    Riggs Motorsports Lands Trio of Top Tens; English Leads LOLMDS Rookie Chase!

    Riggs Motorsports Lands Trio of Top Tens; English Leads LOLMDS Rookie Chase!

    Dirt Late Model NewsLucas Oil Late Model Series News
    Tanner English

    (NORRIS CITY, ILLINOIS) For the first time in 2020, all three Riggs Motorsports drivers were in racing competition from June 18-20 and Jason Riggs led the charge with his first top five finish of the 2020 season! At Tri-City Speedway in Granite City, Illinois on Friday night, Jason placed third in his heat race and later moved up one position to nab an impressive fourth place effort in the $1,200 to win weekly feature event behind only victor Daryn Klein, Gordy Gundaker, and Michael Kloos. His brother Jack Riggs then made his Super Late Model debut on Saturday evening in another weekly program at Clarksville Speedway in Clarksville, Tennessee. Jack clicked off the seventh quickest time overall during qualifying before being paid for an eighth place performance in his first A-Main.

    Tanner English followed the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series south to Magnolia Motor Speedway in Columbus, Mississippi from June 18-20 for the annual running of the ‘Clash at the Mag.’ Tanner unfortunately just missed out on transferring into the $5,000 to win preliminary features on Thursday and Friday, but turned up the wick in a big way on Saturday at the Magnolia State venue. After utilizing a series provisional to earn the rights to the outside of the twelfth row in the 100-lap headliner, the Benton, Kentucky ace was able to blast past fifteen competitors during the extra-distance affair, which boasted a $15,000 winner’s check.

    Tanner was officially awarded a hard-fought ninth place finish in the mega-event finale and still sits tenth in the latest version of the heated LOLMDS point standings.  He also leads the coveted Rookie of the Year chase on the national touring series by 225 markers over Tyler Bruening! Full results from these shows can be accessed online at www.tricityspeedway.net, www.clarksvillespeedway.com, and www.lucasdirt.com.

    In 2020, the Eibach Springs Rookie of the Year will receive the following at the year-end series banquet, along with $100 cash per race: a check for $10,000, $500 product certificate from Earnhardt Technologies, one (1) Carbon Driveshaft from Fastshafts $750 value, $500 product certificate from Keyser Manufacturing, product certificate for a new nose and graphics from Performance Bodies, one (1) free car wrap from Slicker Graphics, product certificate from Tiger Rear Ends, product certificate from Thermo-tech Cool-it, and ten (10) sheets of aluminum from Wrisco Industries, Inc.

    Tanner and his #81e machine will be back on the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series grind over the June 26-27 weekend in the states of Tennessee and Alabama. On Friday night, 411 Motor Speedway in Seymour, Tennessee will play host to a $12,000 to win showdown. A similar one-day program will then take place on Saturday evening at Talladega Short Track in Eastaboga, Alabama. Jason Riggs is slated to return to Tri-City Speedway in Granite City, Illinois on Friday for another weekly show, while Jack Riggs will invade Duck River Raceway Park in Wheel, Tennessee on Saturday for his second-ever Super Late Model event. You can view the upcoming schedule for each of the #81 drivers by clicking on www.RiggsMotorsports81.com.

    Riggs Motorsports would like to thank the following group of sponsors and partners for their continued support: Riggs Drilling Solutions, Best One Tire & Auto Care, Wiles Racing Driveshafts, Allstar Performance, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Schaeffer’s Racing Oil, Slicker Graphics, Swift Springs, AFCO Racing Products, Base Racing Fuel, Hoosier Racing Tires, Pro Power Racing Engines, Jay D1ckens Racing Engines, Budda Bert Transmissions, Frankland Racing Supply, Peterson Fluid Systems, Awesome Racewear, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Micro Armor, and Waterman Racing Components.

    Keep up with Riggs Motorsports all year long by logging onto www.RiggsMotorsports81.com or follow the team on social media – Facebook @RiggsMotorsports, Twitter @rmsports81, and Instagram @jasonriggs81.

    Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

    www.delphcommunications.com

