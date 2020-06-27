More
    Home Race Track News Illinois Bollinger Wins Second In-A-Row At Lincoln Speedway

    Bollinger Wins Second In-A-Row At Lincoln Speedway

    Race Track NewsIllinoisLincoln Speedway
    (Lincoln, IL) For the third straight weekend, Lincoln Speedway was back at it for some great dirt track racing at the Logan County Fairgrounds, in Lincoln, IL. Five divisions were on track, headlined by 24 cars in the DIRTcar Modifieds.

    Carter Sinkhorn and Austin Lynn brought the 23-car Modified field to the green flag for the 20-lap feature event with Lynn racing into the early lead. Last week’s winner at Lincoln and Spoon River, Ray Bollinger looked fast early, running about one lane off the bottom. On lap five, Bollinger made his move to the outside and shot into the lead. A few laps later, Ken Schrader moved into the second spot and set his sights on Bollinger, but down the stretch it was easy to see that the Kewanee, IL driver was too fast for anyone else in the field. For Bollinger, it was his second win in-a-row at the ¼-mile. Schrader, Brian Lynn, Austin Lynn, and Jake Little finished out the top five.

    Last week’s winner, Brandon Eskew raced into the early lead in the 20-lap Pro Late Model feature event. Eskew held off Colby Sheppard for a couple laps before Chuck Mitchell became the runner-up. Eskew’s first major challenges started as the race closed on the halfway mark, as Jake Little moved into second. On lap 11, Little made the move to take the top spot but his lead would be short lived as Eskew took it back. Eskew went on to lead every lap until lap 18 when Little took back over but the two continued to trade sliders and crossovers up front, putting on the show of the season. Eskew had the lead with one to go but Little made one last run to the inside on the last lap, drawing alongside in turn four. The two traded paint coming to the line with Little edging Eskew by inches before spinning in turn one. For Springfield, IL’s Little, the win was his first of the year at Lincoln, while Eskew, Mitchell, Sheppard, and Kyle McMahon completed the top five.

    The 305 Sprint Cars were invited back this week after a good show one week ago. Lincoln, IL driver, Max Poszgai, who finished third one week ago, was hooked up and took the lead early. Only one yellow slowed the pace and Pozsgai went on to claim his first victory of the season in front of his hometown fans. Garrett Duff finish 1.4 seconds behind in second, while Ben Wagoner, Jeff Wilke, and Tyler Duff completed the top five.

    Andy Baugh accepted the Nutech Seed Front Row Challenge to start at the tail and go for the $500 bonus. The ingredients were perfect for the Mason City, IL driver, as only 10 cars made the call for the night. Baugh started at the back and by lap three had worked up to third place. Mark McMahill, who was having a good run out front, went on to lead through lap seven before Baugh made his move for the top spot. The two nearly collided but Baugh raced on to the feature win and the $500 bonus in the Nutech Seed DII Midget division. McMahill, Tyler Roth, Will Armitage, and Jace Sparks completed the top five.

    The Hornet division turnout was again outstanding this week as 21 drivers were pitside. Joe Reed, of Decatur, IL, raced into the lead at the get-go, holding off a strong pack of challengers behind. A good portion of the field was right behind Reed, racing side-by-side, trying for their chance at a win. Clinton, IL driver, Eric Vanapeldoorn was on the move, coming from the fifth spot but came up about a half car length short at the line when the checkered waved. Reed, who started from the pole, also claimed the R33D Racecars bonus money of $150, as the night’s pill draw was a “1” and he finished first. Following the two drivers were Brady Reed, David Lauritson, and Dallas Strauch.

    Lincoln Speedway will be back in action this coming Friday, July 3 for a holiday special, featuring Fireworks plus four racing divisions including Midgets in their first event at the track this year. Pro Late Models, Modifieds, and Hornets will also race.

    Tickets and pit passes for July 3 will be available at the gates on raceday. Grandstand admission will be $18, while kids 11 and under are free.

