Midwest Coating Race Night on Saturday at Central Missouri Speedway!

    Central Missouri Speedway
    June 24, 2020
    For Immediate Release

    (Warrensburg, Missouri) Race number seven of the 2020 season will see another program of championship weekly racing at Central Missouri Speedway (CMS) on Saturday night.

    Midwest Coatings, operating out of Fenton, Missouri, offers technical service as needed from qualified ink technicians with a complete lab facility available for any ink-related problem you may have. New color matching and proofing is done quickly and efficiently. Visit them online at www.mwcoatingsinc.com.

    Saturday’s program features preliminary heat races and main events during the timeliest and most efficiently ran race program in the Midwest in five divisions. Drivers compete in A-Mods, Street Stocks, B-Mods, Mod-Lites, and Pure Stocks.

    Last weekend’s action was topnotch as several races came down to the final laps and turns of the main events. Gunner Martin continued his winning ways by capturing another close victory ahead of Terry Schultz. Aaron Poe racked up his fourth win of the season in Street Stock competition with a narrow victory over Clayton Campbell. The B-Mod feature from last week might just be the race of the year so far at CMS as four drivers were within striking distance of the victory but in the closest winning margin of the night, Steven Clancy prevailed. Dillon Raffurty made it six wins in a row in the Mod-Lites while Nate Barnes won in a tight battle to secure the Pure Stock victory.

    Promoters Earl and Susan Walls have decreased the yearly track registration fee for drivers to just $30. This makes it a perfect fit for drivers seeking other options on Saturday nights. CMS has a long-standing reputation as the most precise-ran show in the business and the top of the echelon payouts for the drivers.

    At CMS, if the A-Mod car count exceeds 24 or more by pill draw cutoff time, the class has a pay bonus on the line courtesy of a random draw. Already the area’s leading payout in this division with a $1,000 on the line in weekly action that decreases 900, 800, 700, 600, 500, 400 and on down the line to the $160 start money. This is not “special” pay, this is weekly payout! The bonus payout options include $1,200 to win and $180 to start and $1,500 to win and $200 to start, better than most super late model payouts!

    Admission Details:  Adults $12, Active Duty Military and Senior Citizens aged 65 to 74 $10, Kids 6 to 12 years old $6, five and under free, seniors 75 and older and individuals permanently confined to a wheelchair are free in the grandstands. All pit passes are $35 regardless of age.

    Weekend Timeline:  Pit Gates open at 4:30 followed by Grandstands at 5. Driver Pill Draw cutoff is 6:15 (no passing points awarded if driver checks in late), Pit Meeting at 6:30, followed by practice Hot Laps at 7, and racing approximately 7:30.

    The 20th Annual Tom Wilson Memorial is just a few weeks away and takes place on Saturday, July 4th! The event will be a one-day showdown featuring a $3,000-to-win A-Mod 35-lap main event. Additional classes running include Street Stocks, B-Mods, Mod-Lites, and Pure Stocks. Complete details, driver info, and the event flyer may be found at www.centralmissourispeedway.net by clicking on the link titled INDEPENDENCE DAY AT CMS!

    CMS is actively seeking business partners for the season-ending and inaugural Big Bad B-Mod Blowout, a two-day race weekend featuring a $3,000-to-win 35-lap main event on Friday, September 5th and Saturday, September 6th. Find out how your business can have a presence at the track by sponsoring this highly anticipated event by contacting event coordinator Sam Stoecklin at 660.909.1083, no calls after 7 p.m. please.

    Follow CMS on Twitter @CMSgoing_green, like on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pages/Central-Missouri-Speedway. Join our email group by emailing info@centralmissourispeedway.net. Visit the CMS MyRacePass site at centralmissourispeedway.myracepass.com. Find CMS on YouTube at CMS Going Green! Visit our website at www.centralmissourispeedway.net.

    Central Missouri Speedway Business Partners Include: Cliff Harris Warrensburg Ford, Midwest CoatingsClassic Hits Power 97.7 FMBudweiserPepsiComfort Inn Warrensburg StationKMMO FM 102.9Seeburg MufflersWorld FinanceHeartland WasteRacinDirt.comDQ Grill & Chill of Warrensburg, Kleinschmidt’s Western StoreOK Tire StoresZaxby’s Absolutely Craveable ChickenOK Wheel Alignment, Eickleberry Concrete & Construction, JA Performance and Outdoor ServicesAlternative Wire and Cable, MFA Oil, Gator Graphics, Mid-America Packaged Ice, Blue Springs Truck Line, Big O Tires of Warrensburg, and RockAuto.com.

    Upcoming Events at Central Missouri Speedway
    June 27th – Race #7 – Midwest Coating Race Night! – AM, SS, BM, ML, PS
    July 4th – Race #8 – 20th Annual Tom Wilson Memorial – $3,000-to-Win A-Mods. Plus, Street Stocks, B-Mods, Mod-Lites, Pure Stocks, and Fireworks Show! Special Event pricing in effect.
    July 11th – Weekend Off, No Racing
    July 18th – Race #9 – Heartland Waste Race Night! – AM, SS, BM, ML, PS
    July 25th – Race #10 – Comfort Inn Race Night – USAC Midwest Wingless Racing Association – Plus A-Mods,
    B-Mods, Mod-Lites, Pure Stocks. (No Street Stocks!) Special Event pricing in effect.
    August 1st – Race #11 – Missouri Dept of Transportation and Kid’s Night at the Races! – AM, SS, BM, ML, PS

