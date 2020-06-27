Owens Dominates 411 Motor Speedway on Friday Night

SEYMOUR, TN (June 26, 2020) – Jimmy Owens notched his 68th career Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series win on Friday Night at 411 Motor Speedway in dominating fashion. Owens, the current series championship points leader led all 50 laps before a standing-room only crowd.

On lap 49, the final caution came out. On the restart of the race, Owens pulled away once from fellow Tennessee racer Cory Hedgecock, who finished second to Owens. It was a best career finish in Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series competition for Hedgecock. Jonathan Davenport came home in third followed by Shane Clanton and Shanon Buckingham.

Owens’ fourth series win of 2020 extended his point lead heading to Talladega Short Track in Alabama on Saturday Night. “This car just keeps getting better and better every weekend we run it. It’s just awesome to come down here and perform like that in front of all of these fans and all of our friends,” said the 48-year-old racer.

“This car was just on a rail tonight. You know it’s just been on a rail for the last month or so and I need to thank my crew Mullet, Cody, Kurt and my family. It’s been awesome so far this year. If we don’t win another race this year it’s been one of the greatest years ever so far. Vic [Hill] and I have gotten along from day one. He has helped us ever since no matter whose motors we’ve run. He has always been kind and helped lend a helping hand. Thanks to him for keeping us in tuned.”

Hedgecock was pleased with his finish considering he was second behind the newly ranked #1 dirt late model driver in the country. “We are absolutely happy with that finish. We appreciate everyone coming out and supporting us. Hats off to Jimmy, he was definitely fast. I saw Overton and Hardy wearing each other out and I thought they were going to wreck in front of me and tear my stuff all up. We knew if we could finish behind that 20 car it was going to be a good night.”

Davenport returned to the podium by taking third place at the end. “I am just glad to be up here. He [Owens] is really good right now. Congratulations to them. Jimmy’s kind of struggled for a while with a lot of bad luck. When you’re fast time, win your heat, and just be that dominate in the feature, it’s a heck of a statement to make to the rest of us. We have nothing for him right now, but we will keep on working. We are turning our program around. At least we are up here on the podium tonight. It’s really only my second time here, but we are getting better.”

The winner’s Ramirez Motorsports Rocket Chassis is powered by a Vic Hill Racing Engine and sponsored by Reece monument Company, Tommy Pope Construction, Boomtest Well Service, General Tire, Red Line Oil, Ohlins Shocks, Midwest Sheet Metal, and Champion Spark Plugs.

Completing the top ten were Donald McIntosh, Dale McDowell, Zack Mitchell, Josh Richards, and Hudson O’Neal.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

Tennessee’s Action Track 50

Friday, June 26th, 2020

411 Motor Speedway – Seymour, TN

Lucas Oil Time Trials

Fast Time Group A: Jimmy Owens / 13.491 seconds (overall)

Fast Time Group B: Shanon Buckingham / 13.637 seconds

Penske Race Shocks Heat Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 20-Jimmy Owens[1]; 2. 23H-Cory Hedgecock[2]; 3. 8-Kyle Strickler[4]; 4. 14-Josh Richards[3]; 5. 39-Tim McCreadie[6]; 6. 1T-Tyler Erb[8]; 7. 1-Earl Pearson Jr[5]; 8. 16-Tyler Bruening[9]; 9. 57M-Cameron Marlar[7]; 10. J0-John Ownbey[10]

FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 7M-Donald McIntosh[1]; 2. 76-Brandon Overton[5]; 3. 57-Zack Mitchell[4]; 4. 11R-Josh Rice[9]; 5. 81E-Tanner English[7]; 6. 79-Kyle Hardy[3]; 7. 21-Billy Moyer Jr[6]; 8. 5V-Vic Hill[2]; 9. (DNS) 22F-Chris Ferguson

Simpson Race Products Heat Race #3 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 49-Jonathan Davenport[2]; 2. 50-Shanon Buckingham[1]; 3. 71-Hudson O’Neal[3]; 4. 17-Logan Roberson[4]; 5. 29-Christian Hanger[6]; 6. 97-Michael Chilton[5]; 7. 61-Caleb Ashby[8]; 8. 51M-Joey Moriarty[7]; 9. 28-Jeff Wolfenbarger[9]; 10. 6S-Blake Spencer[10]

Ohlins Shocks Heat Race #4 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 25-Shane Clanton[2]; 2. 1G-Ryan King[1]; 3. 17M-Dale McDowell[4]; 4. C5-David Crabtree[3]; 5. 40B-Kyle Bronson[6]; 6. 2S-Stormy Scott[8]; 7. 21M-Robby Moses[5]; 8. 9-Devin Moran[7]; 9. 00-Ruben Mayfield[9]

