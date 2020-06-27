More
    Home Dirt Late Model News Owens Dominates 411 Motor Speedway on Friday Night

    Owens Dominates 411 Motor Speedway on Friday Night

    Dirt Late Model NewsLucas Oil Late Model Series NewsRace Track NewsTennessee
    Jimmy Owens – Heath Lawson photo

    SEYMOUR, TN (June 26, 2020) – Jimmy Owens notched his 68th career Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series win on Friday Night at 411 Motor Speedway in dominating fashion. Owens, the current series championship points leader led all 50 laps before a standing-room only crowd.

    On lap 49, the final caution came out. On the restart of the race, Owens pulled away once from fellow Tennessee racer Cory Hedgecock, who finished second to Owens.  It was a best career finish in Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series competition for Hedgecock. Jonathan Davenport came home in third followed by Shane Clanton and Shanon Buckingham.

    Owens’ fourth series win of 2020 extended his point lead heading to Talladega Short Track in Alabama on Saturday Night. “This car just keeps getting better and better every weekend we run it. It’s just awesome to come down here and perform like that in front of all of these fans and all of our friends,” said the 48-year-old racer.

    “This car was just on a rail tonight. You know it’s just been on a rail for the last month or so and I need to thank my crew Mullet, Cody, Kurt and my family. It’s been awesome so far this year. If we don’t win another race this year it’s been one of the greatest years ever so far. Vic [Hill] and I have gotten along from day one. He has helped us ever since no matter whose motors we’ve run. He has always been kind and helped lend a helping hand. Thanks to him for keeping us in tuned.”

    Hedgecock was pleased with his finish considering he was second behind the newly ranked #1 dirt late model driver in the country. “We are absolutely happy with that finish. We appreciate everyone coming out and supporting us. Hats off to Jimmy, he was definitely fast. I saw Overton and Hardy wearing each other out and I thought they were going to wreck in front of me and tear my stuff all up. We knew if we could finish behind that 20 car it was going to be a good night.”

    Davenport returned to the podium by taking third place at the end. “I am just glad to be up here. He [Owens] is really good right now. Congratulations to them. Jimmy’s kind of struggled for a while with a lot of bad luck. When you’re fast time, win your heat, and just be that dominate in the feature, it’s a heck of a statement to make to the rest of us. We have nothing for him right now, but we will keep on working. We are turning our program around. At least we are up here on the podium tonight. It’s really only my second time here, but we are getting better.”

    The winner’s Ramirez Motorsports Rocket Chassis is powered by a Vic Hill Racing Engine and sponsored by Reece monument Company, Tommy Pope Construction, Boomtest Well Service, General Tire, Red Line Oil, Ohlins Shocks, Midwest Sheet Metal, and Champion Spark Plugs.

    Completing the top ten were Donald McIntosh, Dale McDowell, Zack Mitchell, Josh Richards, and Hudson O’Neal.

    Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series
    Race Summary
    Tennessee’s Action Track 50
    Friday, June 26th, 2020
    411 Motor Speedway – Seymour, TN

    Lucas Oil Time Trials
    Fast Time Group A: Jimmy Owens / 13.491 seconds (overall)
    Fast Time Group B: Shanon Buckingham / 13.637 seconds

    Penske Race Shocks Heat Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer):  1. 20-Jimmy Owens[1]; 2. 23H-Cory Hedgecock[2]; 3. 8-Kyle Strickler[4]; 4. 14-Josh Richards[3]; 5. 39-Tim McCreadie[6]; 6. 1T-Tyler Erb[8]; 7. 1-Earl Pearson Jr[5]; 8. 16-Tyler Bruening[9]; 9. 57M-Cameron Marlar[7]; 10. J0-John Ownbey[10]

    FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer):  1. 7M-Donald McIntosh[1]; 2. 76-Brandon Overton[5]; 3. 57-Zack Mitchell[4]; 4. 11R-Josh Rice[9]; 5. 81E-Tanner English[7]; 6. 79-Kyle Hardy[3]; 7. 21-Billy Moyer Jr[6]; 8. 5V-Vic Hill[2]; 9. (DNS) 22F-Chris Ferguson

    Simpson Race Products Heat Race #3 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 49-Jonathan Davenport[2]; 2. 50-Shanon Buckingham[1]; 3. 71-Hudson O’Neal[3]; 4. 17-Logan Roberson[4]; 5. 29-Christian Hanger[6]; 6. 97-Michael Chilton[5]; 7. 61-Caleb Ashby[8]; 8. 51M-Joey Moriarty[7]; 9. 28-Jeff Wolfenbarger[9]; 10. 6S-Blake Spencer[10]

