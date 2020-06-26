More
    Home Dirt Late Model News World of Outlaws Deploy First-in-Sports COVID-19 Screening

    World of Outlaws Deploy First-in-Sports COVID-19 Screening

    Dirt Late Model NewsSprint Car & Midget NewsWorld of Outlaws Late Model Series NewsWorld of Outlaws Sprint Car Series News

    Innovative, fan-friendly biometric screeners and free 15-minute testing to debut at July 4th weekend $274k mega-event in Wisconsin

    NEW RICHMOND, WI — When fans attend next week’s World of Outlaws three-day mega-event July 2-3-4 on the high-banks of Cedar Lake Speedway, track and race series officials will not only be giving them a double dose of the Greatest Show on Dirt, but a preview into the future of sports and live events with state-of-the-art walk-through screeners and free at-track COVID-19 testing.

    The Independence Day Weekend celebration of speed featuring $274,000 in prize money — the first major sporting event in America contested in front of a capacity-crowd since sports were shut down in March by the pandemic — features three nights of the 900hp winged-warriors of the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars and door-banging stock cars of the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Models. Located just 30 minutes East of Minneapolis, incidence rates of the virus in heavenly St. Croix County, Wis., are well below national benchmarks.

    Still, the World of Outlaws and Cedar Lake Speedway have partnered with IMPACT Health, a trusted national biometric screening and testing provider, award-winning experiential event firm NEXT Marketing, and Soter Technologies, developers of SymptomSense, an advanced, non-invasive, airport-style biometric walk-through scanner that in a matter of seconds aggregates risk factors associated with COVID. Dr. Jack Faircloth MD, a COVID response expert who has played an integral role in the ‘Return to Racing’ will be available to fans on-site and will be coordinating with area healthcare professionals. The result is a 360-degree approach to the screening of fans and participants before they enter the facility.

    “We have been working behind-the-scenes with world-class providers to deliver some comfort and a small sense of normalcy inside the gates at Cedar Lake Speedway,” World of Outlaws CMO Ben Geisler said. “The process will be simple and quick. While the screening technology is state-of-the art, it is actually faster and easier than a metal detector, and the 15-minute free COVID testing won’t look much different than the free health screenings that might take place at nearby Mall of America.”

    Prior to entering the venue, fans will pass through screeners set to detect potential COVID warning signs, generating a red light/green light. A green light will proceed through the gates while a red light will trigger a consult with a licensed medical professional. Fans receiving a red light will have the choice of having a free COVID test administered with results available in about 15 minutes, or opting out and receiving a complimentary DIRTVision subscription to watch the races from home.

    The event itself, which is similar to the championship-crowning Can-Am World Finals at the Dirt Track at Charlotte, will span three-days beginning Thursday, July 2, with Qualifying and unique $3,000 to win Features for each Series. Friday and Saturday will each include Heat Races, Last Chance Showdowns and a pair of $20,000-to-win, $1,000-to-start Features, one for each Series.

    “Independence Day celebrates the birth of our great nation, and we look forward to honoring that as part of our ‘Return to Racing’ in front of a capacity crowd,” World of Outlaws CEO Brian Carter said. “When the energy of a full grandstand combines with 25,000 horsepower, I still get goosebumps and I can’t wait for the fireworks on the track and after the races.”

    The event will be broadcast on DIRTVision, with all three huge nights included at no additional cost with a Fast Pass subscription. CBS Sports Network will air a 2-hour Features-only special presentation LIVE at 9pm ET on Saturday, July 4.

    Tickets and on-site camping are available at CedarLakeSpeedway.com. A three-day advance reserved ticket is $119; a two-day advance reserved ticket is $99. Single-day walk-up tickets will start at just $29 for Thursday and $49 for Friday and Saturday on a first-come, first-served basis. Kids 12-and-under are FREE in general admission. Camping is just $50 for the entire weekend.

    For the latest news and information, visit WorldofOutlaws.com, DIRTVision.com and follow on social media channels

    Print Friendly, PDF & Email

    Related posts:

    1. ‘World of Outlaws WOW!’ Debuts Sunday Night to Launch World of Outlaws Action on CBS Sports Network
    2. FOX Sports Kicks Off Wednesday Night iRacing with World of Outlaws on FS1
    3. CBS Sports Network to Air 2013 World of Outlaws and Super DIRT Week Action
    4. CBS Sports Network Returns World of Outlaws Racing to Primetime Spotlight on Sunday Evenings in December
    5. World of Outlaws Cancel Vado Speedway Park Event Due to COVID-19
    6. World of Outlaws STP Sprint Cars Race Back to Primetime TV on CBS Sports Network
    jdearing

    Latest articles

    World of Outlaws Deploy First-in-Sports COVID-19 Screening

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    Innovative, fan-friendly biometric screeners and free 15-minute testing to debut at July 4th weekend $274k mega-event in Wisconsin NEW RICHMOND, WI — When fans attend next...
    Read more

    Frank Heckenast, Jr takes MARS Series win at Davenport! Justin Kay takes IMCA Late Model win!

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    Burbank, IL (June 24, 2020) – Thursday night the Mars Racing Series presented by Rip It Energy Fuel got the 2020 race season underway....
    Read more

    Jesse Stovall grabs MLRA win at Outlaw Motor Speedway!

