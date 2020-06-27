Owens Dominates 411 Motor Speedway on Friday Night

SEYMOUR, TN (June 26, 2020) – Jimmy Owens notched his 68th career Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series win on Friday Night at 411 Motor Speedway in dominating fashion. Owens, the current series championship points leader led all 50 laps before a standing-room only crowd.
On lap 49, the final caution came out. On the restart of the race, Owens pulled away once from fellow Tennessee racer Cory Hedgecock, who finished second to Owens. It was a best career finish in Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series competition for Hedgecock. Jonathan Davenport came home in third followed by Shane Clanton and Shanon Buckingham.
Owens’ fourth series win of 2020 extended his point lead heading to Talladega Short Track in Alabama on Saturday Night. “This car just keeps getting better and better every weekend we run it. It’s just awesome to come down here and perform like that in front of all of these fans and all of our friends,” said the 48-year-old racer.
“This car was just on a rail tonight. You know it’s just been on a rail for the last month or so and I need to thank my crew Mullet, Cody, Kurt and my family. It’s been awesome so far this year. If we don’t win another race this year it’s been one of the greatest years ever so far. Vic [Hill] and I have gotten along from day one. He has helped us ever since no matter whose motors we’ve run. He has always been kind and helped lend a helping hand. Thanks to him for keeping us in tuned.”
Hedgecock was pleased with his finish considering he was second behind the newly ranked #1 dirt late model driver in the country. “We are absolutely happy with that finish. We appreciate everyone coming out and supporting us. Hats off to Jimmy, he was definitely fast. I saw Overton and Hardy wearing each other out and I thought they were going to wreck in front of me and tear my stuff all up. We knew if we could finish behind that 20 car it was going to be a good night.”
Davenport returned to the podium by taking third place at the end. “I am just glad to be up here. He [Owens] is really good right now. Congratulations to them. Jimmy’s kind of struggled for a while with a lot of bad luck. When you’re fast time, win your heat, and just be that dominate in the feature, it’s a heck of a statement to make to the rest of us. We have nothing for him right now, but we will keep on working. We are turning our program around. At least we are up here on the podium tonight. It’s really only my second time here, but we are getting better.”
The winner’s Ramirez Motorsports Rocket Chassis is powered by a Vic Hill Racing Engine and sponsored by Reece monument Company, Tommy Pope Construction, Boomtest Well Service, General Tire, Red Line Oil, Ohlins Shocks, Midwest Sheet Metal, and Champion Spark Plugs.
Completing the top ten were Donald McIntosh, Dale McDowell, Zack Mitchell, Josh Richards, and Hudson O’Neal.
Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series
Race Summary
Tennessee’s Action Track 50
Friday, June 26th, 2020
411 Motor Speedway – Seymour, TN
Lucas Oil Time Trials
Fast Time Group A: Jimmy Owens / 13.491 seconds (overall)
Fast Time Group B: Shanon Buckingham / 13.637 seconds
Penske Race Shocks Heat Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 20-Jimmy Owens[1]; 2. 23H-Cory Hedgecock[2]; 3. 8-Kyle Strickler[4]; 4. 14-Josh Richards[3]; 5. 39-Tim McCreadie[6]; 6. 1T-Tyler Erb[8]; 7. 1-Earl Pearson Jr[5]; 8. 16-Tyler Bruening[9]; 9. 57M-Cameron Marlar[7]; 10. J0-John Ownbey[10]
FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 7M-Donald McIntosh[1]; 2. 76-Brandon Overton[5]; 3. 57-Zack Mitchell[4]; 4. 11R-Josh Rice[9]; 5. 81E-Tanner English[7]; 6. 79-Kyle Hardy[3]; 7. 21-Billy Moyer Jr[6]; 8. 5V-Vic Hill[2]; 9. (DNS) 22F-Chris Ferguson
Simpson Race Products Heat Race #3 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 49-Jonathan Davenport[2]; 2. 50-Shanon Buckingham[1]; 3. 71-Hudson O’Neal[3]; 4. 17-Logan Roberson[4]; 5. 29-Christian Hanger[6]; 6. 97-Michael Chilton[5]; 7. 61-Caleb Ashby[8]; 8. 51M-Joey Moriarty[7]; 9. 28-Jeff Wolfenbarger[9]; 10. 6S-Blake Spencer[10]