    For more information, visit www.lincolnspeedwayil.com.

    FEATURE RESULTS (Top 10’s)

     DIRTcar Modifieds

    (1) 3 +2 Ray Bollinger Kewanee, IL 77 (2) 8 +6 Ken Schrader Fenton, MO 9 (3) 7 +4 Brian Lynn Mason City, IL 14 (4) 2 -2 Austin Lynn Mason City, IL 72A (5) 11 +6 Jake Little Springfield, IL 38J (6) 10 +4 Tommy Sheppard Jr New Berlin, IL T6 (7) 12 +5 Brian Diveley Springfield, IL 11D (8) 9 +1 Derrick Carlson Murrayville, IL 37 (9) 19 +10 Steve Stotler O’fallon, MO 16S (10) 4 -6 Mike Brooks Peoria, IL 3

    DIRTcar Pro Late Models

    (1) 6 +5 Jake Little Springfield, IL 38J (2) 2 – Brandon Eskew Ashland, IL 11E (3) 4 +1 Chuck Mitchell Jacksonville, IL 75C (4) 1 -3 Colby Sheppard Williamsville, IL 27 (5) 16 +11 Kyle McMahon Mt Vernon, IL 45 (6) 7 +1 Braden Bilger Jacksonville, IL 17B (7) 9 +2 Michael Marden Monee, IL 97 (8) 11 +3 Zac Kuhel Pekin, IL 2K (9) 10 +1 Billy Knippenberg Plainfield, IL 01 (10) 3 -7 Ryan Little Springfield, IL 38L

    305 Sprint Cars

     (1) 1 – Max Pozsgai Lincoln, IL 7X (2) 2 – Garrett Duff Weldon, IL 4 (3) 4 +1 Ben Wagoner Emden, IL B8 (4) 5 +1 Jeff Wilke Knoxville, IA 41 (5) 6 +1 Tyler Duff Weldon, IL 84 (6) 7 +1 Jeff Tuxhorn Pawnee, IL 32 (7) (DNF) 8 +1 Ryan Kent Batesville, IN 5 (DNS) – -5 Robbie Standridge Springfield, IL X

    Nutech Seed DII Midgets

     (1) 1 – Andy Baugh Mason City, IL 37 (2) 2 – Mark McMahill Peoria, IL 57 (3) 4 +1 Tyler Roth Springfield, IL 18 (4) 3 -1 Will Armitage Athens, IL 51R (5) 9 +4 Jace Sparks Crystal Lake, IL 17 (6) 7 +1 John Heitzman San Jose, IL 00 (7) 5 -2 Dave Baugh Bloomington, IL 7B (8) 6 -2 Kelli Harter Dawson, IL 22K (9) (DNF) 8 -1 Mike Russell Springfield, IL 7A (DNS) – – Devon Campbell Auburn, IL 45

    DIRTcar Hornets

     (1) 2 +1 Joe Reed Decatur, IN K9 (2) 5 +3 Erik Vanapeldoorn Clinton, IL E77 (3) 1 -2 Brady Reed Decatur, IL 32B (4) 4 – David Lauritson Normal, IL 15 (5) 10 +5 Dallas Strauch East Peoria, IL 24D (6) 8 +2 Jeremy Hancock Peoria, IL 28J (7) 3 -4 Jimmy Dutlinger Hanna City, IL 28 (8) 13 +5 Tyler Griswold Steator, IL 91 (9) 19 +10 Billy Mason Brownstown, IL 357 (10) 9 -1 Mike Foster Pekin, IL 28F

    Print Friendly, PDF & Email

    Related posts:

    1. 305 Sprint Cars Again To Join Lincoln Speedway Regulars Friday
    2. Parga Claims Win Over Stacked Pro Late Model Field At Lincoln Speedway
    3. Lincoln Speedway Results 4/10/15
    4. Bollinger Bests Strong Field Of Mods At Lincoln Speedway
    5. NASCAR’s Wallace Working To Stop Bollinger’s Streak At Lincoln Speedway
    6. Allen Weisser, Kevin Crowder, Nick Bauman & Zach Bollinger take wins at Lincoln Speedway!
    jdearing

    Latest articles

    Gordy Gundaker, Steve Meyer, Jr., Jose Parga, Trey Harris, Trevor Isaak & Eldon Hemken take Tri-City Speedway victories!