    Ohlins Shocks Heat Race #4 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 25-Shane Clanton[2]; 2. 1G-Ryan King[1]; 3. 17M-Dale McDowell[4]; 4. C5-David Crabtree[3]; 5. 40B-Kyle Bronson[6]; 6. 2S-Stormy Scott[8]; 7. 21M-Robby Moses[5]; 8. 9-Devin Moran[7]; 9. 00-Ruben Mayfield[9]

    Tiger Rear Ends B-Main #1 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer):  1. 81E-Tanner English[2]; 2. 39-Tim McCreadie[1]; 3. 79-Kyle Hardy[4]; 4. 1T-Tyler Erb[3]; 5. 57M-Cameron Marlar[8]; 6. 1-Earl Pearson Jr[5]; 7. 16-Tyler Bruening[7]; 8. (DNS) 21-Billy Moyer Jr; 9. (DNS) J0-John Ownbey; 10. (DNS) 5V-Vic Hill; 11. (DNS) 22F-Chris Ferguson

    FAST Shafts B-Main #2 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 40B-Kyle Bronson[2]; 2. 97-Michael Chilton[3]; 3. 29-Christian Hanger[1]; 4. 2S-Stormy Scott[4]; 5. 61-Caleb Ashby[5]; 6. 21M-Robby Moses[6]; 7. 51M-Joey Moriarty[7]; 8. 9-Devin Moran[8]; 9. 28-Jeff Wolfenbarger[9]; 10. 00-Ruben Mayfield[10]; 11. 6S-Blake Spencer[11]

    Lucas Oil Feature Finish (50 Laps):

    Pos Start Car # Competitor Hometown Pay
    1 1 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN $13,000
    2 5 23H Cory Hedgecock Loudon, TN $5,500
    3 2 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA $4,300
    4 4 25 Shane Clanton Zebulon, GA $3,450
    5 6 50 Shanon Buckingham Morristown, TN $2,250
    6 3 7M Donald McIntosh Dawsonville, GA $1,800
    7 12 17m Dale McDowell Chickamauga, GA $1,500
    8 11 57 Zack Mitchell Enoree, SC $1,300
    9 13 14 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV $2,000
    10 10 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN $1,800
    11 9 8 Kyle Strickler Mooresville, NC $1,075
    12 23 1T Tyler Erb New Waverly, TX $1,750
    13 17 81E Tanner English Benton, KY $1,825
    14 15 11R Josh Rice Verona, KY $1,000
    15 24 9 Devin Moran Dresden, OH $1,700
    16 26 1 Earl Pearson Jr Jacksonville, FL $900
    17 25 21 Billy Moyer Jr Batesville, AR $800
    18 19 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY $1,700
    19 27 16 Tyler Bruening Decorah, IA $100
    20 7 76 Brandon Overton Evans, GA $1,000
    21 21 79 Kyle Hardy Stephens City, VA $1,000
    22 14 17 Logan Roberson Waynesboro, VA $1,000
    23 8 1G Ryan King Seymour, TN $1,000
    24 20 97 Michael Chilton Salvisa, KY $1,000
    25 22 29 Christian Hanger Winchester, TN $1,000
    26 16 C5 David Crabtree Maryville, TN $1,000
    27 18 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL $1,700


    Race Statistics
    Entrants    : 38
    Lap Leaders: Jimmy Owens (Laps 1 – 50)
    Wrisco Feature Winner: Jimmy Owens
    Margin of Victory: 1.154 seconds
    Cautions: Kyle Bronson (Lap 5); Kyle Hardy, Brandon Overton (Lap 49)
    Series Provisionals: Tyler Erb, Devin Moran
    Fast Time Provisional: n/a
    Series Emergency Provisionals: Billy Moyer Jr., Earl Pearson Jr., Tyler Bruening
    Big River Steel Podium Top 3: Jimmy Owens, Cory Hedgecock, Jonathan Davenport
    Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race    : Tyler Erb (Advanced 11 Positions)
    Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Jimmy Owens
    Allstar Performance Most Laps Led: Jimmy Owens (50 Laps)
    Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Jimmy Owens
    Eibach Springs Rookie of the Race: Tanner English
    ARP Engine Builder of the Race: Vic Hill Racing Engines
    Miller Welders Chassis Builder of the Race: Rocket Chassis
    Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Jeff Strope (Jimmy Owens)
    Dirty Girl Racewear Fastest Lap of the Race: Jimmy Owens (Lap #2 – 14.522 seconds)
    STEEL-IT Tough Break of the Race: Brandon Overton
    PFC Brakes Pole Award: Jimmy Owens
    Time of Race: 20 minutes 19 seconds

