomington, IN 7R 5 2 Jason Feger Bloomington, IL 25 6 8 Ryan Unzicker El Paso, IL 24 7 13 Gordy Gundaker St. Charles, MO 11G 8 4 Kevin Weaver Gibson City, IL B12 9 10 Derek...
    Read more

    Hunt Gossum & Tyler Roth take Fairbury wins!

    Fairbury American Legion Speedway jdearing - 0
    UMP Modifieds A Feature 1 00:15:36.293 Pos Start Driver Hometown Car 1 2 Hunt Gossum Mayfield, KY 99 2 11 Michael Ledford Pontiac, IL 37 3 3 Allen Weisser Peoria, IL 25W 4 6 Rich Dawson Schererville, IN 80 5 9 Brad Deyoung Wheatfield, IN 7 6 10 Steven Brooks New Lenox, IL 5B 7 18 Austin Lynn Mason City, IL 72A 8 5 Tyler Weiss Allendale, IL 50 9 7 Dylan Woodling Warsaw, IN 3W 10 19 Tommy...
    Read more

    SCOTT USES LATE PASS TO OVERTAKE LOONEY, CAPTURE MLRA MID-WEEK MAYHEM FEATURE AT LUCAS OIL SPEEDWAY

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    WHEATLAND, Mo. (June 24, 2020) - Johnny Scott passed race-long leader Payton Looney with one lap to go and held on to capture the Lucas...
    Read more

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - STLRacing.com