    Illinois jdearing - 0
    June 26th, 2020 B Modifieds A Feature 1 15 laps | 00:16:50.506 Pos Start Driver Hometown Car 1 4 Trey Harris Hillsboro, MO 316 2 5 Clint Young Ava, IL 42 3 2 Matthew Edler St. Louis, MO 17E 4 9 Tim Hancock Sr Mount Olive, IL 0 5 14 Treb Jacoby Wentzville, MO J82 6 13 Brandon Bollinger Kewanee, IL 242 7 1 George...
    Read more

    Farmer City Raceway Results – 6/26/20

    Farmer City Raceway jdearing - 0
    B Modifieds A Feature 1 00:00:00 Pos Start Driver Hometown Car 1 2 Dalton Ewing Decatur, IL 27 2 4 Cole Queathem Troy, MO 82Q 3 7 Deece Schwartz Ashmore, IL 121 4 1 Nick Justice Decatur, IL 85 5 3 Kevin Crowder Argenta, IL 15C 6 (DNF) 6 Josh Robb Mt.zion, IL 33 DNS - Mark Rhodes Chicago, IL 73 Heat 1 00:00:00 Pos Start Driver Hometown Car 1 1 Dalton Ewing Decatur, IL 27 2 5 Nick Justice Decatur, IL 85 3 6 Kevin...
    Read more

    Owens Dominates 411 Motor Speedway on Friday Night

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    SEYMOUR, TN (June 26, 2020) - Jimmy Owens notched his 68th career Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series win on Friday Night at 411 Motor...
    Read more

    Brad Sweet wins round one of AGCO Jackson Nationals

    Sprint Car & Midget News jdearing - 0
    ROUND ONE KNOCKOUT: Brad Sweet wins first round of AGCO Jackson Nationals Kasey Kahne Racing gets early win, but Logan Schuchart takes Jackson Nationals points...
    Read more
    Previous articleWorld of Outlaws Deploy First-in-Sports COVID-19 Screening
    Next articleBrad Sweet wins round one of AGCO Jackson Nationals

    Related articles

    Gordy Gundaker, Steve Meyer, Jr., Jose Parga, Trey Harris, Trevor Isaak & Eldon Hemken take Tri-City Speedway victories!

    Illinois jdearing - 0
    June 26th, 2020 B Modifieds A Feature 1 15 laps | 00:16:50.506 Pos Start Driver Hometown Car 1 4 Trey Harris Hillsboro, MO 316 2 5 Clint Young Ava, IL 42 3 2 Matthew Edler St. Louis, MO 17E 4 9 Tim Hancock Sr Mount Olive, IL 0 5 14 Treb Jacoby Wentzville, MO J82 6 13 Brandon Bollinger Kewanee, IL 242 7 1 George...
    Read more

    Farmer City Raceway Results – 6/26/20

    Farmer City Raceway jdearing - 0
    B Modifieds A Feature 1 00:00:00 Pos Start Driver Hometown Car 1 2 Dalton Ewing Decatur, IL 27 2 4 Cole Queathem Troy, MO 82Q 3 7 Deece Schwartz Ashmore, IL 121 4 1 Nick Justice Decatur, IL 85 5 3 Kevin Crowder Argenta, IL 15C 6 (DNF) 6 Josh Robb Mt.zion, IL 33 DNS - Mark Rhodes Chicago, IL 73 Heat 1 00:00:00 Pos Start Driver Hometown Car 1 1 Dalton Ewing Decatur, IL 27 2 5 Nick Justice Decatur, IL 85 3 6 Kevin...
    Read more

