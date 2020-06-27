Highland Speedway Results – 6/27/20

Outlaw Winged Micros
A Feature 1
15 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Jordan Clary
|94
|2
|2
|Sean Robbins
|53
|3
|9
|Ryan Mueller
|Manitowoc, WI
|33M
|4
|5
|Breanna Wirth
|Waterloo, IL
|8W
|5
|4
|Tyler Robbins
|Collinsville, IL
|35
|6
|10
|Lucas Pejakovich
|Godfrey, IL
|45
|7
|7
|Koert Mehler
|Oblong, IL
|38M
|8
|8
|Matt Morton
|Granite City, IL
|21M
|9
|3
|Tres Mehler
|Oblong, IL
|3M
|10
|11
|Ryan Anderson
|St Charles, MO
|3
|11
|13
|Wylee Hinkle
|Greenville, IL
|01H
|12
|12
|Steve Finn
|Collinsville, IL
|18F
|13
|6
|Brandon Schneider
|Glen Carbon, IL
|6
Heat 1
8 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|3
|Jordan Clary
|94
|2
|4
|Tres Mehler
|Oblong, IL
|3M
|3
|5
|Breanna Wirth
|Waterloo, IL
|8W
|4
|7
|Koert Mehler
|Oblong, IL
|38M
|5
|6
|Ryan Mueller
|Manitowoc, WI
|33M
|6
|1
|Ryan Anderson
|St Charles, MO
|3
|7
|2
|Wylee Hinkle
|Greenville, IL
|01H
Heat 2
8 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Sean Robbins
|53
|2
|3
|Tyler Robbins
|Collinsville, IL
|35
|3
|6
|Brandon Schneider
|Glen Carbon, IL
|6
|4
|4
|Matt Morton
|Granite City, IL
|21M
|5
|5
|Lucas Pejakovich
|Godfrey, IL
|45
|6
|1
|Steve Finn
|Collinsville, IL
|18F
B Modifieds
A Feature 1
15 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Cody Zobrist
|Highland, IL
|787
|2
|7
|Billy Knebel
|Pocahontas, IL
|52
|3
|3
|Garett Schumacher
|Pocahontas, IL
|81
|4
|5
|Owen Steinkoenig
|Highland, IL
|5
|5
|13
|Ryan Hamilton
|Fairview Heights, IL
|58R
|6
|9
|Cody Ventimiglia
|Highland, IL
|63V
|7
|11
|Jimmie Naylor
|Brighton, IL
|23
|8
|10
|Talen Beard
|Highland, IL
|21T
|9
|4
|Steven Wolf
|Edwardsville, IL
|88
|10
|6
|Bobby Dees Jr.
|43
|11
|2
|Ryan Timmons
|Centralia, IL
|23T
|12
|8
|Kevin Medlin
|Aviston, IL
|33
|DNS
|–
|Brent Thole
|Lebanon, IL
|59
Heat 1
8 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Cody Zobrist
|Highland, IL
|787
|2
|5
|Billy Knebel
|Pocahontas, IL
|52
|3
|6
|Bobby Dees Jr.
|43
|4
|3
|Kevin Medlin
|Aviston, IL
|33
|5
|2
|Cody Ventimiglia
|Highland, IL
|63V
|6
|4
|Jimmie Naylor
|Brighton, IL
|23
Heat 2
8 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|5
|Owen Steinkoenig
|Highland, IL
|5
|2
|3
|Garett Schumacher
|Pocahontas, IL
|81
|3
|2
|Ryan Timmons
|Centralia, IL
|23T
|4
|1
|Steven Wolf
|Edwardsville, IL
|88
|5
|4
|Talen Beard
|Highland, IL
|21T
|6
|6
|Brent Thole
|Lebanon, IL
|59
Street Stocks
A Feature 1
12 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|3
|Trevor Isaak
|9X
|2
|1
|Blake Stieb
|242
|3
|7
|Kaleb Stajduhar
|93
|4
|8
|Cole Cygan
|St Jacob, IL
|1
|5
|5
|Eric Harris
|St. Jacob, IL
|36
|6
|4
|Zach Gili
|Troy, IL
|1G
|7
|2
|Cody Sale
|Belleville, IL
|35
|8
|6
|Todd Eyman
|Alhambra, IL
|16E
|9
|11
|Garry Klaus
|Highland, IL
|27
|10
|10
|Chandler Smith
|Highland, IL
|204
|DNS
|–
|Billy Collins
|Belleville, IL
|16C
Heat 1
8 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Trevor Isaak
|9X
|2
|1
|Zach Gili
|Troy, IL
|1G
|3
|3
|Cody Sale
|Belleville, IL
|35
|4
|4
|Kaleb Stajduhar
|93
|5
|6
|Billy Collins
|Belleville, IL
|16C
|6
|5
|Garry Klaus
|Highland, IL
|27
Heat 2
8 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Blake Stieb
|242
|2