Tiger Rear Ends B-Main #1 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 81E-Tanner English[2]; 2. 39-Tim McCreadie[1]; 3. 79-Kyle Hardy[4]; 4. 1T-Tyler Erb[3]; 5. 57M-Cameron Marlar[8]; 6. 1-Earl Pearson Jr[5]; 7. 16-Tyler Bruening[7]; 8. (DNS) 21-Billy Moyer Jr; 9. (DNS) J0-John Ownbey; 10. (DNS) 5V-Vic Hill; 11. (DNS) 22F-Chris Ferguson

FAST Shafts B-Main #2 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 40B-Kyle Bronson[2]; 2. 97-Michael Chilton[3]; 3. 29-Christian Hanger[1]; 4. 2S-Stormy Scott[4]; 5. 61-Caleb Ashby[5]; 6. 21M-Robby Moses[6]; 7. 51M-Joey Moriarty[7]; 8. 9-Devin Moran[8]; 9. 28-Jeff Wolfenbarger[9]; 10. 00-Ruben Mayfield[10]; 11. 6S-Blake Spencer[11]

Lucas Oil Feature Finish (50 Laps):

Pos Start Car # Competitor Hometown Pay 1 1 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN $13,000 2 5 23H Cory Hedgecock Loudon, TN $5,500 3 2 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA $4,300 4 4 25 Shane Clanton Zebulon, GA $3,450 5 6 50 Shanon Buckingham Morristown, TN $2,250 6 3 7M Donald McIntosh Dawsonville, GA $1,800 7 12 17m Dale McDowell Chickamauga, GA $1,500 8 11 57 Zack Mitchell Enoree, SC $1,300 9 13 14 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV $2,000 10 10 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN $1,800 11 9 8 Kyle Strickler Mooresville, NC $1,075 12 23 1T Tyler Erb New Waverly, TX $1,750 13 17 81E Tanner English Benton, KY $1,825 14 15 11R Josh Rice Verona, KY $1,000 15 24 9 Devin Moran Dresden, OH $1,700 16 26 1 Earl Pearson Jr Jacksonville, FL $900 17 25 21 Billy Moyer Jr Batesville, AR $800 18 19 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY $1,700 19 27 16 Tyler Bruening Decorah, IA $100 20 7 76 Brandon Overton Evans, GA $1,000 21 21 79 Kyle Hardy Stephens City, VA $1,000 22 14 17 Logan Roberson Waynesboro, VA $1,000 23 8 1G Ryan King Seymour, TN $1,000 24 20 97 Michael Chilton Salvisa, KY $1,000 25 22 29 Christian Hanger Winchester, TN $1,000 26 16 C5 David Crabtree Maryville, TN $1,000 27 18 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL $1,700



Race Statistics

Entrants: 38

Lap Leaders: Jimmy Owens (Laps 1 – 50)

Wrisco Feature Winner: Jimmy Owens

Margin of Victory: 1.154 seconds

Cautions: Kyle Bronson (Lap 5); Kyle Hardy, Brandon Overton (Lap 49)

Series Provisionals: Tyler Erb, Devin Moran

Fast Time Provisional: n/a

Series Emergency Provisionals: Billy Moyer Jr., Earl Pearson Jr., Tyler Bruening

Big River Steel Podium Top 3: Jimmy Owens, Cory Hedgecock, Jonathan Davenport

Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Tyler Erb (Advanced 11 Positions)

Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Jimmy Owens

Allstar Performance Most Laps Led: Jimmy Owens (50 Laps)

Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Jimmy Owens

Eibach Springs Rookie of the Race: Tanner English

ARP Engine Builder of the Race: Vic Hill Racing Engines

Miller Welders Chassis Builder of the Race: Rocket Chassis

Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Jeff Strope (Jimmy Owens)

Dirty Girl Racewear Fastest Lap of the Race: Jimmy Owens (Lap #2 – 14.522 seconds)

STEEL-IT Tough Break of the Race: Brandon Overton

PFC Brakes Pole Award: Jimmy Owens

Time of Race: 20 minutes 19 seconds



Lucas Oil Point Standings:

Pos Car # Competitor Hometown Points Pay 1 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 3285 $86,500 2 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 3005 $56,650 3 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA 2980 $61,100 4 1T Tyler Erb New Waverly, TX 2930 $45,200 5 9 Devin Moran Dresden, OH 2860 $41,432 6 14 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 2860 $47,175 7 25 Shane Clanton Zebulon, GA 2850 $44,000 8 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL 2810 $43,175 9 21 Billy Moyer Jr Batesville, AR 2520 $27,075 10 81E Tanner English Benton, KY 2425 $21,825 11 50 Shanon Buckingham Morristown, TN 2345 $21,625 12 1 Earl Pearson Jr Jacksonville, FL 2325 $21,100 13 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN 2320 $22,925 14 16 Tyler Bruening Decorah, IA 2170 $12,975 15 1s Brandon Sheppard New Berlin, IL 2055 $52,700 16 2S Stormy Scott Las Cruces, NM 2025 $11,875

*Results are unofficial until Close of Business on the Tuesday following Race Day*