    DIRTcar Weekly Racing Roundup: Late Model Series Highlight Weekend Action

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    DIRTcar Weekly Racing Roundup: Late Model Series Highlight Weekend Action CONCORD, NC – June 25, 2020 – As the summer racing action finally begins...
    Read more

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    Print Friendly, PDF & Email

    Related posts:

    1. 305 Sprint Cars Again To Join Lincoln Speedway Regulars Friday
    2. Parga Claims Win Over Stacked Pro Late Model Field At Lincoln Speedway
    3. Lincoln Speedway Results 4/10/15
    4. Bollinger Bests Strong Field Of Mods At Lincoln Speedway
    5. NASCAR’s Wallace Working To Stop Bollinger’s Streak At Lincoln Speedway
    6. Allen Weisser, Kevin Crowder, Nick Bauman & Zach Bollinger take wins at Lincoln Speedway!

    Popular articles

    Fayette County Speedway Results – 6/12/20

    Fayette County Speedway jdearing - 0
    A MODIFIED DIVISION (American Modified Series event) HEAT #1 1. 22 JOSH HARRIS 2. 99 HUNT GOSSUM 3. 14 RICK CONOYER 4. 28 MICHAEL BOLYARD 5. 176 TRENT YOUNG 6. 1S...
    Read more

    305 Sprint Cars To Headline Friday Night Action At Lincoln Speedway

    Illinois jdearing - 0
    (Lincoln, IL) Lincoln Speedway, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL, will continue its 2020 season on Friday night, June 19, with...
    Read more

    Ayrton Gennetten Wins First Ever Sprint Invaders Feature in Moberly Barn Burner!

    Missouri jdearing - 0
    (Bill W) Moberly, MO, June 14, 2020 – Ayrton Gennetten took advantage of a restart to nip Austin McCarl in a 25-lap, high speed...
    Read more

    Tri-City Speedway & Highland Speedway become first Illinois tracks in St. Louis region to open this weekend!

    Highland Speedway jdearing - 0
      St. Louis, MO (June 18th, 2020) Tri-City Speedway in Pontoon Beach, IL and Highland Speedway in Highland, IL are set once again to wave...
    Read more

    Featured

    Rocky Ragusa’s photos from Fairbury Speedway’s FALS Cup Summer Showcase – 6/24/20

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    Photos by Rocky Ragusa
    Read more

    Shannon Babb takes Fairbury Speedway’s FALS Cup Summer Showcase win!

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    Babb Leads Flag to Flag at Fairbury By Rocky Ragusa - Fairbury, Ill. ( 6/24/20) The long awaited season opener at the Fairbury Speedway...
    Read more

    Hunt Gossum & Tyler Roth take Fairbury wins!

    Fairbury American Legion Speedway jdearing - 0
    UMP Modifieds A Feature 1 00:15:36.293 Pos Start Driver Hometown Car 1 2 Hunt Gossum Mayfield, KY 99 2 11 Michael Ledford Pontiac, IL 37 3 3 Allen Weisser Peoria, IL 25W 4 6 Rich Dawson Schererville, IN 80 5 9 Brad Deyoung Wheatfield, IN 7 6 10 Steven Brooks New Lenox, IL 5B 7 18 Austin Lynn Mason City, IL 72A 8 5 Tyler Weiss Allendale, IL 50 9 7 Dylan Woodling Warsaw, IN 3W 10 19 Tommy...
    Read more

    SCOTT USES LATE PASS TO OVERTAKE LOONEY, CAPTURE MLRA MID-WEEK MAYHEM FEATURE AT LUCAS OIL SPEEDWAY

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    WHEATLAND, Mo. (June 24, 2020) - Johnny Scott passed race-long leader Payton Looney with one lap to go and held on to capture the Lucas...
    Read more

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - STLRacing.com