|5
|Cole Cygan
|St Jacob, IL
|1
|3
|3
|Eric Harris
|St. Jacob, IL
|36
|4
|4
|Todd Eyman
|Alhambra, IL
|16E
|5
|2
|Chandler Smith
|Highland, IL
|204
UMP Late Models
A Feature 1
25 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Michael Kloos
|Trenton, IL
|6K
|2
|3
|Chad Zobrist
|Highland, IL
|78
|3
|7
|Daryn Klein
|Fairview Heights, IL
|10
|4
|5
|Rodney Melvin
|Benton, IL
|33
|5
|10
|Shannon Kuhn
|Highland, IL
|11
|6
|8
|Adam Tischhauser
|Greenville, IL
|T4
|7
|6
|Matt Bailey
|Highland, IL
|52
|8
|13
|Mark Oller
|67
|9
|4
|Jordan Bauer
|St. Jacob, IL
|10B
|10
|9
|Josh Heuiser
|St. Jacob, IL
|1H
|11
|12
|Doug Tye
|Troy, IL
|4D
|12
|2
|Mark Voigt
|Marine, IL
|30
|13
|11
|Matt Koch
|Aviston, IL
|96
Dash 1
6 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Rodney Melvin
|Benton, IL
|33
|2
|4
|Chad Zobrist
|Highland, IL
|78
|3
|6
|Mark Voigt
|Marine, IL
|30
|4
|1
|Michael Kloos
|Trenton, IL
|6K
|5
|3
|Daryn Klein
|Fairview Heights, IL
|10
|6
|5
|Matt Bailey
|Highland, IL
|52
Heat 1
10 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|3
|Michael Kloos
|Trenton, IL
|6K
|2
|6
|Daryn Klein
|Fairview Heights, IL
|10
|3
|4
|Matt Bailey
|Highland, IL
|52
|4
|7
|Adam Tischhauser
|Greenville, IL
|T4
|5
|1
|Josh Heuiser
|St. Jacob, IL
|1H
|6
|2
|Matt Koch
|Aviston, IL
|96
|7
|5
|Mark Oller
|67
Heat 2
10 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Rodney Melvin
|Benton, IL
|33
|2
|1
|Chad Zobrist
|Highland, IL
|78
|3
|3
|Mark Voigt
|Marine, IL
|30
|4
|6
|Jordan Bauer
|St. Jacob, IL
|10B
|5
|4
|Shannon Kuhn
|Highland, IL
|11
|6
|5
|Doug Tye
|Troy, IL
|4D
UMP Modifieds
A Feature 1
20 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Brian Bielong
|Summerfield, IL
|70
|2
|6
|Shaun Horstmann
|Highland, IL
|54
|3
|8
|Mike Harrison
|Highland, IL
|24H
|4
|9
|Willy Myers
|Collinsville, IL
|21M
|5
|3
|Chris Smith
|Highland, IL
|15
|6
|7
|Jacob Stenkoenig
|24S
|7
|5
|Zach Schantz
|Highland, IL
|128
|8
|14
|Bret Eilerman
|Highland, IL
|63E
|9
|11
|Steven Ellison
|Trenton, IL
|40
|10
|4
|Chad Sellers
|Breese, IL
|E55
|11
|10
|Dennis Ponder
|Collingsville, IL
|7
|12
|12
|Rob Lee
|Sorento, IL
|88
|13
|13
|Dustin Atchison
|118
|14
|16
|Kipp Schaefer
|Highland, IL
|53
|15
|2
|Tyler Diebert
|Highland, IL
|84
|16
|15
|Len Garson
|Pocahonta, IL
|25
Dash 1
6 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|4
|Mike Harrison
|Highland, IL
|24H
|2
|2
|Brian Bielong
|Summerfield, IL
|70
|3
|1
|Chris Smith
|Highland, IL
|15
|4
|5
|Tyler Diebert
|Highland, IL
|84
|5
|3
|Chad Sellers
|Breese, IL
|E55
|6
|6
|Zach Schantz
|Highland, IL
|128
Heat 1
10 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|3
|Chris Smith
|Highland, IL
|15
|2
|1
|Chad Sellers
|Breese, IL
|E55
|3
|2
|Tyler Diebert
|Highland, IL
|84
|4
|4
|Jacob Stenkoenig
|24S
|5
|6
|Willy Myers
|Collinsville, IL
|21M
|6
|8
|Steven Ellison
|Trenton, IL
|40
|7
|5
|Dustin Atchison
|118
|8
|7
|Len Garson
|Pocahonta, IL
|25
Heat 2
10 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|4
|Brian Bielong
|Summerfield, IL
|70
|2
|3
|Mike Harrison
|Highland, IL
|24H
|3
|2
|Zach Schantz
|Highland, IL
|128
|4
|1
|Shaun Horstmann
|Highland, IL
|54
|5
|5
|Dennis Ponder
|Collingsville, IL
|7
|6
|6
|Rob Lee
|Sorento, IL
|88
|7
|7
|Bret Eilerman
|Highland, IL
|63E
|8
|8
|Kipp Schaefer
|Highland, IL
|53