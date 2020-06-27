Feature:
1. Bobby Pierce
2. Frank Heckenast, Jr.
3. Ryan Unzicker
4. Chris Simpson
5. Daryn Klein
6. Spencer Diercks
7. Tim Manville
8. Jason Feger
9. Brandon Queen
10. Rich Bell
11. Steve Stultz
12. Jay Johnson
13. Jason Wagner
14. Chad Holladay
15. Matt Mickelson
16. Rickey Frankel
17. Brian Shirley
Bobby Pierce scores MARS win after Brian Shirley light at scales at Lee County Speedway
