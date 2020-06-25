St. Francois County Raceway Results – 6/20/20

B-Mods
Heat 1
Driver Nbr
1 Eddie Smith 20s
2 Brandon Bollinger 242
3 Dylan Driemeier 13D
4 Jeremy Welborn 27w
5 Keith Bell Jr 86
6 Josh Gibson 81
Heat 2
Driver Nbr
1 Josh Hauf 25j
2 Clint Young 42
3 Jeff Wiley 61
4 Keith Young 572
5 Jimmy Thurman 77t
6 Mason Snowdell 09s
Heat 3
Driver Nbr
1 Trebor Henson 5jr
2 Cody Bell 31
3 Aaron Canterberry 19C
4 Johnny Crump 27J
5 Jason Owens 7
Feature
Driver Nbr
1 Josh Hauf 25j
2 Brandon Bollinger 242
3 Trebor Henson 5jr
4 Jeremy Welborn 27w
5 Cody Bell 31
6 Jeff Wiley 61
7 Keith Young 572
8 Dylan Driemeier 13D
9 Jason Owens 7
10 Jimmy Thurman 77t
11 Josh Gibson 81
12 Eddie Smith 20s
13 Keith Bell Jr 86
14 Aaron Canterberry 19C
15 Clint Young 42
16 Mason Snowdell 09s
17 Johnny Crump 27J
A-Mods
Heat 1
Driver Nbr
1 Mike Savage m1
2 Brent Thompson 18
3 Tim Nash 7
4 Cole Sensel 36
5 Randy Forster R7
6 Mark Crady 70
7 Mitch Parmeley 31P
8 Gary Gross 84G
9 Nathan Jones 8
Feature
Driver Nbr
1 Brent Thompson 18
2 Mike Savage m1
3 Tim Nash 7
4 Chasten Boen 21
5 Randy Forster R7
6 Mitch Parmeley 31P
7 Dean Resinger 51
8 Tyler Helm 69h
9 Gary Gross 84G
10 David Chilton 69x
11 Mark Crady 70
12 Nathan Jones 8
13 John Rathgeber 97
14 Jim Brayton 6
15 Keith Kennon 8k
16 Chris Brayton b2
17 Cole Sensel 36
Sprints
Heat 1
Driver Nbr
1 Chuck Walker 55
2 Kevin Petty 72
3 Dylan Dejournett 7d
4 Scottie Gretzmacher 16G
5 Drew Marshall 83
6 Carl Finder Jr 360
7 Brad Cookson 1
Heat 2
Driver Nbr
1 Joey Montgomery 35
2 Tommy Worley 7c
3 Danny Long 44
4 Jeffery Masson 15*
5 Eddie Gross 4g
6 Jeff Asher 56
Heat 3
Driver Nbr
1 Steve Short 8s
2 Jacob Patton 79j
3 Jason Keith 28
4 Kasey Burch 11k
5 Jeff Wurst 88
6 Pete Palazzolo 70
Feature
Driver Nbr
1 Jason Keith 28
2 Joey Montgomery 35
3 Steve Short 8s
4 Tommy Worley 7c
5 Jacob Patton 79j
6 Kevin Petty 72
7 Scottie Gretzmacher 16G
8 Jeff Wurst 88
9 Kasey Burch 11k
10 Jeffery Masson 15*
11 Dylan Dejournett 7d
12 Chuck Walker 55
13 Carl Finder Jr 360
14 Eddie Gross 4g
15 Danny Long 44
16 Jeff Asher 56
17 Brad Cookson 1
18 Pete Palazzolo 70
19 Drew Marshall 83
600cc Micros
Heat 1
Driver Nbr
1 Josh Fisher 95J
2 Austin Nixon 21
3 Shane Gillam 38e
4 Hunter Barron 7b
5 Jason Dement 78
Heat 2
Driver Nbr
1 Dave Couch 12
2 Brandon Nixon 20
3 Dane Sensel 26
4 Cliff Powell 6
5 Kevin Powell 66
Feature
Driver Nbr
1 Brandon Nixon 20
2 Dane Sensel 26
3 Shane Gillam 38e
4 Austin Nixon 21
5 Dave Couch 12
6 Cliff Powell 6
7 Josh Fisher 95J
8 Kevin Powell 66
9 Jason Dement 78
10 Hunter Barron 7b
Super Street
Heat 1
Driver Nbr
1 Joe Merritt 71
2 Jeff Parmer 5
3 Jason Neel 94n
4 Zach Resinger 151
5 Darrell Dickerson 44
6 Dave Baker 0
7 Kevin Mosier 40
8 Holly Stamper H14
9 Jared Lamke 78
Heat 2
Driver Nbr
1 Tyler Worley(r) 66
2 Kasey Nations 26
3 Collin Parmer 7c
4 Clint Ladd 56
5 Robert Hicks 32
6 Josh Johnston 22
7 John Dickerson 42
8 Steven Stamper 14
Feature
Driver Nbr
1 Tyler Worley(r) 66
2 Joe Merritt 71
3 Jeff Parmer 5
4 Kevin Mosier 40
5 Dave Baker 0
6 Robert Hicks 32
7 Josh Johnston 22
8 John Dickerson 42
9 Darrell Dickerson 44
10 Clint Ladd 56
11 Jason Neel 94n
12 Kasey Nations 26
13 Holly Stamper H14
14 Steven Stamper 14
15 Collin Parmer 7c
16 Zach Resinger 151
17 Jared Lamke 78