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    Media Contact: Billy Rock Oktaha, OK (June 25, 2020) - Jesse Stovall survived a late race caution on Thursday night at the Outlaw Motor Speedway...
    Read more

    FIREWORKS AT THE FIRECRACKER: Max Blair Wins Night One at Lernerville

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=3&v=n6NzGSLFrVA&feature=emb_logo By Brian Walker | June 26, 2020 at 1:31 am It’s only fitting that we kicked off the 14th rendition of the Firecracker with some...
    Read more
    Previous articleFrank Heckenast, Jr takes MARS Series win at Davenport! Justin Kay takes IMCA Late Model win!

    Related articles

    Frank Heckenast, Jr takes MARS Series win at Davenport! Justin Kay takes IMCA Late Model win!

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    Burbank, IL (June 24, 2020) – Thursday night the Mars Racing Series presented by Rip It Energy Fuel got the 2020 race season underway....
    Read more

    Jesse Stovall grabs MLRA win at Outlaw Motor Speedway!

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    Media Contact: Billy Rock Oktaha, OK (June 25, 2020) - Jesse Stovall survived a late race caution on Thursday night at the Outlaw Motor Speedway...
    Read more

    FIREWORKS AT THE FIRECRACKER: Max Blair Wins Night One at Lernerville

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=3&v=n6NzGSLFrVA&feature=emb_logo By Brian Walker | June 26, 2020 at 1:31 am It’s only fitting that we kicked off the 14th rendition of the Firecracker with some...
    Read more

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    Print Friendly, PDF & Email

    Related posts:

    1. ‘World of Outlaws WOW!’ Debuts Sunday Night to Launch World of Outlaws Action on CBS Sports Network
    2. FOX Sports Kicks Off Wednesday Night iRacing with World of Outlaws on FS1
    3. CBS Sports Network to Air 2013 World of Outlaws and Super DIRT Week Action
    4. CBS Sports Network Returns World of Outlaws Racing to Primetime Spotlight on Sunday Evenings in December
    5. World of Outlaws Cancel Vado Speedway Park Event Due to COVID-19
    6. World of Outlaws STP Sprint Cars Race Back to Primetime TV on CBS Sports Network

    Popular articles

    Fayette County Speedway Results – 6/12/20

    Fayette County Speedway jdearing - 0
    A MODIFIED DIVISION (American Modified Series event) HEAT #1 1. 22 JOSH HARRIS 2. 99 HUNT GOSSUM 3. 14 RICK CONOYER 4. 28 MICHAEL BOLYARD 5. 176 TRENT YOUNG 6. 1S...
    Read more

    Ayrton Gennetten Wins First Ever Sprint Invaders Feature in Moberly Barn Burner!

    Missouri jdearing - 0
    (Bill W) Moberly, MO, June 14, 2020 – Ayrton Gennetten took advantage of a restart to nip Austin McCarl in a 25-lap, high speed...
    Read more

    Tri-City Speedway & Highland Speedway become first Illinois tracks in St. Louis region to open this weekend!

    Highland Speedway jdearing - 0
      St. Louis, MO (June 18th, 2020) Tri-City Speedway in Pontoon Beach, IL and Highland Speedway in Highland, IL are set once again to wave...
    Read more

    305 Sprint Cars To Headline Friday Night Action At Lincoln Speedway

    Illinois jdearing - 0
    (Lincoln, IL) Lincoln Speedway, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL, will continue its 2020 season on Friday night, June 19, with...
    Read more

    Featured

    Rocky Ragusa’s photos from Fairbury Speedway’s FALS Cup Summer Showcase – 6/24/20

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    Photos by Rocky Ragusa
    Read more

    Shannon Babb takes Fairbury Speedway’s FALS Cup Summer Showcase win!

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    Babb Leads Flag to Flag at Fairbury By Rocky Ragusa - Fairbury, Ill. ( 6/24/20) The long awaited season opener at the Fairbury Speedway...
    Read more

    Hunt Gossum & Tyler Roth take Fairbury wins!

    Fairbury American Legion Speedway jdearing - 0
    UMP Modifieds A Feature 1 00:15:36.293 Pos Start Driver Hometown Car 1 2 Hunt Gossum Mayfield, KY 99 2 11 Michael Ledford Pontiac, IL 37 3 3 Allen Weisser Peoria, IL 25W 4 6 Rich Dawson Schererville, IN 80 5 9 Brad Deyoung Wheatfield, IN 7 6 10 Steven Brooks New Lenox, IL 5B 7 18 Austin Lynn Mason City, IL 72A 8 5 Tyler Weiss Allendale, IL 50 9 7 Dylan Woodling Warsaw, IN 3W 10 19 Tommy...
    Read more

    SCOTT USES LATE PASS TO OVERTAKE LOONEY, CAPTURE MLRA MID-WEEK MAYHEM FEATURE AT LUCAS OIL SPEEDWAY

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    WHEATLAND, Mo. (June 24, 2020) - Johnny Scott passed race-long leader Payton Looney with one lap to go and held on to capture the Lucas...
    Read more

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - STLRacing.com