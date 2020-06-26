World of Outlaws Deploy First-in-Sports COVID-19 Screening

Innovative, fan-friendly biometric screeners and free 15-minute testing to debut at July 4th weekend $274k mega-event in Wisconsin

NEW RICHMOND, WI — When fans attend next week’s World of Outlaws three-day mega-event July 2-3-4 on the high-banks of Cedar Lake Speedway, track and race series officials will not only be giving them a double dose of the Greatest Show on Dirt, but a preview into the future of sports and live events with state-of-the-art walk-through screeners and free at-track COVID-19 testing.

The Independence Day Weekend celebration of speed featuring $274,000 in prize money — the first major sporting event in America contested in front of a capacity-crowd since sports were shut down in March by the pandemic — features three nights of the 900hp winged-warriors of the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars and door-banging stock cars of the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Models. Located just 30 minutes East of Minneapolis, incidence rates of the virus in heavenly St. Croix County, Wis., are well below national benchmarks.

Still, the World of Outlaws and Cedar Lake Speedway have partnered with IMPACT Health, a trusted national biometric screening and testing provider, award-winning experiential event firm NEXT Marketing, and Soter Technologies, developers of SymptomSense, an advanced, non-invasive, airport-style biometric walk-through scanner that in a matter of seconds aggregates risk factors associated with COVID. Dr. Jack Faircloth MD, a COVID response expert who has played an integral role in the ‘Return to Racing’ will be available to fans on-site and will be coordinating with area healthcare professionals. The result is a 360-degree approach to the screening of fans and participants before they enter the facility.

“We have been working behind-the-scenes with world-class providers to deliver some comfort and a small sense of normalcy inside the gates at Cedar Lake Speedway,” World of Outlaws CMO Ben Geisler said. “The process will be simple and quick. While the screening technology is state-of-the art, it is actually faster and easier than a metal detector, and the 15-minute free COVID testing won’t look much different than the free health screenings that might take place at nearby Mall of America.”

Prior to entering the venue, fans will pass through screeners set to detect potential COVID warning signs, generating a red light/green light. A green light will proceed through the gates while a red light will trigger a consult with a licensed medical professional. Fans receiving a red light will have the choice of having a free COVID test administered with results available in about 15 minutes, or opting out and receiving a complimentary DIRTVision subscription to watch the races from home.

The event itself, which is similar to the championship-crowning Can-Am World Finals at the Dirt Track at Charlotte, will span three-days beginning Thursday, July 2, with Qualifying and unique $3,000 to win Features for each Series. Friday and Saturday will each include Heat Races, Last Chance Showdowns and a pair of $20,000-to-win, $1,000-to-start Features, one for each Series.

“Independence Day celebrates the birth of our great nation, and we look forward to honoring that as part of our ‘Return to Racing’ in front of a capacity crowd,” World of Outlaws CEO Brian Carter said. “When the energy of a full grandstand combines with 25,000 horsepower, I still get goosebumps and I can’t wait for the fireworks on the track and after the races.”

The event will be broadcast on DIRTVision, with all three huge nights included at no additional cost with a Fast Pass subscription. CBS Sports Network will air a 2-hour Features-only special presentation LIVE at 9pm ET on Saturday, July 4.

Tickets and on-site camping are available at CedarLakeSpeedway.com. A three-day advance reserved ticket is $119; a two-day advance reserved ticket is $99. Single-day walk-up tickets will start at just $29 for Thursday and $49 for Friday and Saturday on a first-come, first-served basis. Kids 12-and-under are FREE in general admission. Camping is just $50 for the entire weekend.

For the latest news and information, visit WorldofOutlaws.com, DIRTVision.com and follow on social media channels