    Bobby Pierce scores MARS win after Brian Shirley light at scales at Lee County Speedway

    Bobby Pierce scores MARS win after Brian Shirley light at scales at Lee County Speedway

    Dirt Late Model News
    Bobby Pierce – Mike Ruefer photo

    Feature:
    1. Bobby Pierce
    2. Frank Heckenast, Jr.
    3. Ryan Unzicker
    4. Chris Simpson
    5. Daryn Klein
    6. Spencer Diercks
    7. Tim Manville
    8. Jason Feger
    9. Brandon Queen
    10. Rich Bell
    11. Steve Stultz
    12. Jay Johnson
    13. Jason Wagner
    14. Chad Holladay
    15. Matt Mickelson
    16. Rickey Frankel
    17. Brian Shirley

