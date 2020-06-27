More
    Highland Speedway Results - 6/27/20

    Highland Speedway Results – 6/27/20

    Highland Speedway

    Outlaw Winged Micros

    A Feature 1

    15 laps | 00:00:00

    Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
    1 1 Jordan Clary 94
    2 2 Sean Robbins 53
    3 9 Ryan Mueller Manitowoc, WI 33M
    4 5 Breanna Wirth Waterloo, IL 8W
    5 4 Tyler Robbins Collinsville, IL 35
    6 10 Lucas Pejakovich Godfrey, IL 45
    7 7 Koert Mehler Oblong, IL 38M
    8 8 Matt Morton Granite City, IL 21M
    9 3 Tres Mehler Oblong, IL 3M
    10 11 Ryan Anderson St Charles, MO 3
    11 13 Wylee Hinkle Greenville, IL 01H
    12 12 Steve Finn Collinsville, IL 18F
    13 6 Brandon Schneider Glen Carbon, IL 6

    Heat 1

    8 laps | 00:00:00

    Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
    1 3 Jordan Clary 94
    2 4 Tres Mehler Oblong, IL 3M
    3 5 Breanna Wirth Waterloo, IL 8W
    4 7 Koert Mehler Oblong, IL 38M
    5 6 Ryan Mueller Manitowoc, WI 33M
    6 1 Ryan Anderson St Charles, MO 3
    7 2 Wylee Hinkle Greenville, IL 01H

    Heat 2

    8 laps | 00:00:00

    Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
    1 2 Sean Robbins 53
    2 3 Tyler Robbins Collinsville, IL 35
    3 6 Brandon Schneider Glen Carbon, IL 6
    4 4 Matt Morton Granite City, IL 21M
    5 5 Lucas Pejakovich Godfrey, IL 45
    6 1 Steve Finn Collinsville, IL 18F

    B Modifieds

    A Feature 1

    15 laps | 00:00:00

    Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
    1 1 Cody Zobrist Highland, IL 787
    2 7 Billy Knebel Pocahontas, IL 52
    3 3 Garett Schumacher Pocahontas, IL 81
    4 5 Owen Steinkoenig Highland, IL 5
    5 13 Ryan Hamilton Fairview Heights, IL 58R
    6 9 Cody Ventimiglia Highland, IL 63V
    7 11 Jimmie Naylor Brighton, IL 23
    8 10 Talen Beard Highland, IL 21T
    9 4 Steven Wolf Edwardsville, IL 88
    10 6 Bobby Dees Jr. 43
    11 2 Ryan Timmons Centralia, IL 23T
    12 8 Kevin Medlin Aviston, IL 33
    DNS Brent Thole Lebanon, IL 59

    Heat 1

    8 laps | 00:00:00

    Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
    1 1 Cody Zobrist Highland, IL 787
    2 5 Billy Knebel Pocahontas, IL 52
    3 6 Bobby Dees Jr. 43
    4 3 Kevin Medlin Aviston, IL 33
    5 2 Cody Ventimiglia Highland, IL 63V
    6 4 Jimmie Naylor Brighton, IL 23

    Heat 2

    8 laps | 00:00:00

    Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
    1 5 Owen Steinkoenig Highland, IL 5
    2 3 Garett Schumacher Pocahontas, IL 81
    3 2 Ryan Timmons Centralia, IL 23T
    4 1 Steven Wolf Edwardsville, IL 88
    5 4 Talen Beard Highland, IL 21T
    6 6 Brent Thole Lebanon, IL 59

    Street Stocks

    A Feature 1

    12 laps | 00:00:00

    Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
    1 3 Trevor Isaak 9X
    2 1 Blake Stieb 242
    3 7 Kaleb Stajduhar 93
    4 8 Cole Cygan St Jacob, IL 1
    5 5 Eric Harris St. Jacob, IL 36
    6 4 Zach Gili Troy, IL 1G
    7 2 Cody Sale Belleville, IL 35
    8 6 Todd Eyman Alhambra, IL 16E
    9 11 Garry Klaus Highland, IL 27
    10 10 Chandler Smith Highland, IL 204
    DNS Billy Collins Belleville, IL 16C

    Heat 1

    8 laps | 00:00:00

    Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
    1 2 Trevor Isaak 9X
    2 1 Zach Gili Troy, IL 1G
    3 3 Cody Sale Belleville, IL 35
    4 4 Kaleb Stajduhar 93
    5 6 Billy Collins Belleville, IL 16C
    6 5 Garry Klaus Highland, IL 27