    Lucas Oil Point Standings:

    Pos Car # Competitor Hometown Points Pay
    1 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 3285 $86,500
    2 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 3005 $56,650
    3 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA 2980 $61,100
    4 1T Tyler Erb New Waverly, TX 2930 $45,200
    5 9 Devin Moran Dresden, OH 2860 $41,432
    6 14 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 2860 $47,175
    7 25 Shane Clanton Zebulon, GA 2850 $44,000
    8 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL 2810 $43,175
    9 21 Billy Moyer Jr Batesville, AR 2520 $27,075
    10 81E Tanner English Benton, KY 2425 $21,825
    11 50 Shanon Buckingham Morristown, TN 2345 $21,625
    12 1 Earl Pearson Jr Jacksonville, FL 2325 $21,100
    13 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN 2320 $22,925
    14 16 Tyler Bruening Decorah, IA 2170 $12,975
    15 1s Brandon Sheppard New Berlin, IL 2055 $52,700
    16 2S Stormy Scott Las Cruces, NM 2025 $11,875

    *Results are unofficial until Close of Business on the Tuesday following Race Day*

    Print Friendly, PDF & Email

    Related posts:

    1. Jimmy Owens captures National 100 victory at East Alabama Motor Speedway!
    2. Owens Outduels Eckert & Lanigan For Friday-Night Victory At PEAK Motor Oil World of Outlaws World Finals Presented by NAPA Auto Parts
    3. Bloomquist, Moyer, Wallace, and Owens Win Heats Friday Night at Magnolia
    4. Owens Earns Hard Fought Win at Magnolia Motor Speedway
    5. Jimmy Owens grabs 411 Motor Speedway win!
    6. Don O’Neal Dominates Clash at the Mag at Magnolia Motor Speedway
    jdearing

    Latest articles

    Gordy Gundaker, Steve Meyer, Jr., Jose Parga, Trey Harris, Trevor Isaak & Eldon Hemken take Tri-City Speedway victories!

    Illinois jdearing - 0
    June 26th, 2020 B Modifieds A Feature 1 15 laps | 00:16:50.506 Pos Start Driver Hometown Car 1 4 Trey Harris Hillsboro, MO 316 2 5 Clint Young Ava, IL 42 3 2 Matthew Edler St. Louis, MO 17E 4 9 Tim Hancock Sr Mount Olive, IL 0 5 14 Treb Jacoby Wentzville, MO J82 6 13 Brandon Bollinger Kewanee, IL 242 7 1 George...
    Read more

    Farmer City Raceway Results – 6/26/20

    Farmer City Raceway jdearing - 0
    B Modifieds A Feature 1 00:00:00 Pos Start Driver Hometown Car 1 2 Dalton Ewing Decatur, IL 27 2 4 Cole Queathem Troy, MO 82Q 3 7 Deece Schwartz Ashmore, IL 121 4 1 Nick Justice Decatur, IL 85 5 3 Kevin Crowder Argenta, IL 15C 6 (DNF) 6 Josh Robb Mt.zion, IL 33 DNS - Mark Rhodes Chicago, IL 73 Heat 1 00:00:00 Pos Start Driver Hometown Car 1 1 Dalton Ewing Decatur, IL 27 2 5 Nick Justice Decatur, IL 85 3 6 Kevin...
    Read more

    Owens Dominates 411 Motor Speedway on Friday Night

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    SEYMOUR, TN (June 26, 2020) - Jimmy Owens notched his 68th career Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series win on Friday Night at 411 Motor...
    Read more

    Brad Sweet wins round one of AGCO Jackson Nationals

    Sprint Car & Midget News jdearing - 0
    ROUND ONE KNOCKOUT: Brad Sweet wins first round of AGCO Jackson Nationals Kasey Kahne Racing gets early win, but Logan Schuchart takes Jackson Nationals points...
    Read more
    Previous articleBrad Sweet wins round one of AGCO Jackson Nationals
    Next articleFarmer City Raceway Results – 6/26/20

    Related articles

    World of Outlaws Deploy First-in-Sports COVID-19 Screening

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    Innovative, fan-friendly biometric screeners and free 15-minute testing to debut at July 4th weekend $274k mega-event in Wisconsin NEW RICHMOND, WI — When fans attend next...
    Read more

    Frank Heckenast, Jr takes MARS Series win at Davenport! Justin Kay takes IMCA Late Model win!