Ohlins Shocks Heat Race #4 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 25-Shane Clanton[2]; 2. 1G-Ryan King[1]; 3. 17M-Dale McDowell[4]; 4. C5-David Crabtree[3]; 5. 40B-Kyle Bronson[6]; 6. 2S-Stormy Scott[8]; 7. 21M-Robby Moses[5]; 8. 9-Devin Moran[7]; 9. 00-Ruben Mayfield[9]
Tiger Rear Ends B-Main #1 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 81E-Tanner English[2]; 2. 39-Tim McCreadie[1]; 3. 79-Kyle Hardy[4]; 4. 1T-Tyler Erb[3]; 5. 57M-Cameron Marlar[8]; 6. 1-Earl Pearson Jr[5]; 7. 16-Tyler Bruening[7]; 8. (DNS) 21-Billy Moyer Jr; 9. (DNS) J0-John Ownbey; 10. (DNS) 5V-Vic Hill; 11. (DNS) 22F-Chris Ferguson
FAST Shafts B-Main #2 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 40B-Kyle Bronson[2]; 2. 97-Michael Chilton[3]; 3. 29-Christian Hanger[1]; 4. 2S-Stormy Scott[4]; 5. 61-Caleb Ashby[5]; 6. 21M-Robby Moses[6]; 7. 51M-Joey Moriarty[7]; 8. 9-Devin Moran[8]; 9. 28-Jeff Wolfenbarger[9]; 10. 00-Ruben Mayfield[10]; 11. 6S-Blake Spencer[11]
Lucas Oil Feature Finish (50 Laps):
|Pos
|Start
|Car #
|Competitor
|Hometown
|Pay
|1
|1
|20
|Jimmy Owens
|Newport, TN
|$13,000
|2
|5
|23H
|Cory Hedgecock
|Loudon, TN
|$5,500
|3
|2
|49
|Jonathan Davenport
|Blairsville, GA
|$4,300
|4
|4
|25
|Shane Clanton
|Zebulon, GA
|$3,450
|5
|6
|50
|Shanon Buckingham
|Morristown, TN
|$2,250
|6
|3
|7M
|Donald McIntosh
|Dawsonville, GA
|$1,800
|7
|12
|17m
|Dale McDowell
|Chickamauga, GA
|$1,500
|8
|11
|57
|Zack Mitchell
|Enoree, SC
|$1,300
|9
|13
|14
|Josh Richards
|Shinnston, WV
|$2,000
|10
|10
|71
|Hudson O’Neal
|Martinsville, IN
|$1,800
|11
|9
|8
|Kyle Strickler
|Mooresville, NC
|$1,075
|12
|23
|1T
|Tyler Erb
|New Waverly, TX
|$1,750
|13
|17
|81E
|Tanner English
|Benton, KY
|$1,825
|14
|15
|11R
|Josh Rice
|Verona, KY
|$1,000
|15
|24
|9
|Devin Moran
|Dresden, OH
|$1,700
|16
|26
|1
|Earl Pearson Jr
|Jacksonville, FL
|$900
|17
|25
|21
|Billy Moyer Jr
|Batesville, AR
|$800
|18
|19
|39
|Tim McCreadie
|Watertown, NY
|$1,700
|19
|27
|16
|Tyler Bruening
|Decorah, IA
|$100
|20
|7
|76
|Brandon Overton
|Evans, GA
|$1,000
|21
|21
|79
|Kyle Hardy
|Stephens City, VA
|$1,000
|22
|14
|17
|Logan Roberson
|Waynesboro, VA
|$1,000
|23
|8
|1G
|Ryan King
|Seymour, TN
|$1,000
|24
|20
|97
|Michael Chilton
|Salvisa, KY
|$1,000
|25
|22
|29
|Christian Hanger
|Winchester, TN
|$1,000
|26
|16
|C5
|David Crabtree
|Maryville, TN
|$1,000
|27
|18
|40B
|Kyle Bronson
|Brandon, FL
|$1,700
Race Statistics
Entrants: 38
Lap Leaders: Jimmy Owens (Laps 1 – 50)
Wrisco Feature Winner: Jimmy Owens
Margin of Victory: 1.154 seconds
Cautions: Kyle Bronson (Lap 5); Kyle Hardy, Brandon Overton (Lap 49)
Series Provisionals: Tyler Erb, Devin Moran
Fast Time Provisional: n/a
Series Emergency Provisionals: Billy Moyer Jr., Earl Pearson Jr., Tyler Bruening
Big River Steel Podium Top 3: Jimmy Owens, Cory Hedgecock, Jonathan Davenport
Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Tyler Erb (Advanced 11 Positions)
Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Jimmy Owens
Allstar Performance Most Laps Led: Jimmy Owens (50 Laps)
Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Jimmy Owens
Eibach Springs Rookie of the Race: Tanner English
ARP Engine Builder of the Race: Vic Hill Racing Engines
Miller Welders Chassis Builder of the Race: Rocket Chassis
Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Jeff Strope (Jimmy Owens)
Dirty Girl Racewear Fastest Lap of the Race: Jimmy Owens (Lap #2 – 14.522 seconds)
STEEL-IT Tough Break of the Race: Brandon Overton
PFC Brakes Pole Award: Jimmy Owens
Time of Race: 20 minutes 19 seconds
Lucas Oil Point Standings:
|Pos
|Car #
|Competitor
|Hometown
|Points
|Pay
|1
|20
|Jimmy Owens
|Newport, TN
|3285
|$86,500
|2
|39
|Tim McCreadie
|Watertown, NY
|3005
|$56,650
|3
|49
|Jonathan Davenport
|Blairsville, GA
|2980
|$61,100
|4
|1T
|Tyler Erb
|New Waverly, TX
|2930
|$45,200
|5
|9
|Devin Moran
|Dresden, OH
|2860
|$41,432
|6
|14
|Josh Richards
|Shinnston, WV
|2860
|$47,175
|7
|25
|Shane Clanton
|Zebulon, GA
|2850
|$44,000
|8
|40B
|Kyle Bronson
|Brandon, FL
|2810
|$43,175
|9
|21
|Billy Moyer Jr
|Batesville, AR
|2520
|$27,075
|10
|81E
|Tanner English
|Benton, KY
|2425
|$21,825
|11
|50
|Shanon Buckingham
|Morristown, TN
|2345
|$21,625
|12
|1
|Earl Pearson Jr
|Jacksonville, FL
|2325
|$21,100
|13
|71
|Hudson O’Neal
|Martinsville, IN
|2320
|$22,925
|14
|16
|Tyler Bruening
|Decorah, IA
|2170
|$12,975
|15
|1s
|Brandon Sheppard
|New Berlin, IL
|2055
|$52,700
|16
|2S
|Stormy Scott
|Las Cruces, NM
|2025
|$11,875
*Results are unofficial until Close of Business on the Tuesday following Race Day*