    Heat 2

    8 laps | 00:00:00

    Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
    1 1 Blake Stieb 242
    2 5 Cole Cygan St Jacob, IL 1
    3 3 Eric Harris St. Jacob, IL 36
    4 4 Todd Eyman Alhambra, IL 16E
    5 2 Chandler Smith Highland, IL 204

    UMP Late Models

    A Feature 1

    25 laps | 00:00:00

    Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
    1 1 Michael Kloos Trenton, IL 6K
    2 3 Chad Zobrist Highland, IL 78
    3 7 Daryn Klein Fairview Heights, IL 10
    4 5 Rodney Melvin Benton, IL 33
    5 10 Shannon Kuhn Highland, IL 11
    6 8 Adam Tischhauser Greenville, IL T4
    7 6 Matt Bailey Highland, IL 52
    8 13 Mark Oller 67
    9 4 Jordan Bauer St. Jacob, IL 10B
    10 9 Josh Heuiser St. Jacob, IL 1H
    11 12 Doug Tye Troy, IL 4D
    12 2 Mark Voigt Marine, IL 30
    13 11 Matt Koch Aviston, IL 96

    Dash 1

    6 laps | 00:00:00

    Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
    1 2 Rodney Melvin Benton, IL 33
    2 4 Chad Zobrist Highland, IL 78
    3 6 Mark Voigt Marine, IL 30
    4 1 Michael Kloos Trenton, IL 6K
    5 3 Daryn Klein Fairview Heights, IL 10
    6 5 Matt Bailey Highland, IL 52

    Heat 1

    10 laps | 00:00:00

    Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
    1 3 Michael Kloos Trenton, IL 6K
    2 6 Daryn Klein Fairview Heights, IL 10
    3 4 Matt Bailey Highland, IL 52
    4 7 Adam Tischhauser Greenville, IL T4
    5 1 Josh Heuiser St. Jacob, IL 1H
    6 2 Matt Koch Aviston, IL 96
    7 5 Mark Oller 67

    Heat 2

    10 laps | 00:00:00

    Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
    1 2 Rodney Melvin Benton, IL 33
    2 1 Chad Zobrist Highland, IL 78
    3 3 Mark Voigt Marine, IL 30
    4 6 Jordan Bauer St. Jacob, IL 10B
    5 4 Shannon Kuhn Highland, IL 11
    6 5 Doug Tye Troy, IL 4D

    UMP Modifieds

    A Feature 1

    20 laps | 00:00:00

    Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
    1 1 Brian Bielong Summerfield, IL 70
    2 6 Shaun Horstmann Highland, IL 54
    3 8 Mike Harrison Highland, IL 24H
    4 9 Willy Myers Collinsville, IL 21M
    5 3 Chris Smith Highland, IL 15
    6 7 Jacob Stenkoenig 24S
    7 5 Zach Schantz Highland, IL 128
    8 14 Bret Eilerman Highland, IL 63E
    9 11 Steven Ellison Trenton, IL 40
    10 4 Chad Sellers Breese, IL E55
    11 10 Dennis Ponder Collingsville, IL 7
    12 12 Rob Lee Sorento, IL 88
    13 13 Dustin Atchison 118
    14 16 Kipp Schaefer Highland, IL 53
    15 2 Tyler Diebert Highland, IL 84
    16 15 Len Garson Pocahonta, IL 25

    Dash 1

    6 laps | 00:00:00

    Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
    1 4 Mike Harrison Highland, IL 24H
    2 2 Brian Bielong Summerfield, IL 70
    3 1 Chris Smith Highland, IL 15
    4 5 Tyler Diebert Highland, IL 84
    5 3 Chad Sellers Breese, IL E55
    6 6 Zach Schantz Highland, IL 128

    Heat 1

    10 laps | 00:00:00

    Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
    1 3 Chris Smith Highland, IL 15
    2 1 Chad Sellers Breese, IL E55
    3 2 Tyler Diebert Highland, IL 84
    4 4 Jacob Stenkoenig 24S
    5 6 Willy Myers Collinsville, IL 21M
    6 8 Steven Ellison Trenton, IL 40
    7 5 Dustin Atchison 118
    8 7 Len Garson Pocahonta, IL 25

    Heat 2

    10 laps | 00:00:00

    Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
    1 4 Brian Bielong Summerfield, IL 70
    2 3 Mike Harrison Highland, IL 24H
    3 2 Zach Schantz Highland, IL 128
    4 1 Shaun Horstmann Highland, IL 54
    5 5 Dennis Ponder Collingsville, IL 7
    6 6 Rob Lee Sorento, IL 88
    7 7 Bret Eilerman Highland, IL 63E
    8 8 Kipp Schaefer Highland, IL 53