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    Burbank, IL (June 24, 2020) – Thursday night the Mars Racing Series presented by Rip It Energy Fuel got the 2020 race season underway....
    Read more

    Jesse Stovall grabs MLRA win at Outlaw Motor Speedway!

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    Media Contact: Billy Rock Oktaha, OK (June 25, 2020) - Jesse Stovall survived a late race caution on Thursday night at the Outlaw Motor Speedway...
    Read more

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    Print Friendly, PDF & Email

    Related posts:

    1. Jimmy Owens captures National 100 victory at East Alabama Motor Speedway!
    2. Owens Outduels Eckert & Lanigan For Friday-Night Victory At PEAK Motor Oil World of Outlaws World Finals Presented by NAPA Auto Parts
    3. Bloomquist, Moyer, Wallace, and Owens Win Heats Friday Night at Magnolia
    4. Owens Earns Hard Fought Win at Magnolia Motor Speedway
    5. Jimmy Owens grabs 411 Motor Speedway win!
    6. Don O’Neal Dominates Clash at the Mag at Magnolia Motor Speedway

    Popular articles

    Fayette County Speedway Results – 6/12/20

    Fayette County Speedway jdearing - 0
    A MODIFIED DIVISION (American Modified Series event) HEAT #1 1. 22 JOSH HARRIS 2. 99 HUNT GOSSUM 3. 14 RICK CONOYER 4. 28 MICHAEL BOLYARD 5. 176 TRENT YOUNG 6. 1S...
    Read more

    Ayrton Gennetten Wins First Ever Sprint Invaders Feature in Moberly Barn Burner!

    Missouri jdearing - 0
    (Bill W) Moberly, MO, June 14, 2020 – Ayrton Gennetten took advantage of a restart to nip Austin McCarl in a 25-lap, high speed...
    Read more

    Tri-City Speedway & Highland Speedway become first Illinois tracks in St. Louis region to open this weekend!

    Highland Speedway jdearing - 0
      St. Louis, MO (June 18th, 2020) Tri-City Speedway in Pontoon Beach, IL and Highland Speedway in Highland, IL are set once again to wave...
    Read more

    305 Sprint Cars To Headline Friday Night Action At Lincoln Speedway

    Illinois jdearing - 0
    (Lincoln, IL) Lincoln Speedway, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL, will continue its 2020 season on Friday night, June 19, with...
    Read more

    Featured

    Rocky Ragusa’s photos from Fairbury Speedway’s FALS Cup Summer Showcase – 6/24/20

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    Photos by Rocky Ragusa
    Read more

    Shannon Babb takes Fairbury Speedway’s FALS Cup Summer Showcase win!

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    Babb Leads Flag to Flag at Fairbury By Rocky Ragusa - Fairbury, Ill. ( 6/24/20) The long awaited season opener at the Fairbury Speedway...
    Read more

    Hunt Gossum & Tyler Roth take Fairbury wins!

    Fairbury American Legion Speedway jdearing - 0
    UMP Modifieds A Feature 1 00:15:36.293 Pos Start Driver Hometown Car 1 2 Hunt Gossum Mayfield, KY 99 2 11 Michael Ledford Pontiac, IL 37 3 3 Allen Weisser Peoria, IL 25W 4 6 Rich Dawson Schererville, IN 80 5 9 Brad Deyoung Wheatfield, IN 7 6 10 Steven Brooks New Lenox, IL 5B 7 18 Austin Lynn Mason City, IL 72A 8 5 Tyler Weiss Allendale, IL 50 9 7 Dylan Woodling Warsaw, IN 3W 10 19 Tommy...
    Read more

    SCOTT USES LATE PASS TO OVERTAKE LOONEY, CAPTURE MLRA MID-WEEK MAYHEM FEATURE AT LUCAS OIL SPEEDWAY

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    WHEATLAND, Mo. (June 24, 2020) - Johnny Scott passed race-long leader Payton Looney with one lap to go and held on to capture the Lucas...
    Read more

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - STLRacing.com